Ascend Elements Opens North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Facility in Georgia

PR Newswire
·2 min read

COVINGTON, Ga., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Elements celebrated the grand opening of its first commercial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility this week. Located in Covington, Georgia, the $50 million Base 1 facility is North America's largest electric vehicle battery recycling facility. As demand for electric vehicles increases, lithium-ion battery recycling is becoming an increasingly important part of the EV battery materials supply chain.

Ascend Elements celebrates the grand opening of its first commercial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Covington, Ga. on March 29, 2023.
The facility began partial operations in August 2022 and now has an annual capacity to process 30,000 metric tons of used lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap – equal to 70,000 electric vehicle batteries per year.

"This facility is an important part of America's EV battery infrastructure, and this is just the start," said Ascend Elements CEO Mike O'Kronley. "As an industry, we need to continue building our closed-loop battery materials supply chain to make electric vehicle batteries cleaner and more sustainable."

Ascend Elements recovers up to 98% of the critical battery metals in used electric vehicle batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap. By recycling used lithium-ion batteries and scrap with its patented Hydro-to-Cathode™ process, Ascend Elements can reduce the carbon footprint of new electric vehicle battery cathode materials by up to 90%.

The ultra-clean and efficient facility is powered by renewable energy and features onsite wastewater recycling and treatment systems. The facility currently employs about 100 team members, and the company plans to increase headcount to 185 by 2024.

ABOUT ASCEND ELEMENTS

Based in Westborough, Mass., Ascend Elements is the leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions. From EV battery recycling to commercial-scale productions of lithium-ion battery precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM), Ascend Elements is revolutionizing the production of sustainable lithium-ion battery materials. Its Hydro-to-Cathode™ direct precursor synthesis technology produces new CAM from spent lithium-ion cells more efficiently than traditional methods, resulting in improved economics and lowered GHG emissions. With fewer batteries going to landfill and a cleaner manufacturing process, Ascend Elements is taking the lithium-ion battery industry to a higher level of sustainability.

Ascend Elements CEO Mike O'Kronley speaks at the grand opening celebration for the company's first commercial-scale EV battery recycling facility in Covington, Ga. Bob Kosek of Georgia Department of Economic Development and Mike Maupin of Ascend Elements are also pictured.
Industrial Engineer Bruno Feitosa leads a tour at the grand opening of Ascend Elements' new EV battery recycling facility in Covington, Ga.
Recommended Stories

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • House Passes GOP Energy Agenda Boosting Oil and Gas Production

    While the measure isn’t expected to become law, it could influence talks with Democrats, who called the bill “polluters over people.”

  • Tesla misses big on solar-roof installation targets - Wood Mackenzie

    Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc has missed its solar-roof installation targets by a big margin due to stiff competition from GAF Energy and other rivals, according to industry analysis firm Wood Mackenzie. Tesla's average installations per week were just 21 in 2022 and its best quarter saw 32 systems installed per week. "GAF Energy's Timberline Solar roofing system is better-positioned to achieve widespread adoption," said Max Issokson, analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

  • Ford Invests in $4.5 Billion Indonesia Facility to Secure Nickel for EV Batteries

    The auto maker says the factory will help it achieve its goal of producing about two million electric vehicles a year.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • How a major chemical company is moving into the future while reckoning with a dangerous legacy

    Does the world's tech present—and future—require PFAS?

  • Biden Begins Oil Drilling-Rights Sale in Fresh Blow to Activists

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp., BP Plc. and other oil giants bid a combined $264 million in a Biden administration oil-drilling auction, a fresh affront to climate activists smarting from the White House’s approval of an Arctic exploration project. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriate

  • Bill Gates Backs Next Big Thing In Tech Award Winner ClearFlame with Second Investment From Breakthrough Energy Ventures

    ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a startup dedicated to reducing carbon and soot emissions by powering heavy-duty engines with clean and renewable fuels, has secured $30 million in Series B funding. Among those making second investments were Breakthrough Energy Ventures, led by renowned entrepreneur Bill Gates, and Mercuria Energy Group, one of the world’s largest privately held energy and commodities companies. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving,

  • Shell (SHEL) Faces Dilemma Over Climate Change & Oil Demand

    Shell's (SHEL) CEO, Wael Sawan, faces the dilemma over whether the company should ramp up its oil production or say no to fossil fuels for attaining climate-related goals

  • House GOP approves broad bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans on Thursday approved a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. Four Democrats joined with all but one Republican to support the bill. Biden has threatened to veto the bill, saying it would replace “pro-consumer policies” adopted in the landmark climate law approved last year “with a thinly veiled license to pollute.'' The bill would roll back Democratic investments in clean energy and ”pad oil and gas company profits,'' the White House said.

  • Honeywell’s New Investment Could Unlock 10% More Power Capacity in the U.S.

    Redaptive is targeting about $50 billion in energy wasted annually by commercial and industrial building operators.

  • A $24 Billion Wave of Climate Losses Faces Meat and Dairy Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty of the world’s largest livestock producers may collectively see profits fall by almost $24 billion in 2030 from 2020 levels, as a result of climate change, according to an estimate by a large investor group known as FAIRR.The forecast reduction in profits mainly reflects a jump in feed prices and carbon taxes. The group of 40 companies could see profit margins fall by 7%. Those in North America, including Tyson Foods Inc. and egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc., will be among

  • Chevron Board Member Says Climate Change Is a ‘Real Risk’ to Energy Companies

    The energy giant is thinking about how to invest ‘into the energy transition,’ says director Dambisa Moyo. Climate change is a “real risk” to energy companies, says Chevron board member Dambisa Moyo. Moyo, who also sits on the board of 3M (ticker: MMM), Condé Nast, and the Oxford University Endowment investment committee, recently talked with Barron’s Andy Sewer, sharing her thoughts on everything from the banking crisis to the future of clean energy.

  • Duke Energy's (DUK) Pisgah Ridge Solar Project Comes Online

    Duke Energy's (DUK) arm, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, announces the commencement of the Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Texas.

  • Inside the plot to save gas guzzlers from the net zero scrap heap

    The European Union’s decision to allow German and Italian car makers to carry on making combustion engines after 2035 has raised hopes that sports cars could be saved from the net zero scrap heap.

  • Rising temperatures are pushing India towards the deadly "wet bulb" threshold

    India is moving towards fatal climatic conditions. This year saw the country’s hottest February in 122 years, and it is only likely to get worse.

  • Macron unveils plan to save water amid climate change toll

    SAVINES-LE-LAC, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron launched a broad plan on Thursday to ensure that France has sovereignty over its water resources, growing increasingly scarce because of climate change, challenging farmers, drying lakes and leaving some households without water running from their faucets. The water problem is urgent, he said, affirming that climate change will deprive France of 30% to 40% of available water by 2050.

  • More rain, more money: Here's who is benefiting most from California storms

    The recent rains provided a major boost for some small businesses. But for others, it spelled disaster.

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in Restructuring“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a

  • Long-Awaited Rules for Carbon Offset Market Disappoint Experts

    (Bloomberg) -- A widely touted effort to clean up the embattled carbon-offsets market has been met with disappointment among experts.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe new guidelines from the Integrit