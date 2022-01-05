Ascend Partners Becomes Latest OneStream Diamond Implementation Partner

Industry leader and OneStream partner brings deep domain expertise and extensive implementation experience to the Office of Finance

Ascend Logo

Ascend Logo

Ascend Logo

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ascend Partners Inc., a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a OneStream Diamond implementation partner for organizations around the globe. This new partnership will provide industry-leading software and implementation expertise while driving efficiency in the Office of Finance.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

"We are proud to become the first OneStream consulting firm in Canada to achieve Diamond Partner Status. Our commitment to being an exclusive OneStream partner has allowed us to develop a deep expertise in the platform. I also want to thank our incredible team. This achievement would not have been possible without their talent and dedication!" said Peter Popalis, President & Co-Founder of Ascend Partners.

"We are thrilled to announce that Ascend Partners has joined our partner ecosystem," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president of OneStream Software. "Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training and shares our core mission that every customer is a reference and success. We believe Ascend Partners is an ideal partner for our customer's digital transformation journey and together we will help them achieve financial and operational stability and efficiency across the enterprise and through all lines of their business."

As the first OneStream Diamond partner in Canada, Ascend Partners focuses exclusively on the OneStream Intelligent Finance Platform. We have successfully completed 25+ sophisticated OneStream implementations globally and partner with OneStream Services for complex roll-outs. We are the Trusted Advisor for Best-in-Class Smart CPM Solution consulting and Finance Transformation.

Story continues

CONTACT: Peter Popalis, +1 (647) 957-6000, info@ascend.partners

About Ascend Partners Inc.

Ascend Partners is headquartered in downtown Toronto, Canada, and operates in North & South America, Europe, and Asia, proudly serving our clients globally. Our professional staff are a combination of senior Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) and highly skilled technical OneStream specialists including architects, data integrators and developers. Our expert team will help you understand just how powerful the OneStream Intelligent Finance platform can be for future growth, process efficiency, cost reduction and innovation. With the Ascend Advantage, your application is configured to your unique needs, implemented alongside your team for better training and learning opportunities, faster launches, and immediate realization of the benefits. We are your Trusted Advisor for the professional implementation of a sophisticated solution specifically tailored to your exact business needs, with continued support to help meet your future needs. To learn more, visit https://www.ascend.partners/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 800 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 900 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

Related Images













Image 1: Ascend Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



