Ascend presenting Trinohex™ Ultra and specialty nylons at Battery Show North America

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials is showcasing its battery and e-mobility solutions at the Battery Show North America. With its e-range solutions, Ascend has a full portfolio of engineered plastics for battery protection and power transmission, a high-performance Trinohex Ultra electrolyte additive, and technical support capabilities.

Ascend&#39;s e-mobility and specialty chemicals team at the Battery Show North America.
Ascend's e-mobility and specialty chemicals team at the Battery Show North America.

"We have a strong portfolio specifically designed to protect and improve lithium-ion battery systems."

The company's Trinohex Ultra, a unique high-purity nitrile Li-ion battery additive, has shown improved battery performance and life, even in harsh temperatures and across different cathode and electrolyte chemistries. Adding Trinohex Ultra to existing battery formulations reduces harmful gas generation during formation and in use.

"We have seen incredible improvements in battery life, performance and reliability in our longterm cycling tests," said David McNeece, Ascend's business manager for battery chemistry. "Our additive works well with high-nickel cathodes, reducing production costs without sacrificing performance. That, coupled with improved battery reliability and capacity retention, can dramatically reduce battery system and warranty costs."

Ascend recently won U.S. and Chinese patent disputes against Samsung SDI, making the technology more widely available in key markets.

Ascend's Vydyne®, Starflam® and HiDura nylons are used extensively in electric vehicle batteries, powertrains and components to ensure safety, reliability and comfort.

"We have a strong portfolio specifically designed to protect and improve lithium-ion battery systems," said Ian van Duijvenboode, director of Ascend's e-mobility team. "Our customers have come to rely on that portfolio and our knowledge of the materials to overcome challenges in production and operation."

"We have steadily grown our portfolio, our production assets and our technical resources to better serve our customers, especially in the automotive and electrical and electronics industries," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president for polyamides at Ascend. "We are committed to strategic growth alongside our customers and it is clear that at the heart of much of that growth is the lithium-ion battery."

Ascend is a fully integrated producer of high-performance polymers, fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, electrical and electronic, consumer and industrial products globally.

The company will be at booth 1517 at the Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan, from September 14-16.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832-963-1347, okhali@ascendmaterials.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascend-presenting-trinohex-ultra-and-specialty-nylons-at-battery-show-north-america-301376514.html

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

