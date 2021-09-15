U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.37
    +1.32 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,625.26
    +47.69 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,988.05
    -49.71 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.49
    +6.51 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.81
    +2.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -9.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    +0.0170 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2590
    -0.4210 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,844.76
    +1,502.61 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.28
    +22.07 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.95
    +2.89 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Ascend raises $5.5M to provide a BNPL option for commercial insurance

Christine Hall
·5 min read

Ascend on Wednesday announced a $5.5 million seed round to further its insurance payments platform that combines financing, collections and payables.

First Round Capital led the round and was joined by Susa Ventures, FirstMark Capital, Box Group and a group of angel investors, including Coalition CEO Joshua Motta, Newfront Insurance executives Spike Lipkin and Gordon Wintrob, Vouch Insurance CEO Sam Hodges, Layr Insurance CEO Phillip Hodges, Anzen Insurance CEO Max Bruner, Counterpart Insurance CEO Tanner Hackett, former Bunker Insurance CEO Chad Nitschke, SageSure executive Paul VanderMarck, Instacart co-founders Max Mullen and Brandon Leonardo and Houseparty co-founder Ben Rubin.

This is the first funding for the company that is live in 20 states. It developed payments APIs to automate end-to-end insurance payments and to offer a buy now, pay later financing option for distribution of commissions and carrier payables, something co-founder and co-CEO Andrew Wynn, said was rather unique to commercial insurance.

Wynn started the company in January 2021 with his co-founder Praveen Chekuri after working together at Instacart. They originally started Sheltr, which connected customers with trained maintenance professionals and was acquired by Hippo in 2019. While working with insurance companies they recognized how fast the insurance industry was modernizing, yet insurance sellers still struggled with customer experiences due to outdated payments processes. They started Ascend to solve that payments pain point.

Startup insurance provider Vouch raises $90M, now valued at $550M

The insurance industry is largely still operating on pen-and-paper — some 600 million paper checks are processed each year, Wynn said. He referred to insurance as a “spaghetti web of money movement” where payments can take up to 100 days to get to the insurance carrier from the customer as it makes its way through intermediaries. In addition, one of the only ways insurance companies can make a profit is by taking those hundreds of millions of dollars in payments and investing it.

Home and auto insurance can be broken up into payments, but the commercial side is not as customer friendly, Wynn said. Insurance is often paid in one lump sum annually, though, paying tens of thousands of dollars in one payment is not something every business customer can manage. Ascend is offering point-of-sale financing to enable insurance brokers to break up those commercial payments into monthly installments.

“Insurance carries continue to focus on annual payments because they don’t have a choice,” he added. “They want all of their money up front so they can invest it. Our platform not only reduces the friction with payments by enabling customers to pay how they want to pay, but also helps carriers sell more insurance.”

Ascend app

Startups like Ascend aiming to disrupt the insurance industry are also attracting venture capital, with recent examples including Vouch and Marshmallow, which raised close to $100 million, while Insurify raised $100 million.

Wynn sees other companies doing verticalized payment software for other industries, like healthcare insurance, which he says is a “good sign for where the market is going.” This is where Wynn believes Ascend is competing, though some incumbents are offering premium financing, but not in the digital way Ascend is.

He intends to deploy the new funds into product development, go-to-market initiatives and new hires for its locations in New York and Palo Alto. He said the raise attracted a group of angel investors in the industry, who were looking for a product like this to help them sell more insurance versus building it from scratch.

Having only been around eight months, it is a bit early for Ascend to have some growth to discuss, but Wynn said the company signed its first customer in July and six more in the past month. The customers are big digital insurance brokerages and represent, together, $2.5 billion in premiums. He also expects to get licensed to operate as a full payment in processors in all states so the company can be in all 50 states by the end of the year.

Insurify, a ‘virtual insurance agent,’ raises $100M Series B

The ultimate goal of the company is not to replace brokers, but to offer them the technology to be more efficient with their operations, Wynn said.

“Brokers are here to stay,” he added. “What will happen is that brokers who are tech-enabled will be able to serve customers nationally and run their business, collect payments, finance premiums and reduce backend operation friction.”

Bill Trenchard, partner at First Round Capital, met Wynn while he was still with Sheltr. He believes insurtech and fintech are following a similar story arc where disruptive companies are going to market with lower friction and better products and, being digital-first, are able to meet customers where they are.

By moving digital payments over to insurance, Ascend and others will lead the market, which is so big that there will be many opportunities for companies to be successful. The global commercial insurance market was valued at $692.33 billion in 2020, and expected to top $1 trillion by 2028.

Like other firms, First Round looks for team, product and market when it evaluates a potential investment and Trenchard said Ascend checked off those boxes. Not only did he like how quickly the team was moving to create momentum around themselves in terms of securing early pilots with customers, but also getting well known digital-first companies on board.

“The magic is in how to automate the underwriting, how to create a data moat and be a first mover — if you can do all three, that is great,” Trenchard said. “Instant approvals and using data to do a better job than others is a key advantage and is going to change how insurance is bought and sold.”

Why have the markets spurned public neoinsurance startups?

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down 55% From Its High, Is This Hypergrowth Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 55% from their all-time high last December. Similar to other companies that have gone public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or de-SPAC in the past year, ChargePoint is part of a class of stocks that have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500's 20% year-to-date gain. Although it's a hypergrowth company in an attractive industry, there's an argument to be made that ChargePoint's stock price got a little ahead of itself.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Magnite Scores Big With fuboTV

    Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) shares traded 3% higher on Tuesday, even as the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% and the S&P 500 declined 0.6%. The stock's gain was probably driven by news from Magnite announcing that sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) selected it to be the tech company's preferred partner for programmatically marketing its connected TV (CTV) ad spots to ad buyers. This was a big win for Magnite's supply-side purpose-built CTV ad tech platform.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in September

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is one of my all-time favorite healthcare stocks, and it's one I write about frequently. Regardless of what the naysayers might think about Teladoc, I still firmly believe that it has significant runway left to explore as it expands its footprint in the highly lucrative digital healthcare space. It's no secret that CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood loves a bargain, and Teladoc remains the second largest holding in her ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund that has generated gains more than four times those of the S&P 500 over the past five years.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Everything in Apple’s event was more ‘evolutionary than revolutionary’: Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Apple’s live event bringing the latest news on Apple’s devices.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Retail Investors Can't Stop Buying

    Although retail investors have been investing side-by-side with Wall Street investment banks for more than a century, they've truly asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year. When retail investors collectively pile into (or out of) a stock, it tends to move. A penny stock is a company whose shares trade below $5.

  • How Billionaire Steve Cohen Learned to Love Cryptocurrencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen was until recently a bit of a skeptic when it came to cryptocurrencies. Then his son -- a “cryptomaniac” -- helped change his mind. “He really convinced me this was something I needed to do,” Cohen, the founder of Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, said Tuesday at the SALT conference, according to a person with knowledge of his remarks. That was part of a journey that included meeting with as many people over the past six mo

  • 2 Hot Growth Stocks That Look Like Long-Term Winners

    Picking stocks for the long-term is a rewarding and wining proposition. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), the manufacturer and seller of connected exercise equipment has doubled revenue in each of the last four years. Peloton's customers have been so enthusiastic about its products that it has been a challenge for the company to make enough of them.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    Without fail, investors start getting anxious when the stock market hits all-time highs, like it is right now. This isn't necessarily true -- stock valuations should be considered in context on an individual basis -- but nonetheless this anxiety is prevalent. In fact, high-quality businesses like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are all down sharply over the past few months.

  • 3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in September

    It's scary to invest in stocks from China these days, considering what's going on in the country. There's also concern that accounting practices at Chinese companies lack the level of scrutiny found in other countries, creating an increased potential for fraud -- the downfall of Luckin Coffee being a notable example. Such situations amplify worries that Chinese companies could be delisted from U.S. exchanges.