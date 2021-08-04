U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.92
    -16.23 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,849.68
    -266.72 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,760.85
    -0.44 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.14
    -18.44 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.10
    -2.46 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1820
    +0.0060 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4900
    +0.4400 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,280.53
    +1,114.22 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.68
    +40.91 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has successfully challenged a lithium-ion battery technology patent held by Samsung SDI. In a final written decision, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board held that all of the challenged claims were invalid for multiple reasons.

(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascend Performance Materials)

The board's decision broadly enables manufacturers to use Trinohex Ultra™ in the United States for their lithium-ion battery electrolyte formulations.

To date, Ascend's global efforts to invalidate Samsung SDI's patent family have been successful, with favorable decisions in China and the U.S., with actions pending in other jurisdictions.

"We are pleased that the board saw the merits of our case against an overly broad and restrictive patent," said Dan Burke, Ascend's intellectual property attorney. "The board agreed that the scope of the existing patent was too broad and that its claims were invalid in view of earlier well-known additives."

Ascend's Trinohex Ultra is a globally available, non-hazardous electrolyte additive that improves battery life and overall performance, especially in extreme conditions. Independent testing has shown Trinohex Ultra to be effective in reducing harmful gas generation by over 25% and protecting both current and next-generation lithium-ion battery cathodes from degradation.

"We have tested batteries containing Trinohex Ultra across different cathodes, voltages and electrolyte chemistries," said David McNeece, Ascend's business manager for battery chemistry. "Across the board, Trinohex Ultra outperforms competing additives – displaying superior performance in gas generation and capacity retention, which leads to longer-lasting and higher performing batteries in all conditions."

Ascend is a fully integrated producer of high-performance polymers, fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, electrical and electronic, consumer and industrial products globally.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascend-wins-lithium-ion-battery-additive-patent-case-against-samsung-sdi-301348460.html

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Drops for Third Day as China Delta Outbreak Threatens Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined for a third day as the coronavirus spread in China and a report showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.West Texas Intermediate futures slumped as much as 3.4%. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by 3.63 million barrels, the biggest gain since March, according to a weekly rep

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Oil remains on track for 3rd straight fall as U.S. crude inventories rise

    Oil futures threaten to extend a losing streak to three days, remaining under pressure after official data shows an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Sell Despite Q2 Earnings Beat?

    Exxon reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. But as the Delta Covid-19 variant sweeps the U.S. demand for oil is falling. Is Exxon stock a sell?

  • Amazon launches free one-day delivery in Brazil amid fierce competition

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc started to offer its Brazilian Prime subscribers free one-day delivery in 50 cities on Wednesday, amid fierce market competition in Latin America's largest economy. The move comes as rivals such as MercadoLibre and Magazine Luiza are investing heavily to ramp up delivery speeds and gain clients. The Amazon initiative, which already exists for Prime subscribers in markets across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, arrives two years after Prime was first launched in Brazil.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Hawaiian Airlines President & CEO on airline industry: We've seen a very strong recovery in demand

    Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President & CEO joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Hawaiian airlines' recent earnings report and what's next for the travel sector.

  • Indian firms plan to invest $27 billion to boost refining capacity by 2025

    India state refiners are set to invest 2 trillion rupees ($26.96 billion) to boost oil refining capacity by 20% in Asia's third-largest economy by 2025, junior oil minister, Rameswar Teli, told lawmakers on Wednesday. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer has refining capacity of about 249 million tonnes a year, equivalent to about 5 million barrels per day (bpd). Refining capacity is expected to climb to 298 million tonnes a year by 2025, Teli said in a written reply.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted record quarterly earnings and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday as post-lockdown sales surge, but the pair joined other automakers in warning that the global chip shortage would persist. The two Japanese car makers are facing production problems in China, which on Wednesday reported the most new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since January. Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters that the company suspended production at its plant in Wuhan on Aug. 3 due to a COVID-19 case cluster that developed at a supplier.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

    It's Tuesday, and cryptocurrency prices are still falling. Industry bellwether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 4.2% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coindesk. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down a bit more -- 4.9%.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Over the very long run, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report that examined average annual returns between 1926 and 2015. In other words, growth stocks can still thrive. As we steam ahead into the warm summer days of August, a trio of growth stocks that've cooled off in recent weeks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

    The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. Manufacturers had to deal with the same coronavirus-based operating challenges as everyone else. The chip shortage is holding many industries back, as equipment ranging from smartphones to modern cars to medical devices require lots of freshly built semiconductor chips.

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • Wary Steelmakers Give Legs to Metal’s Rally as Buyers Reel

    (Bloomberg) -- The record rally in steel has further to run as U.S. producers vow not to get burned again by ramping up too fast.Prices for hot-rolled coil futures in the U.S. have surged more than 80% in 2021, the best start to a year in records going back to 2009 and eclipsing gains in other all major commodities. Prices touched an all-time high last week. Despite customer pleas for more metal, steelmakers that paid steep costs to shut down furnaces in the pandemic have yet to announce new pla

  • DYLLF: Deep Yellow Limited RC Drilling Program at Tumas Project Significantly Upgrades Indicated Resources; EIA Scoping Report Submitted; MLA Filed; Work on DFS Progressing

    By Steven Ralston, CFA OTC:DYLLF | ASX:DYL.AX READ THE FULL DYLLF RESEARCH REPORT The goal of Deep Yellow’s management is for the company to become a Tier I multi-jurisdictional uranium producer during the current uranium up-cycle. Management is pursuing activities that will support the completion of a DFS (Definitive Feasibility Study), including an objective of achieving a +20-year LOM

  • Factbox: China's key commodities targeted by Beijing’s recent measures

    As a key producer, importer and consumer of most of the world's major commodities, China is uniquely sensitive to sharp price rises or supply disruptions in the raw materials on which its manufacturing sector and massive population depends. After the prices of critical industrial inputs from coal to copper surged to record highs this year, Beijing deployed its most comprehensive and far-reaching measures to date to try and tame commodity markets, including selling metal from strategic reserves and threatening to punish any entities found to be hoarding supplies or inflating prices. Below is a list of key commodities which have been targeted by Beijing's recent measures.

  • 15 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable gas companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the natural gas sector’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas accounts […]

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.