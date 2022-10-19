U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

Ascenda adds crypto as new currency category on world's largest points exchange

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ascenda, the technology company that makes payments & banking rewarding, announced it has added cryptocurrencies as the next new content category on its innovative global points exchange network.

In partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini, Ascenda adds crypto as new currency category on its innovative global points exchange network.
In partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini, Ascenda adds crypto as new currency category on its innovative global points exchange network.

The new offering, delivered in partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini, enables Ascenda's financial services clients in 40+ markets to elevate customer engagement through the effortless introduction of crypto propositions for their rewards products. The real-time conversion of points into cryptocurrency as well as the direct earning of rewards in the form of crypto assets are both supported.

A great user experience and rapid go-to-market for financial services brands lie at the heart of the new solution. End users have the flexibility to deposit their rewards into any chosen crypto wallet, or to avoid on-chain gas fees when receiving into Gemini-powered wallets.

By making the new content category available via its existing points exchange APIs, Ascenda enables financial services brands to deploy their new crypto rewards propositions faster and with near-zero technical effort.

Sebastian Grobys, Chief Strategy Officer, Ascenda said: "We're delighted that crypto is now live on Ascenda's global points exchange. The earning and redeeming of rewards into cryptocurrencies represents an easy, low-risk way for customers to make a foray into the world of digital assets. Given the volatility of the crypto markets, consumers are cautious about investing their cash savings into crypto, which increases the attractiveness of rewards as an exciting alternative avenue with lower barriers to entry."

About Ascenda

Ascenda makes customer engagement simple for leading financial services brands.

Delivering digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards solutions that enable banks and payment card issuers to build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship. The company serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, including leading brands such as HSBC, American Express, Capital One, ICBC, and Standard Chartered as well as disruptors such as Virgin Money and Brex.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative & personal freedom. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

SOURCE Ascenda

