U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,241.75
    -33.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,991.00
    -274.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,588.50
    -146.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.50
    -21.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.10
    +4.40 (+4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.80
    +16.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.32 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.30
    -1.83 (-5.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3161
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9500
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,068.28
    -3,220.75 (-7.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.49
    -50.86 (-5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.02
    -59.70 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Ascenda partners with Hyundai Card to support launch of new cards in South Korea

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the technology company that makes payments and banking more rewarding, has partnered with Hyundai Card, a leading credit card issuer, to power the launch of a new lineup of consumer and corporate cards on the American Express Network in South Korea.

The new Hyundai American Express Card portfolio encompasses a total of six products for consumers and corporates. The reward program is brought to life through seamless digital experiences powered by Ascenda's advanced proprietary technology. This includes the broadest points exchange program in the market with over 20 transfer partners, plus instant travel redemption and fully digital benefit fulfillment. This innovative program provides issuers with turnkey access to world-class rewards, benefits and end-to-end points liability management.

Sebastian Grobys, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascenda, said: "This launch continues Ascenda's trajectory of enabling unrivaled new value propositions for leading financial services brands worldwide. We are excited to partner with Hyundai Card on this new card portfolio that makes payments truly rewarding and delights customers with aspirational benefits."

Youngho Cho, Head of PLCC AMEX Team, Hyundai Card, added: "This launch enables us to offer members a new set of compelling card propositions. Korean consumers are some of the most digitally savvy in the world, for this reason we're delighted to be able to deploy a set of products that deliver seamless unrivaled rewards and experiences."

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global technology company that makes customer engagement simple for leading financial services brands and merchants.

Ascenda delivers digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards solutions that enable banks to build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship. The company serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, including leading banks such as HSBC, Capital One, ICBC, and Standard Chartered as well as disruptors such as Virgin Money.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascenda-partners-with-hyundai-card-to-support-launch-of-new-cards-in-south-korea-301499915.html

SOURCE Ascenda

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Euro holds firm as investors await ECB meeting, U.S. inflation data

    The euro held most of its overnight gains on Thursday, having posted its steepest daily jump in nearly six years after a meeting between Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministers and easing oil prices took some of the recent panic out of markets. Traders are waiting on a European Central Bank meeting later in the day for any signs on how Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect monetary policy. U.S. inflation figures are also due, which could further guide expectations for the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • China Doubles Yuan Trading Band for Ruble After Record Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe c

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Rio first big miner to cut Russia ties; Sony, Nintendo halt console sales

    Rio Tinto became the first major mining company to cut ties with Russian businesses and Japan's Sony and Nintendo suspended deliveries of their gaming consoles, joining a global corporate exodus from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Japanese construction machinery supplier Hitachi said it would stop exports and cease most operations in Russia except for vital electrical power facilities, following similar exits by American industrial companies Caterpillar, 3M Co, Deere and Honeywell. The Nikkei newspaper reported Hitachi had suspended operations in Russia following a request from the Ukrainian government to do so.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Amazon announced its first stock split in more than 20 years

    Amazon’s stock is splitting—not in half, but in 20 bite-sized pieces to attract the attention of retail investors and Wall Street’s index makers. It’s the first time the stock has split in more than 20 years during which the company’s share price has risen 50-fold. If approved by Amazon shareholders, the 20-to-1 stock split will drastically reduce the tech giant’s notoriously expensive share price.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.