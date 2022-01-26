U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,410.75
    +61.75 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,533.00
    +348.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,445.50
    +304.75 (+2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.30
    +31.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.96
    +0.36 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.90
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1283
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.68
    -1.22 (-4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1610
    +0.2950 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,927.31
    +1,563.83 (+4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.51
    +43.92 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.77
    +114.31 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Ascendant Announces New DPEM Survey to Investigate Mineralization at Depth and Provides Update on Its In-Fill Drill Program at Its Venda Nova Deposit at Lagoa Salgada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ascendant Resources Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASDRF

  • DPEM SURVEY TO AUGMENT POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PREVIOUS IP AND GRAVITY GEOPHYSICS

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND, OTCQB: ASDRF) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of an extensive Deep Penetrating Electromagnetic Survey (“DPEM”) and provide an update on its ongoing regional exploration and in-fill drill programs as part of its planned Bankable Feasibility work program at the Venda Nova deposit at its Lagoa Salgada Project, Portugal.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman, stated, “We are very excited to be moving forward with our various programs to support the Feasibility Study at Lagoa Salgada. Additionally, we have not lost focus on the overall exploration potential of the project and programs such as the ongoing DPEM geophysics survey will help guide our continued exploration into 2022 and beyond both at depth and laterally.” He continued, “Previous geophysics has proven very adept at identifying successful drill targets and this newly commenced DPEM survey is expected to augment previous geophysics by giving an additional window to potential resources at depth.”

Geophysical Exploration Survey Activities

International Geophysical Technology (“IGT”) has been mobilized to site and has commenced a Deep Penetrating Electromagnetic Survey over the Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada.

The program intends to extend the depth of previous surface and downhole IP/RES geophysics penetration to approximately 600m in order to expand the understanding of the exploration potential at depth. Current IP Resistivity / Chargeability inversion shows a continuous footprint between the Venda Nova North and South Zones that correlates with elevated gravity. These surveys indicate the presence of a potential extension of mineralization between the North and South Zones at depth. We note that the drilling to date has only been conducted to a depth of 350m, despite numerous similar deposits on the IBP extending to depths of up to 1,400m.

The program, conducted by IGT, consists of two loops (see Figure 1) designed to test the presence of deeper massive sulphide horizons that can represent both original lateral or stacked lenses relative to the North Zone. Additionally, it is expected that the DPEM modeling can resolve the presence of any massive sulphide lens within a large chargeability zone located in the South Zone. The bulge in chargeability is primarily associated with disseminated and stockwork pyrite mineralization in the hanging wall of the South Zone domain, see Figure 2 below. Historical and recent drill holes have intersected several lenses of semi-massive to massive sulphides within the pyrite dominated hanging wall, with base metal grades comparable to the underlying stringer domain.

VMS systems commonly include stack lenses of massive sulphide mineralization through piled stratigraphic units or laterally repetition of venting systems along permissive horizons. Given the tight folding and homoclinal structure defined in the deposit, Ascendant considers there is a high probability of finding additional lateral or deeper massive sulphide lenses in the adjacency of the known deposit (See Figure 2). Massive sulphide lenses typically carry the higher grade of base metals in VMS systems allowing for deeper mining.

Figure 1 – Planned DPEM geophysics covering the Venda Nova North and South Zones

Figure 2 – Venda Nova Hanging wall massive sulphide lenses and IP highs

Both deeper EM targets and shallower new generated IP/Res targets will be followed up with diamond drilling following the completion of the current infill program. Full results from the DPEM survey are expected by the end of February 2022.

Infill Drill Program

Additionally, Ascendant has commenced an in-fill drill program at the Veda Nova Deposit at Lagoa Salgada to support upgrading its resources to Measured and Indicated categories to support the completion of a Feasibility study on the Venda Nova Deposit at Lagoa Salgada, Portugal. As of January 21st, 1,710m of the total 19,000m in-fill /Metallurgy/ Geotech/Hydrogeology drill program has been completed. Two metallurgical holes in the South Zone of the Venda Nova deposit have been completed with the rigs now turning in the north. An additional 4 metallurgical drill holes are planned for the North Zone of the deposit. Initial assays are expected to be received from ALS labs during the month of February.

Figure 3 – Infill Drill Program (Plan View) : Venda Nova Deposit, Lagoa Salgada

As previously reported, the infill drill program and feasibility study have commenced post the completion of a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Lagoa Salgada Project”, which is available on the company’s website and SEDAR. The PEA highlights a low capital-intensive project (Capex US$132 million) with an after tax NPV8% of $246 million and an IRR of 55% at conservative long term metal prices. The PEA presents a low capex, low operating cost, high margin underground mining operation with strong economics and the opportunity for significant benefit to the Company, the local stakeholders, and will boost Portugal’s economy through exports, taxes and local employment.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Ascendant Resources Ltd, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Mark Brennan

Nicholas Campbell, CFA

Executive Chairman & Founder

Director, Corporate Development

Tel: +1-647-796-0023

Tel: +1-905-630-0148

mrbennan@ascendantresources.com

ncampbell@ascendantresources.com

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the Northern Zone; and 4.42 million tones of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 % CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 10,700ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 21.25% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its 25% position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited owns the additional 75% of Redcorp. The remaining 15% of the project is held by Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro, S.A., a Portuguese Government owned company supporting the strategic development of the country's mining sector. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Goldman, Citi Strategists Say It’s Now Time to Buy Stocks Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- After a selloff that put global stocks on course for their worst month since the start of the pandemic, strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Citigroup Inc. say it’s now time to buy.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • As the Arm Acquisition Falters, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Valuation Looks More Reasonable

    The recent market sell-off took many stocks down a notch. One of such examples is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) – one of the biggest winners in 2021, now trading over 30% below the highs. Yet, our analysis shows that such valuation might be somewhat reasonable.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Microsoft's strong forecast; Fed decision looms

    U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday, with a surge in Microsoft lifting Nasdaq 100 futures, while investors keenly awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. The move comes after two days of wild swings, driven by uncertainty about the Fed's next move and rising worries about geopolitcal tensions around Russia and Ukraine. At the close of its two-day meeting, the U.S. central bank is likely to signal the start of an interest rate hike cycle beginning March in an attempt to fight a surge in inflation.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Predicts Bitcoin Could Exceed $1M by 2030

    Wood previously predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2026.

  • Bitcoin, crypto crash muddies the regulatory waters: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • China’s Stocks Had a Rough 2021. Watch for a Turnaround in the Year of the Tiger.

    Even with China's weaker economy and regulatory crackdowns, some investors say the potential for stocks outweighs the price of sitting it out.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock, FB Stock Among 17 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?