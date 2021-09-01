U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,305.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,628.75
    +19.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.60
    +3.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    -0.39 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0480
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,898.02
    +1,634.65 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.35
    +71.19 (+5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ascendis Pharma
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to potentially create new treatments that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents one ordinary share of Ascendis, at a price to the public of $160.00 per ADS. All of the ADSs are being offered by Ascendis. The offering is expected to close on or about September 7, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Ascendis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting commissions.

Ascendis estimates the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $379.3 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs), after deducting the underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses. Ascendis intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to support the commercial preparations, launch and commercial activities, clinical development and regulatory approval for lonapegsomatropin-tcgd, to fund clinical development of its other endocrinology rare disease programs, including palopegteriparatide and TransCon CNP, to identify and progress development of new product candidates, including in the therapeutic area of oncology, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as co-lead managers for the offering and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and Kempen & Co. USA, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 27, 2021, and automatically became effective upon filing. This offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis currently has a pipeline of multiple independent endocrinology rare disease and oncology product candidates in development. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and in Princeton, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, (ii) the expected closing of the offering, (iii) references to whether Ascendis will consummate the offering, (iv) Ascendis’ expectations regarding the anticipated closing date, (v) Ascendis’ intended use of the net proceeds from the offering, (vi) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas, and (vii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, dependence on third party manufacturers to supply SKYTROFA®, the SKYTROFA® Auto-Injector and other study drug for commercial sales and clinical studies; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, SKYTROFA, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of SKYTROFA and the further development of SKYTROFA, expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, SKYTROFA, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see the prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering and Ascendis’ current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SKYTROFA, Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © September 2021

Investor contacts:
Tim Lee
Ascendis Pharma
(650) 374-6343
tle@ascendispharma.com

Media contact:
Melinda Baker
Ascendis Pharma
(650) 709-8875
media@ascendispharma.com

Patti Bank
Westwicke Partners
(415) 513-1284
patti.bank@westwicke.com
ir@ascendispharma.com

Source: Ascendis Pharma A/S


Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    On Sept. 10, its shareholders will vote on whether the company should merge with Bitcoin mining specialist Greenidge Generation. Support.com's customer service, technical support, and security operations have been struggling, and a pivot to Bitcoin mining operations could open the door for a business turnaround.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Just Like Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, from about 1.3% currently, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the category of “trash” should e