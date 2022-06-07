U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Two Oral Presentations Highlighting the Potential for TransCon™ PTH to be a Replacement Therapy for Adult Hypoparathyroidism at ENDO 2022

Ascendis Pharma
·6 min read
In this article:
  ASND
Ascendis Pharma
Ascendis Pharma

–  Late-breaker oral presentation of TransCon PTH Phase 3 PaTHway Trial data in adult hypoparathyroidism on Tuesday, June 14

–  Oral presentation of TransCon PTH Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial Open-Label Extension Data in adult hypoparathyroidism on Monday, June 13

–  PaTHway Trial results represent the second consecutive successful pivotal Phase 3 trial of a TransCon product candidate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that its presentations at ENDO 2022 will include oral presentations of Phase 2 and Phase 3 data for its investigational product candidate TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism (HP). During the meeting, which will be held in-person and virtually June 11-14 in Atlanta, Dr. Aliya Khan, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine at McMaster University and Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic at McMaster University Medical Center, will give a late-breaker oral presentation of Phase 3 PaTHway Trial data for TransCon PTH in adult HP.

“This is the first Phase 3 trial in adult hypoparathyroidism in which the majority of treated patients achieved real control of their disease – that is, normalization of serum calcium, independence from conventional therapy, and a more normal patient-reported quality of life,” said Dr. Khan. “Additionally, TransCon PTH was generally well-tolerated with no discontinuations related to study drug, and TransCon PTH-treated patients showed a mean decrease in 24-hour urine calcium excretion into the normal range. I am hopeful that, with these encouraging results, we are closer to changing the treatment paradigm for patients living with this under-recognized and often debilitating disease.”

An additional Ascendis oral presentation at ENDO 2022 will include a review of Phase 2 TransCon PTH long-term data by Dr. Bart Clarke, Professor of Endocrinology at Mayo Clinic, showing durable benefit for adult hypoparathyroidism patients treated with TransCon PTH through Week 84 of the Pathway Trial. Additionally, Ascendis posters will present new data showing the continued safety and efficacy of once-weekly TransCon hGH in children with growth hormone deficiency treated for 2.5 years in the EnliGHten Trial, and, for adults with growth hormone deficiency, new research showing low treatment rates, increased medical risks, and higher healthcare costs.

Ascendis will also host a Medical Affairs booth (#1515) at ENDO 2022, as well as a separate booth (#1415) and events showcasing SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), the company’s once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

“ENDO is one of the largest endocrine health symposiums, and we are especially pleased this year to be providing a comprehensive review of data from our second consecutive successful Phase 3 trial,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ascendis is deeply committed to developing products that deliver value for patients, payers and society, and we are honored to be able to partner with patients, physicians, and other specialists in our work to advance understanding and treatment of rare endocrine diseases.”

Ascendis Pharma presentations and educational sessions at ENDO 2022 will include:

 


Hypoparathyroidism

 

Tuesday, June 14
9:45 – 11:15am

 

Late-Breaker
Phase 3 PaTHway Trial: Participants Treated with TransCon PTH Achieved Independence from Conventional Therapy While Maintaining Normal Serum Calcium
Presented by: Aliya Khan, M.D.

 

Monday, June 13
11:30am – 1:00pm

 

Oral Presentation
The PaTH Forward Trial: Efficacy and Safety of TransCon PTH Through Week 84 for Adults with Hypoparathyroidism
Presented by: Bart Clarke, M.D.

 

Saturday, June 11
1:00 – 2:00pm
Product Theater #2

 

Education
Managing Patients with Hypoparathyroidism: A Healthcare Professional and Patient Partnership
Speaker: John P. Bilezikian, M.D.

 


Growth Hormone Deficiency

 

Monday, June 13
12:30 – 2:30pm
On-site and on-demand for virtual attendees

 

Rapid Fire e-Poster
Safety and Efficacy of Treatment with Lonapegsomatropin in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency at Week 130 in the EnliGHten Trial
Presented by: Paul Saenger, M.D.

 

On-site and on-demand for virtual attendees

 

Poster Plus
Economic Burden of Growth Hormone Deficiency in a U.S. Adult Population
Authored by: Alden Smith, Janna Manjelievskaia, et al

 

Saturday, June 11
10:15 – 11:15am
Product Theater #3

 

Education
SKYTROFA (Lonapegsomatropin-tcgd): The First FDA-Approved Once-Weekly Treatment for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency
Speaker: Aristides Maniatis, M.D.


About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Please visit www.ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ expectations regarding the potential for TransCon PTH to be a replacement therapy for adult hypoparathyroidism, (ii) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, and (iii) Ascendis’ use of its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers and distributors to supply TransCon hGH, the SKYTROFA® Auto-Injector and other study drug for commercial sales in the U.S. and clinical studies; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of lonapegsomatropin-tcgd in the U.S., the co-pay program, and the further development of TransCon hGH, expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2022 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, and SKYTROFA are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © June 2022 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contacts:
Tim Lee 
Ascendis Pharma 
+1 (650) 374-6343 
tle@ascendispharma.com

 

Media Contact:
Melinda Baker
Ascendis Pharma
+1 (650) 709-8875
media@ascendispharma.com 

 

 

 

Patti Bank
ICR Westwicke
+1 (415) 513-1284
patti.bank@westwicke.com
ir@ascendispharma.com

 

 


