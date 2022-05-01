U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    +0.0116 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8000
    -1.0370 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,964.28
    -663.89 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Ascendis Pharma A/S to Present New Endocrinology Results at Four Medical Meetings in May

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ascendis Pharma
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASND
Ascendis Pharma
Ascendis Pharma

New data highlights include:

- Phase 3 open-label extension study data for growth hormone-deficient children treated for 2.5 years with TransConTM hGH

- Initial findings from research on comorbidities associated with adult growth hormone deficiency

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the company will present clinical and research outcomes and host informational booths and events at four medical meetings during May. Topics will include new open-label extension data for children with growth hormone deficiency treated with TransCon hGH for 2.5 years; research findings showing comorbidities associated with adult growth hormone deficiency; and presentations of TransCon PTH Phase 2 patient-reported health, quality-of-life, and Week 84 data in adult hypoparathyroidism. Meetings in the United States will also showcase SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), the Company’s FDA-approved once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

“The flow of data that begins today at the PES annual meeting signifies the growing strength and breadth of our endocrinology rare disease portfolio,” said Dana Pizzuti, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “We are excited to demonstrate the many areas where we are applying TransCon technology to make a meaningful difference for patients and look forward to interacting with a broad range of endocrinology physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals virtually and in person in the weeks ahead.”

Ascendis Pharma’s data and research presentations during the month of May are listed below. Registered attendees can find out more details at each event’s website.

April 28 - May 1
PES 2022
Pediatric Endocrinology
Society

Virtual

Oral Presentation
Lonapegsomatropin in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency: Efficacy & Safety After 2.5 years in the enliGHten Trial

An analysis of the subset of participants who completed the trial, with information on difference between last visit height and target height, and difference between height SDS at last visit and average parental height SDS

Virtual event; recorded, with Live Q&A

Sunday, May 1, 2022​ from 2:00 – 2:30pm ET

May 7-10
ECTS 2022
European Calcified
Tissue Society

Helsinki, Finland

Oral Presentation
Sustained Efficacy and Safety with TransCon PTH for Adults with Hypoparathyroidism Through Week 84 in the Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial

An evaluation of data at Week 84 in the PaTH Forward trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism showed 93% of participants achieving continued independence from conventional therapy with maintenance of mean serum calcium (sCa) and 24-hour urinary calcium (uCa) in the normal range.

Date & time to be announced

May 18-21
PENS 2022
Pediatric Endocrinology Nursing Society

Bonita Springs, FL

Oral Presentation
Continued Efficacy and Safety after 2.5 Years of Treatment with Lonapegsomatropin (TransCon hGH) in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency in the enliGHten trial

Data from Week 130 of the enliGHten trial reporting consistent long-term safety and sustained growth in pediatric growth hormone-deficient patients treated for 2.5 years with TransCon hGH. Also includes outcomes from auto-injector device usability questionnaire.

Date and time to be announced.

May 21-24
ECE 2022
European Society of Endocrinology

Milan, Italy
& Virtual

Oral Presentation #1
Health Related Quality of Life in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism in the Phase 2 Path Forward Trial of TransCon PTH

An analysis of patient-reported health and quality-of-life impacts from the
SF-36®and Hypoparathyroidism Patient Experience Scale (HPES) – Symptom tools during the Phase 2 Path Forward Study of TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism.

Oral Presentation #2
Prevalence of Comorbidities in a U.S. Adult Population with Growth Hormone Deficiency

An analysis of the comorbidity burden in adult patients diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) compared to non-GHD controls.

Recorded, with Live Q&A
Dates and times to be announced.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Please visit www.ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, and (ii) Ascendis’ use of its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers and distributors to supply TransCon hGH, the SKYTROFA® Auto-Injector and other study drug for commercial sales in the U.S. and clinical studies; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of lonapegsomatropin-tcgd in the U.S., the co-pay program, and the further development of TransCon hGH, expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2022 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, and SKYTROFA are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © May 2022 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tim Lee

Melinda Baker

Ascendis Pharma

Ascendis Pharma

+1 (650) 374-6343

+1 (650) 709-8875

tle@ascendispharma.com

media@ascendispharma.com

Patti Bank

ICR Westwicke

+1 (415) 513-1284

patti.bank@westwicke.com

ir@ascendispharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These two companies have moved in opposite directions on the stock market so far this year, but now seem set to move up and to the right.

  • The FDA has a meeting scheduled to review Novavax’s Covid vaccine. Here’s what that means.

    Novavax could know more about the fate of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in a little more than a month. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it plans to hold a Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting June 7 to discuss the Gaithersburg biotech’s emergency use authorization request for the candidate. Then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would issue policy recommendations on how the vaccine should be used, the company confirmed to the Washington Business Journal.

  • Thinking of Buying BioNTech? Consider These 3 Things First

    The coronavirus vaccine race might be over, but that doesn't make BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) any less relevant. With more than 2.6 billion doses delivered in 2021 and more than $20.2 billion in sales, the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine it developed jointly with Pfizer is BioNTech's only source of revenue.

  • Vaccines for young kids could be available as soon as June, FDA official says

    WASHINGTON - A top Food and Drug Administration official pledged Friday not to delay the rollout of coronavirus vaccines for the youngest children and said at least one of the two shots under review could become available as soon as June. The FDA said it intends to convene meetings with its outside advisers on June 8, 21 and 22 to consider emergency use authorizations for coronavirus vaccines. Officials will decide closer to the meeting dates when the shots for young children will be considered,

  • Enforceable reform on pharmacy benefit managers cannot wait | Opinion

    Legislation will prevent PBMs from steering patients to a PBM-owned pharmacy and will allow them to have a choice in which local pharmacy they use.

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Face a Crucial Test. It’s Unclear Whether Medicare Will Pay for Them.

    Last June, the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Biogen Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm seemed to open a lucrative new market for the pharmaceutical industry. Rather than wait for data proving their pharmaceuticals’ benefits, Lilly and Eisai, like Biogen before them, wanted access to the market through the FDA’s accelerated approval program, based on earlier-stage data showing that the drugs can clear the brain plaques thought to cause Alzheimer’s.

  • Lilly’s experimental obesity drug may be a ‘multibillion-dollar opportunity’

    Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.’s (LLY) promising new weight-loss drug is taking aim at a sector that’s littered with once-promising therapies that have failed to deliver on their promise to help people lose weight. The company made two announcements on Thursday; it shared its first-quarter earnings as well as top-line Phase 3 clinical trial results for the experimental weight-loss drug, tirzepatide. More than 96% of patients taking a 10-milligram or 15-milligram dose reported at least 5% weight loss, executives said.

  • FDA sets tentative June dates for meeting on young kids’ vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday released tentative June dates for its advisory committee to meet to discuss authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for young children, offering a rough timeline for when authorization could come. The agency said it is setting aside June 8, 21 and 22 for meetings of its advisory committee for…

  • AstraZeneca warns of vaccine glut

    STORY: AstraZeneca is the latest pharmaceuticals firm to warn of a vaccine glut. The Anglo-Swedish company says sales of its COVID treatment are slowing. It’s struggled to compete with rival products from Pfizer and Moderna. Approval in the U.S. has been delayed. Earlier, Johnson & Johnson pulled sales forecasts for its product, blaming oversupply. However, AstraZeneca says its shot still has a role to play, as it’s easy to administer and distribute. Friday (April 29) also saw earnings from the company. It reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales, largely thanks to the vaccine. The shot was its number-two best-seller last year, raking in $3.9 billion. It has started making a modest profit on the product, which was previously sold at cost. The vaccine will continue to be sold in low-income countries on a non-profit basis.

  • FDA OKs heart drug at center of $13 billion deal for Peninsula company

    MyoKardia, co-founded by a Stanford University professor, developed the drug as part of a portfolio of treatments for genetic heart conditions.

  • Most Americans Have Had COVID-19. That Doesn't Mean They Won't Get It Again

    Almost 60% of people in the U.S. have antibodies in their blood that suggest they’ve been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But all of that research was done before the emergence of the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than previous strains.

  • Most big cryptocurrencies fall as Ripple tumbles

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Ripple (XRPUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 3.39% to 62 cents. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Friday.

  • Nio Stock: China EV Sales On Tap As Covid Lockdowns Hit Production

    Tesla's emerging rivals report April EV sales soon. Nio halted EV production briefly last month due to Covid lockdowns.

  • Alibaba, other China ADRs soar after WSJ report China to pause putting pressure on tech giants

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based technology companies soared in premarket trading Friday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators were preparing to pause its campaign against technology companies, as they look to stem the deterioration in China's economy. Citing people familiar with the matter,

  • June WTI Crude Oil Testing Short-Term Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June WTI crude oil market on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • Vince Expects to Boost Prices as It Cuts Losses in Q4 and Year

    The company is taking measures to maintain its sales momentum and also mitigate the impact of supply chain challenges and cost inflation.

  • BJ's Wholesale Club Launches BJ's Market In Warwick, Rhode Island

    BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) has launched BJ's market, a new concept club in Warwick, Rhode Island. BJ's market will feature top-selling fresh foods, produce, sundries, and seasonal products for members of BJ's wholesale club. The market is 43,000 square feet, about half the size of a full-sized BJ's club. "We are bringing the same great savings and value our members know and love, but delivering a convenient location closer to home,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and developmen

  • FAANG stocks plus Microsoft lost $1.4 trillion in market value during April

    On another difficult Friday afternoon for the stock market, the broad U.S. indexes ended with significant declines --- with tech stocks standing out.

  • At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett aims to assure shareholders

    At the start of the Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B BRK.A annual meeting on Saturday, chairman and chief executive officer Warren Buffett wasted no time speaking to the question of the company’s aging leadership. He noted, in fact, that the combined age of he and vice chairman Charlie Munger was roughly 190 years --- and that it was only appropriate that shareholders “see them in person.”

  • Inflation adds to financial stress this year — but should it change how you invest?

    The right portfolio strategy should hedge against inflation for you.