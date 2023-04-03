U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,582.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.25
    -87.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    +4.44 (+5.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.50
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0800
    +0.2830 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,252.68
    -105.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.59
    +3.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,685.59
    +53.85 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Ascendis Pharma Provides Update on Regulatory Reviews of TransCon PTH™ in Hypoparathyroidism

Ascendis Pharma
·7 min read
Ascendis Pharma
Ascendis Pharma

Conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that, as part of their ongoing review, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter. The FDA also stated that this does not reflect their final regulatory decision on the Company’s application.

“This notification from FDA relates to their review of our NDA, and since the NDA deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter, we are eager to work with FDA to learn, understand, and address them. This development a month from the agency’s PDUFA action date may lead to a delay in the FDA’s final regulatory decision on the TransCon PTH NDA,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The safety of patients remains our highest priority and, since our NDA submission, no new safety signals have been observed to date in our ongoing TransCon PTH Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials or in our Expanded Access Program (EAP) program and these programs continue unchanged.”

“Knowing the serious unmet medical need that patients with hypoparathyroidism face, we will continue to make TransCon PTH available to patients participating in these ongoing clinical trials, as well as to physicians through our U.S. EAP, which remains open for enrollment for eligible adult patients previously treated with parathyroid hormone,” continued Mikkelsen. “In Europe, our regulatory review continues as expected and we remain on track for a European Commission decision in the fourth quarter. In addition, we expect to submit an application for an EAP in Germany and open it for enrollment in the second quarter of this year.”

To date, 145 out of 154 clinical trial participants continue to be treated with TransCon PTH in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial open label extensions, including 57 patients in the Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial (> 3 years), 76 in the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial (> 2 years), and 12 in the Phase 3 PaTHway Japan (> 1 year). In these studies, TransCon PTH has been generally well tolerated, with no discontinuations related to study drug.

In December 2022, the FDA allowed Ascendis to initiate a U.S. EAP for TransCon PTH for eligible adults with hypoparathyroidism previously treated with parathyroid hormone. This EAP, which remains open for enrollment, allows U.S. physicians to request access to investigational TransCon PTH for their eligible patients.

In Europe, as expected, Ascendis has received the comprehensive Day 120 response from the European Medicines Agency. The Company remains on track for a European Commission decision on the Marketing Authorisation Application for TransCon PTH during the fourth quarter of 2023. If approved, Ascendis expects its first European country launch in early 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Ascendis Pharma will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time (ET).
Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or register in advance for the teleconference here. The link to the live webcast will also be available on the Investors & News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at https://investors.ascendispharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this section of our website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About TransCon PTH
TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is an investigational prodrug in development for the treatment of adult patients with hypoparathyroidism. The safety and efficacy of TransCon PTH have not been established and TransCon PTH is not currently approved by the FDA or EMA. In the United States, Ascendis submitted its NDA for TransCon PTH in hypoparathyroidism in August 2022; in October 2022, the FDA accepted the NDA for Priority Review and set a PDUFA action date of April 30, 2023. In Europe, Ascendis submitted its Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for TransCon PTH in hypoparathyroidism to the European Medicines Agency in November 2022. The European Commission decision on the Company’s MAA is anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ plans to seek to address the deficiencies identified by the FDA, (ii) the possibility of a delay in the FDA’s final regulatory decision on the TransCon PTH NDA, (iii) Ascendis’ intent to continue to make TransCon PTH available to patients participating in its ongoing clinical trials, as well as to physicians through its U.S. EAP, (iv) Ascendis’ expectations regarding an EAP in Germany, (v) the timing and results of a European Commission decision on the Marketing Authorisation Application for TransCon PTH, (vi) Ascendis’ expectations regarding the timing of potential commercial launch of TransCon PTH in Europe, if approved, (vii) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company, and (viii) Ascendis’ use of its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis products and product candidates; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its development programs or on-market products; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; expenses related to Ascendis’ development programs; unforeseen selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in the region surrounding Ukraine and Russia. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2023 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © April 2023 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tim Lee

Melinda Baker

Ascendis Pharma

Ascendis Pharma

+1 (650) 374-6343

+1 (650) 709-8875

tle@ascendispharma.com

media@ascendispharma.com

ir@ascendispharma.com

 

 

 

Patti Bank

 

ICR Westwicke

 

+1 (415) 513-1284

 

patti.bank@westwicke.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • WWE and UFC owner Endeavor agree to massive merger

    A WWE-Endeavor merger would make business sense, though some questions remain.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.

  • S&P, Nasdaq futures fall on inflation worries after OPEC+ output cut

    Oil prices jumped 5.4% on Monday, propelling over 3% gains in energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp in premarket trade. An uptick in U.S. Treasury yields pushed major technology stocks and other growth shares such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc down between 0.6% and 0.9%.

  • Bitcoin, Ether drop; US equities rise as inflation cools

    Bitcoin dipped on Monday morning in Asia but held above US$28,000. Most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos dropped following a week unsettled by regulatory woes.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • China Missing Banker’s Firm Delays 2022 Results, Halts Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said it’ll suspend trading of its shares from Monday and delay the release of its audited results for 2022, as the investment bank failed to get in touch with Chairman Bao Fan who was cooperating in an investigation by Chinese authorities. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s La