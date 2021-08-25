U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    +0.60 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    -16.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.3630 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,855.34
    +497.98 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.82
    +16.28 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ascendis Pharma
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

– Announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), the First Once-weekly Treatment for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency –

– Exceeded target enrollment in Phase 3 PaTHway Trial for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in adults with hypoparathyroidism (HP); top-line results expected in Q1 2022 –

– Initiated combination therapy arm in transcendIT-101; TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist used in combination with a check point inhibitor (CPI) –

Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to potentially create new treatments that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are actively preparing for the U.S. commercial launch of SKYTROFA for the treatment of children with GHD, which is now the first FDA-approved once-weekly treatment for pediatric GHD. SKTROFA is also the first FDA-approved product utilizing our innovative TransCon technology. Our pivotal heiGHt Trial demonstrated that once-weekly TransCon hGH increased annualized height velocity in treatment-naïve subjects at 52 weeks compared to a daily growth hormone with comparable safety and tolerability,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We see this approval as the first step in creating a market leading product and building a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company guided by our values of patients, science, and passion.”

Company Highlights & Progress

  • TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin)

    • TransCon hGH is now FDA approved in the U.S. under the brand name SKYTROFA. Continued preparation for commercial launch for the treatment of pediatric patients with GHD in the U.S.

    • European Commission decision on the company’s Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for the treatment of pediatric patients with GHD is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

    • Ongoing enrollment in the foresiGHt Trial, a global phase 3 trial in adults with GHD, and the riGHt Trial, a phase 3 trial in Japan in pediatric patients with GHD.

    • Patient follow-up continues in enliGHten, a multi-center phase 3, long-term open-label trial investigating safety and efficacy of SKYTROFA in pediatric patients with GHD.

    • Comprehensive results from the heiGHt Trial recently published on-line in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, an official journal of the Endocrine Society.

  • TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide)

    • Exceeded target enrollment in the PaTHway Trial, a phase 3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of palopegteriparatide in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism with similar demographics as enrolled in the phase 2 trial including broad representation of different non-surgical disease etiologies and leading influential clinical sites balanced between North America and Europe.

    • On track to announce 84-week top line results from the open label extension (OLE) portion of the PaTH Forward Trial in the fourth quarter of 2021. Continued strong long-term subject retention with 58 out of the 59 randomized subjects continuing in the OLE portion of the trial as of August 23, 2021.

    • Clinical trial notification for the PaTHway Japan Trial was accepted by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency. The single-arm, phase 3 study will enroll a minimum of 12 Japanese subjects with HP.

    • Received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

    • VISEN Pharmaceuticals (VISEN) obtained investigational new drug (IND) approval to initiate the phase 3 PaTHway China Trial.

  • TransCon CNP

    • Continued execution in the ongoing phase 2 ACcomplisH Trial and ACcomplisH China Trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TransCon CNP in children ages two to ten years with achondroplasia.

    • Clinical program update planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist

    • Initiated combination therapy arm in transcendIT-101 with TLR7/8 Agonist and a CPI.

  • TransCon IL-2 ß/y

    • IND filing on track for this quarter.

  • Ended the second quarter of 2021 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling €641.3 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the second quarter, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €134.4 million, or €2.50 per share (basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €94.9 million, or €1.97 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2020.

Revenue for the second quarter was €1.0 million compared to €1.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to a lower amount of license revenue being recognized, partly offset by higher sale of clinical supplies and services to VISEN and recognition of revenue from services rendered to another collaboration partner.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the second quarter were €83.3 million compared to €63.6 million during the same period in 2020. Higher R&D costs in 2021 reflect an increase in external development costs of the company’s product candidates and an increase in personnel-related costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter were €35.3 million compared to €20.8 million during the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to higher personnel-related costs and an increase in IT costs.

Net loss of associate for the second quarter was €4.8 million compared to a net loss of €1.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. The net loss of associate represents our share of the net result from VISEN.

As of June 30, 2021, Ascendis Pharma had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of €641.3 million compared to €771.1 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Ascendis Pharma had 53,900,990 ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Details

Date

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time

4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial In (U.S.)

844-290-3904

Dial In (International)

574-990-1036

Access Code

8553236

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors and News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at www.ascendispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma’s Pipeline

Ascendis Pharma currently has three product candidates in clinical development in rare endocrine diseases and one oncology product candidate in clinical development:

  • TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), an investigational long-acting prodrug of somatropin (human growth hormone or hGH) that releases somatropin with the identical amino acid sequence and size as daily growth hormone, is designed as a once-weekly treatment for GHD and is approved for pediatric GHD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and under review by the European Medicines Agency.

  • TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide), an investigational long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH) in phase 3 development as a once-daily replacement therapy for adults with hypoparathyroidism designed to replace PTH at physiologic levels for 24 hours, and address both short-term symptoms and long-term complications of the disease.

  • TransCon CNP, an investigational long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) in phase 2 development as a therapy for children with achondroplasia (ACH), the most common form of dwarfism, for which there is no FDA-approved treatment. TransCon CNP is designed to provide continuous exposure of CNP at safe, therapeutic levels via a single, weekly subcutaneous dose.

  • TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist is an investigational long-acting prodrug of resiquimod, a small molecule agonist of Toll-like receptors (TLR) 7 and 8. Administered as an intratumoral injection, TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist is designed to provide sustained activation of intratumoral antigen presenting cells driving tumor antigen presentation and induction of immune stimulatory cytokines in the tumor.

  • TransCon IL-2 ß/y is an investigational long-acting prodrug of IL-2 ß/y designed for optimized IL-2R ß/y bias and potency, combined with low Cmax and long exposure.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of multiple independent endocrinology rare disease and oncology product candidates in development. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and in Princeton, New Jersey.

Please visit www.ascendispharma.com (for global information) or www.ascendispharma.us (for U.S. information).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ expectations regarding the U.S. commercial launch of SKYTROFA, (ii) Ascendis’ planned IND submission for TransCon IL-2 ß/y in the third quarter of 2021, (iii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding the European Commission’s decision on its Marketing Authorisation Application in the fourth quarter of 2021, (iv) Ascendis’ expectations regarding the announcement of top line results from the OLE portion of the PaTH Forward Trial in the fourth quarter of 2021, (v) Ascendis’ expectations regarding the announcement of top line results from the PaTHway Trial in the first quarter of 2022, (vi) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, (vii) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas and (viii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers to supply SKYTROFA, the SKYTROFA® Auto-Injector and other study drug for commercial sales and clinical studies; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, SKYTROFA, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of SKYTROFA and the further development of SKYTROFA, expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, SKYTROFA, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2021 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SKYTROFA, Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © August 2021 Ascendis Pharma A/S.


FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Ascendis Pharma A/S

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income / (loss)

(In EUR'000s, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

1,022

1,436

1,767

3,661

Research and development costs

(83,306

)

(63,578

)

(171,455

)

(121,093

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(35,345

)

(20,805

)

(72,591

)

(38,720

)

Operating profit / (loss)

(117,629

)

(82,947

)

(242,279

)

(156,152

)

Share of profit / (loss) of associate

(4,817

)

(1,885

)

23,289

(3,400

)

Finance income

145

86

23,268

1,996

Finance expenses

(12,141

)

(10,292

)

(1,703

)

(876

)

Profit / (loss) before tax

(134,442

)

(95,038

)

(197,425

)

(158,432

)

Tax on profit / (loss) for the period

68

106

259

183

Net profit / (loss) for the period

(134,374

)

(94,932

)

(197,166

)

(158,249

)

Attributable to owners of the Company

(134,374

)

(94,932

)

(197,166

)

(158,249

)

Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share

€ (2.50)

€ (1.97)

€ (3.66)

€ (3.29)

Number of shares used for calculation (basic and diluted)

53,848,166

48,207,661

53,804,300

48,096,749

Net profit / (loss) for the period

(134,374

)

(94,932

)

(197,166

)

(158,249

)

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

77

(147

)

1,765

(61

)

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax

77

(147

)

1,765

(61

)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax

(134,297

)

(95,079

)

(195,401

)

(158,310

)

Attributable to owners of the Company

(134,297

)

(95,079

)

(195,401

)

(158,310

)


Ascendis Pharma A/S

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In EUR'000s)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

5,495

5,717

Property, plant and equipment

123,924

108,112

Investment in associate

45,783

9,176

Deposits

1,702

1,375

Marketable securities

90,693

115,280

267,597

239,660

Current assets

Trade receivables

394

387

Other receivables

11,398

6,957

Prepayments

21,826

13,994

Marketable securities

166,094

134,278

Cash and cash equivalents

384,539

584,517

584,251

740,133

Total assets

851,848

979,793

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

7,237

7,217

Distributable equity

680,250

831,494

Total equity

687,487

838,711

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

94,059

85,116

Other liabilities

-

3,162

94,059

88,278

Current liabilities

Lease liabilities

6,950

6,859

Contract liabilities

145

363

Trade payables and accrued expenses

44,207

21,897

Other payables

18,623

23,384

Income taxes payable

377

301

70,302

52,804

Total liabilities

164,361

141,082

Total equity and liabilities

851,848

979,793


Investor contacts:
Tim Lee
Ascendis Pharma
(650) 374-6343
tle@ascendispharma.com

Media contact:
Melinda Baker
Ascendis Pharma
(650) 709-8875
media@ascendispharma.com

Patti Bank
Westwicke Partners
(415) 513-1284
patti.bank@westwicke.com
ir@ascendispharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Surprising Reason Zymergen Stock Is Soaring Today

    Ace investor Cathie Wood is buying shares of the synthetic biology company, but should you?

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Elastic Posts Surprise Profit as Demand Grows for Cloud-Based Search Tools

    The company now expects a bigger full-year loss than it had flagged before. CEO Shay Bannon said that is because Elastic is investing in growth.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Retail investors power GameStop stock into a rally

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Gamestop’s rally over the past couple of sessions as retail investors gave the company a boost in the market and what this latest surge could mean for the meme stock going forward.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)?

    A look at the shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

    What happened Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.