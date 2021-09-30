U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.00
    +28.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,491.00
    +226.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,834.75
    +95.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.70
    +23.80 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.23
    +0.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.21
    -2.04 (-8.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3434
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9160
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,948.44
    +572.63 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.67
    +15.03 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.29
    +41.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Asceneuron to Provide Update on O-GlcNAcase Pipeline at Upcoming Conferences

·4 min read

OGA inhibitors offer multimodal mechanism of action with potential for multiple approaches to clinical development in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asceneuron SA, a clinical stage company dedicated to targeting the root causes of neurodegenerative diseases such as the intracellular aggregation of the microtubule-associated protein tau, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting novel data on its O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor pipeline at the following upcoming conferences.

22nd International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery
Date: 4-5 October 2021, New York. Virtual Conference.
Session: Clinical trials and novel approaches for Dementia
Presentation: OGA inhibitors as multimodal drugs for intracellular proteinopathies on Monday, 4 October, 16:45 CET/10:45 US ET.

146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association
Date: 17-19 October 2021, New Jersey. Virtual Conference.
Presentation: Efficacy of ASN51, an Orally Bioavailable Small-Molecule O-GlcNAcase Inhibitor, in Models of Parkinson's Disease and Epilepsy, on Monday, 18 October, 23:30 CET/ 18:30 US ET.

EUROTAU
Date: 25-26 October, 2021. Lille, France.
Presentation: OGA inhibitors as multimodal drug candidates for tau- and alpha-synucleinopathies on Tuesday, 26 October, 14:55 CET.

Dirk Beher, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Asceneuron, stated: "We are delighted to have been invited to present at three leading conferences to discuss and share the latest insights on our proprietary pipeline of O-GlcNAcase inhibitors. The data generated so far are an important development in addressing the challenges seen in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases drug development and demonstrate our continuing commitment to bring urgently needed treatments to patients with tau-related neurodegenerative diseases."

O-GlcNAcase is an emerging drug target in central nervous system (CNS) drug development since deficient glycosylation patterns of intracellular proteins have been associated with diseases of aging and neuronal dysfunction. O-GlcNAcase inhibitors prevent the elimination of intracellular protein glycosylation, thereby halting the decline of the steady-state levels of this post-translational modification. O-GlcNAcase inhibitors have initially been pursued exclusively for tau-related diseases. Preclinical data suggest a wider application to intracellular proteinopathies such as Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, and diseases of disturbed neuronal network function in general, with the potential to provide both disease-modifying and symptomatic benefits at the same time as multimodal drugs.

If you would like to meet with Asceneuron at any of these conferences, please contact us at the details provided below.

About Asceneuron

Asceneuron is a clinical stage biotech company focused on the development of orally bioavailable therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders with high unmet medical need. The pipeline reflects our ambition to develop treatments for a wide a range of neurodegenerative diseases including orphan tauopathies, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Asceneuron has two clinical stage small molecule O-GlcNAcase inhibitors in development for the treatment of proteinopathies including one first in class for Parkinson's disease, one best in class in Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Asceneuron is a privately held company financed by a renowned syndicate of investors consisting of Sofinnova Partners, M Ventures, SR One, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Kurma Partners. For more information, please visit www.asceneuron.com.

About ASN51

Asceneuron's best-in-class programm ASN51, a next-generation O-GlcNAcase inhibitor, was awarded USD 2.2 million from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation for a first in human Phase I study. The trial in process recruits healthy volunteers and Alzheimer's disease patients at sites in Europe and Australia, and began in Q2 2021. Asceneuron will be presenting interim results at the upcoming conferences on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and human target engagement.

About ASN120290

Asceneuron's most clinically advanced program ASN120290, an O-GlcNAcase inhibitor, is being developed for the orphan tauopathic disease, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US FDA for the treatment of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). ASN120290 has completed a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase I study to assess its safety and tolerability of single and multiple doses in healthy young and elderly volunteers. Data from that study were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Chicago July 22-26, 2018.

About 22nd International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery

This annual conference showcases the innovative approaches of Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's (ADDF) funded scientists and their newest results. In addition to featuring ADDF's portfolio, the program also includes guest presentations focusing on the latest research in the Alzheimer's disease field.

About 146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association

ANA2021 is the top meeting for academic neurologists and neuroscientists to connect over ground-breaking research and best practices for success in the field. The reimagined program builds on the success of last year's first-ever Virtual Annual Meeting and as always, will explore the latest advances in translational neuroscience, neurobiology of disease, and academic neurology.

About Eurotau2021 Meeting

Created in 2017 with the objective to build a European consortium on Tau proteins and Tauopathies, the Eurotau meeting is taking place for the 3rd time in Lille, France. Worldwide scientists involved in Tau research meet to exchange new ideas and hypotheses on physiological and pathological roles of tau proteins.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asceneuron-to-provide-update-on-o-glcnacase-pipeline-at-upcoming-conferences-301388046.html

SOURCE Asceneuron

Recommended Stories

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • Signs COVID is in Your Brain

    With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.As a cognitive neuroscientist, my past research has focused on understanding how normal brain changes related to aging affect people's ability to think and move – particularly in mi

  • SNGX: CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in Non-Human Primates…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:SNGX READ THE FULL SNGX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in NHP On September 28, 2021, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced the publication of pre-clinical immunogenicity studies for CiVax™, the company’s heat-stable COVID-19 vaccine candidate ( To et al., 2021 ). CiVax™ is composed of a recombinant pre-fusion

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • A man fell off his bike in the woods and needed lifesaving surgery. An ER doctor happened to be cycling by.

    Todd Van Guilder knew he was in trouble the second he flew off his bike during a ride along the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails in central Minnesota. He sat up to brush himself off and saw white spots in his vision, he said. When he closed his eyes and reopened them, the spots turned to a solid wall of bright white light.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "My buddy who had been riding in front of me came back and asked

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • Walgreens Said to Weigh Takeover of Evolent Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsHSBC Bets Big on C

  • COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • Woman who documented her battle with skin cancer on TikTok dies aged 27

    Kassidy Pierson ‘s older sister broke the news on social media and reminded followers to get their skin checked

  • Healthcare firm Cera to create 5,000 new UK jobs

    The company, which was established less than five years ago, said the majority of the new roles will be in healthcare services such as professional carers and nurses.

  • Troy Aikman Says the 'Pegan Diet' and 4 Days of Lifting a Week Keeps Him Ripped

    In a new Instagram post, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman opened up about the workout and diet routine that helps him stay ripped at 54.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've got $1,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bill or emergencies, the following five stocks would make for perfect buys for the fourth quarter. While I'm generally not a fan of chasing the coronavirus stocks after they've catapulted into the stratosphere, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is the rare exception. The company's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, led to an 89.7% vaccine efficacy (VE) in a large-scale trial in the U.K. earlier this year, and it produced a nearly identical 90.4% VE in a large-scale trial in the U.S. and Mexico in June.