U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.75
    +19.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,980.00
    +140.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,286.50
    +58.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,059.50
    +15.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.15
    +1.43 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.80
    +9.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1218
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0650
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,419.68
    +5,110.11 (+13.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.25
    +115.51 (+13.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE LAUNCHES THE EVERSENSE NOW REMOTE MONITORING APP FOR ANDROID USERS IN EUROPE

·1 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, announces that it has launched the Eversense® NOW Remote Monitoring App for the Android Operating System in Europe. With this launch, remote monitoring capabilities are now available for all Eversense® and Eversense® XL Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) users on Android and iOS operating systems in the US and Europe, respectively.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Logo
Ascensia Diabetes Care Logo

Developed by Senseonics and brought to people with diabetes by Ascensia, Eversense is the world's first and only long-term continuous glucose monitoring system. The Eversense NOW Remote Monitoring App allows real-time glucose data and alerts from Eversense users to be remotely shared with friends and family. The app allows up to five people to remotely receive updated readings approximately every five minutes, with the ability to easily view recent trends and alerts.

"The value of remote monitoring in healthcare has never been clearer than in the last two years, with tools providing added peace of mind for users and their support system," said Elaine Anderson, Head of Senseonics CGM Business Unit at Ascensia Diabetes Care. "Managing diabetes requires continuous monitoring and decision making, and this app makes it easier for friends and family to be part of that process. Having a well-informed support network can reduce the burden placed on people with diabetes and we are excited to bring this useful tool to all Eversense users in Europe."

The Eversense NOW Remote Monitoring App is now available for both Apple and Android devices across Europe and can be downloaded via the Apple® App Store and Google Play Store.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Face Bears, Why XRP Could Tumble

    Bitcoin price is facing a strong resistance near $38,600, ether price is moving lower below $2,650, XRP is struggling to stay above the key $0.675 support.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergShippers Halt Cargo; Fresh Russian Shelling: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Mu

  • OnePlus 10 Pro is headed to the US, Europe and India in March

    OnePlus 10 Pro is headed to the US, Europe and India in March, and it will continue to run OxygenOS.

  • Steam Co-founder Reveals Why The Platform Dropped Bitcoin Support

    Gabe Newell revealed recently revealed that Steam discontinued BTC payments back in 2017 due to the large number of fraudulent transactions.

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces American Cornhole League Matt "GOAT" Guy & Son Bret Guy Holograms Available on FameDays.com

    ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is honored to have All-Time CornHole Great and 9-time ACO King of Cornhole Champion Matt Guy and ACO Double Champion, Bret Guy, as hologram e-greetings on FameDays.com. Using the FameDays mobile app, fans can enjoy life-size hologram video messages right in their home. Fans can record their own videos and pic

  • Lithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania has asked Google and Apple to remove the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Russia's Yandex and Uber, the transport and economy ministers said on Monday. The request to remove the app in Lithuania is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the transport ministry said in a statement. Yandex did not immediately comment.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Monday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was a major new partnership that should make accessing its services even more convenient. Teladoc announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc on Alexa, the company's digital assistant, bringing its services to Amazon's wide range of hands-free smart speakers, including the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. To reach out to a healthcare professional, users simply say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor," to their Echo device in order to be connected to a Teladoc call center representative.

  • Ukraine invasion: How the war is being waged online

    From cyber-attacks to internet disruption and the response of big tech, how is the digital war going?

  • Cisco and Rakuten Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Open RAN and Telco Cloud Market

    Cisco and Rakuten Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Open RAN and Telco Cloud Market

  • Uber looks to speed up sale of its stake in Russian ride-hailing app Yandex

    The company currently owns a 29% stake in Russia's largest ride-hailing platform.

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD drops to a record low of $140

    Samsung's T7 Touch portable drive is on sale for $140, or $50 off its normal price and a return to its record low.

  • Ukrainians will have plenty of ways to evade internet censorship if Russia takes over

    As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight for control of key cities, a separate battle is underway to secure Ukraine’s access to the internet.

  • Test automation platform Tricentis acquires Tx3 Services

    Tricentis, a well-funded enterprise-centric test automation platform, is on a bit of an acquisition spree these days. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had bought UI-testing startup Testim and the company has now announced that it has also picked up Tx3 Services. It provides them with a solution that's specifically tailored to their compliance and audit requirements.

  • Instagram head says iPad 'not big enough' to make app a priority

    It's been more than 11 years since Instagram first launched... and there's still no native iPad app. Instagram users are limited to using the web interface or the iPhone version, an app that is definitely not optimized for the iPad's larger screen. And according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, that's not going to change any time soon. In a series of tweets between Mosseri and prolific tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Mosseri said that there weren't enough iPad users to justify making a dedicated app.

  • Apple hit with sixth antitrust fine over Dutch dating apps payments

    Apple still hasn't complied with a Dutch antitrust order to allow local dating apps to have the option to use third party payment tech to sell digital content to their app users. Apple has been maintaining a public silence for weeks on this issue -- including after the EU's head of digital strategy, EVP Margrethe Vestager, called out its behavior last week, accusing the company of a deliberate tactic of choosing to pay fines rather than comply with competition orders.

  • How to Use a Password Manager

    These services can make all your accounts more secure, and getting started is easier than you might thinkBy Yael GrauerUsing a password manager is one of the top safety practices recommended by s...

  • Beaver County Transit Authority buses to utilize mobile ticketing with new app

    Serving as a contactless way to pay for bus fare and purchase passes, the mobile ticketing system will officially launch on Tuesday, March 1.