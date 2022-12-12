U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.50
    +10.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,556.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,601.00
    +31.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.50
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.51 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    +1.94 (+8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8380
    +0.2880 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,965.82
    -196.14 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.93
    -8.31 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.26
    -13.37 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Ascension Healthcare Announces Positive Data from Phase 2 Study of XLR8 in Severe Haemophilia A Patients

Ascension
·4 min read
Ascension
Ascension

Ascension Healthcare Announces Positive Data from Phase 2 Study of XLR8 in Severe Haemophilia A Patients

Injection of an adjuvant PEGylated lipid (PEGLip) following a normal dose of standard half-life FVIII in severe haemophilia A patients lengthened dosing interval to once every 4.9 days, while bleeding events were significantly reduced compared to the pre-trial period

The extended dosing interval which resulted from clotting improvements achieved by a separate PEGLip injection following prior administration of FVIII was accompanied with an associated significant reduction in the number of bleeding episodes

Data presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

LONDON, 12 December 2022 – Ascension Healthcare plc (“Ascension” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for haemophilia and osteoarthritis, today announces positive data from a Phase 2 open-label, multicenter trial of XLR8, in 14 patients with severe haemophilia A without inhibitors to factor VIII. XLR8 involves the intravenous injection of a standard, prophylactic dose (35 IU/kg) of recombinant, standard half-life factor VIII clotting protein (FVIII) followed by an intravenous injection of PEGylated liposomes (PEGLip) 15 minutes later.

Haemophilia A patients lack sufficient factor VIII clotting factors which leaves them at risk of uncontrolled bleeding. This trial was designed to demonstrate that administration of PEGLip, following a normal dose of prophylactic, standard half-life FVIII in severe, non-inhibitor Haemophilia A patients can both enhance clotting activity and extend the dosing interval beyond FVIII administered alone.

Results from the study demonstrated that clotting activity was significantly improved at certain time points over baseline and over injection of FVIII alone. The clotting improvements conferred by the additional PEGLip injection led to an extended dosing interval of once every 4.6 days (min 2.1, max 7.3 days) for a 30IU/kg dose. This compares to the normal prophylactic dosing interval for this standard-half-life FVIII at this dose of once every 2-3 days for long-term prophylaxis. Currently approved extended half-life products approved by the FDA recommend dosing between 2-3 times weekly or every 4 to five days but at a higher dose of 45IU/kg (average). Despite the lower dose rate, the number of bleeding episodes was significantly reduced over the 6-week trial period, compared to the 6 month history preceding the study.

Professor Edward Tuddenham, Emeritus Professor of Haemophilia at University College London and member of Ascension’s Medical and Scientific Advisory Board said: “These are exciting early clinical results which show that the injection of PEGLip after a dose of standard half-life FVIII can enhance the coagulation of the patient to the point where prophylaxis with a standard half-life product can be injection-sparing, with a regimen similar to current extended half-life products but at a lower dose so as to also be FVIII-sparing, which is significant for the treatment of haemophiliacs in poorer countries where the healthcare systems cannot afford the quantity of FVIII normally required for prophylaxis.”

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer at Ascension added: “Haemophilia A patients currently have to make clinic visits every 2-3 days for prophylactic dosing of FVIII, and this regime places a major burden on them and their families. The results announced today, demonstrate the potential of our PEGLip technology, when administered following intravenous injection of a recombinant factor VIII, to extend the dosing interval offering significant improvements over patient compliance and standard of care. The results also offer the possibility of making gold standard prophylactic haemophilia care more widely accessible to patients as Professor Tuddenham suggests.

Full details of the poster presentation are:

Title:         The Use of a PEGylated Liposome in a Phase II Trial to Enhance the Potency and Extend the Dosing Interval of Prophylactic Standard Half-Life FVIII, without Increasing the Dose
Publication No:         2464
Session Name:         322. Disorders of Coagulation or Fibrinolysis: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Session Date:         Sunday, December 11, 2022
Presentation Time:         6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location:         Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Ascension Healthcare plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7291 5400

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer

info@ascension.co.uk

Consilium Strategic Communications (European Media and Investor Enquiries)
Lindsey Neville, Ashley Tapp

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
ascension@consilium-comms.com

About Ascension Healthcare plc

Ascension Healthcare plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis. The Company has three products in clinical development for the treatment of Haemophilia A and also a range of internationally marketed products for osteoarthritis sufferers. For more information please visit: www.ascension.co.uk/

About Haemophilia A
Haemophilia A (“HA”) is a congenital bleeding disorder which leaves a patient at risk of uncontrolled bleeding due to a lack of blood clotting Factor VIII (“FVIII”). HA is the most common form of haemophilia with a prevalence rate estimated at 1.7 - 2.5 in 10,000 male births and can be categorised from mild (5-40%of normal circulating FVIII) to moderate (1-5% of normal), to severe (<1% of normal); of these sever HA is prevalent in circa 0.6 to 1 in 10,000 males (World Federation of Haemophilia Global Survey 2021). The global market for haemophilia A treatments was estimated to be worth approximately $11 billion in 2021, (Ascension Healthcare research)

About XLR8
XLR8 is a form of PEGLip administered as an adjuvant to patients who already have some circulating FVIII. The therapy is primarily aimed at f severe patients who are receiving standard of care prophylaxis with intravenous FVIII, where the adjuvant will extend their FVIII dosing interval, thereby improving compliance.


Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Amgen Agrees to Deal to Buy Horizon Therapeutics

    The U.S. biotech company agreed to buy drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics in a deal valued at $27.8 billion, marking the largest healthcare merger of the year.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing's uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • Could Amgen's Heart Disease Candidate Generate Billions in Sales?

    In early November, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) broke some encouraging news to shareholders. Phase 2 clinical trial results revealed that the company's drug candidate, known as olpasiran, is very effective in treating patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Let's delve into the results of the clinical trial and the ASCVD market to address these questions.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • Europe Is Hit by Shortages of Antibiotics

    Countries across Europe are reporting shortages of antibiotics as demand for the medicines rises and manufacturers grapple with supply-chain snags. Amoxicillin, cephalosporins and other widely used antibiotics are in short supply, data from various countries show, raising concerns among doctors and officials about the availability of drugs that are relied on to treat conditions ranging from ear infections to pneumonia. Health groups and manufacturers attribute the shortages to several factors.

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • Queues form at fever clinics as China wrestles with COVID surge

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -People queued outside fever clinics at China's hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling stringent curbs on movement. Three years into the pandemic, China is moving to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests. But with little exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave in infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and drive businesses to a halt.

  • How to avoid illness as COVID-19 and the flu surge

    The coronavirus and the flu are surging in California. Here are the steps to protect yourself from getting sick during the holiday season.

  • Roche’s phase 3 data show Lymphoma treatment can reduce disease risks

    Polivy is currently marketed in the European Union for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • Elon Musk Attacks Dr. Fauci

    Tesla's CEO is an opponent of anti-Covid-19 restrictions. Dr Anthony Fauci is the face of America's response to the pandemic.

  • Nurses at Atlanta hospital under fire over TikTok video mocking maternity patients

    Four labor and delivery nurses at an Atlanta hospital came under fire over a TikTok video in which they shared the things that annoy them about expecting

  • The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

    Ever since monosodium glutamate was identified as the source of unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been unwelcome; yet, advocates promote its use in kitchens, even with a reputation that's tough to swallow.

  • Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHarris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over.Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.“At first, he asked me if I knew why he had pulled me over, which I thought was a ridiculous question beca

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • China's Looming 'Tsunami' of COVID Cases Will Test Its Hospitals

    Until recently, China, the world’s most populous nation, was also the world’s last COVID holdout. But in a matter of weeks it will be hit by a wave that a top health official predicts could infect many hundreds of millions of people. This week, Beijing took its biggest step toward living with COVID, all but abandoning an unpopular and costly “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns and mass quarantines it had hoped would eliminate infections. The abrupt pivot has raised the specter of tremendous strain

  • What Is Biotin & Why Do You Need It?

    We dive into the trendy nutrient plus the health benefits it can provide.