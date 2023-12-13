Ascension Wisconsin was blasted for poor staffing, lapses in care. Here's what the new CEO Daniel Jackson plans to do.

Ascension Wisconsin's new CEO Daniel Jackson talks with Shelby Ditter, a medical assistant in the perinatal assistant center at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital-Milwaukee in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Jackson assumed the role of head of Ascension Wisconsin earlier this year, after a shakeup in leadership at the health care system.

Ascension Wisconsin's new leadership says it is doubling down on its commitment to serving low-income patients in Milwaukee and the rest of Wisconsin, even as its hospitals in economically distressed parts of Milwaukee face financial struggles.

That's the message being sent by Daniel W. Jackson, who is a few months into his new position as chief executive officer of Ascension Wisconsin, one of the state's largest health systems with 17 hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley.

“We embrace the idea of being here for people, as we have been for a very long time,” Jackson said in a recent interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We’re here. We’re making investments. Again, it is our mission.”

He comes to the role at a challenging time. In the last year, Ascension has faced widespread criticism over staffing shortages and other problems at its Milwaukee hospitals.

Jackson replaces Bernie Sherry, a former senior vice president of Ascension who oversaw the Wisconsin market from 2016 until earlier this year. Sherry and other top executives left in a spring leadership shakeup that followed reports of severe understaffing at some of its hospitals, lapses in patient care, and scrutiny from Sen. Tammy Baldwin and local lawmakers.

Jackson recently elevated to oversee Ascension Wisconsin system

Jackson initially was hired as interim president of Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. Then in August, he was named CEO of Ascension Wisconsin, a nonprofit Catholic health system that's part of the larger, national Ascension system. Previously he was CEO of a Detroit hospital that is part of a for-profit hospital chain.

Jackson inherited a number of problems. One of Ascension's premier hospitals, Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee, was reeling from staffing shortages that meant nurses were slow to answer calls for help, patients went unattended, and some seeking care spent hours or days in the emergency room waiting for a hospital bed to open up.

Columbia St. Mary's was found in violation of several hospital standards last year, including for understaffing. Milwaukee Common Council members called for a reversal of cuts to services at Ascension hospitals in the city. Baldwin sent a letter to the St. Louis-based parent company calling on the national health system to invest some of its billions in cash into struggling hospitals in Milwaukee.

In the interview with the Journal Sentinel, from an office above the main lobby of Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, Jackson said he's convinced patients have not lost confidence in Ascension Wisconsin hospitals and are still coming in the doors.

"People do not wake up in the morning hoping to have to go to the hospital," he said. "There's an intrinsic trust that if you have a need, that we're here to take care of it. … In that moment of need, we're here."

Ascension Wisconsin's new CEO Daniel Jackson at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital-Milwaukee in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Jackson assumed the role of head of Ascension Wisconsin earlier this year, after a shakeup in leadership at the health care system.

Jackson acknowledged that Ascension's Milwaukee hospitals face a difficult financial situation, since a large share of the patients they serve are uninsured or on Medicaid, the federal insurance program for low-income people. The rates that Medicaid pays hospitals and other health care providers are lower than what private insurance pays.

Hospitals also have had to contend with rising prices for supplies, driven by inflation, and increasing labor costs.

Embracing the 'safety net' role for low-income communities

Jackson said Ascension embraces its role as a "safety net," serving largely low-income populations.

"We have been committed to – despite those challenges – working through it," he said.

Columbia St. Mary's reported net losses of about $31.7 million in its 2022 fiscal year and nearly $17.9 million in its 2021 fiscal year, according to the latest data available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The hospital reported a net profit in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

Ascension St. Francis Hospital on Milwaukee's south side reported a net loss of $13.2 million for 2022, a larger loss than the four prior years combined. St. Joseph's hospital, on Milwaukee's west side, reported 2022 net income of nearly $670,000. It lost more than $42 million combined from fiscal years 2019 to 2021.

Jackson said the financial condition of Ascension Wisconsin hospitals is "improving," but he did not offer specifics about the latest fiscal year, which ended June 30. Hospital financial data for fiscal year 2023 is not yet available from the state Department of Health Services or the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As a whole, the national Ascension system, which includes hospitals and health care sites in 19 states, has been losing money in recent years. It reported an operating loss of more than $1.5 billion last fiscal year, which ended June 30.

Amid those losses, Ascension agreed to sell some hospitals earlier this year, including one in Mobile, Alabama and another in Binghamton, New York. Ascension also recently announced it would put eight Ascension Michigan hospitals under the control of another Michigan health system in what is being described as a joint venture, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Previously, in 2021, Ascension Wisconsin sold seven hospitals and more than 20 physician clinics in northern and central Wisconsin to Wausau-based Aspirus Health.

Jackson said the health system does not have plans to sell or close any of additional hospitals in Wisconsin.

"I’m bullish on our footprint in Wisconsin," he said.

Ascension pulls back from some services

Still, Ascension has pulled back from some services, including for pregnant women. In the last year, Ascension has closed the labor and delivery units at two of its hospitals in Wisconsin: St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee and the Mercy campus in Oshkosh.

That has raised concerns that expectant mothers will have to travel further to give birth and may face further health challenges because of lack of access to delivery services or other obstetrical care. Some have asked what is on the chopping block next.

Ascension Wisconsin has defended its decision to close the units, saying that overall birth rates have declined, its obstetricians were leaving and its other, nearby hospitals could provide better, safer care for pregnant women.

Jackson said the decisions to close labor and delivery units were not taken lightly and were made with quality concerns in mind.

"Are we committed to obstetrics in general? Absolutely," he said.

Staffing shortages previously cited by state inspectors

Jackson did not give many details on concrete ways that the hospital system is trying to shore up staffing levels to avoid many of the problems that resulted in scrutiny from regulators last year.

Last year, Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee was visited at least eight times by state inspectors investigating possible violations of hospital standards. In six cases, the hospital was cited with violations, including two cases in which the hospital was found not to have enough nurses or other staff on units to properly care for patients.

The hospital has been visited several times by inspectors this year, but as of mid-November, no citations had been issued, according to Jennifer Miller, a spokesperson with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Part of what the hospital system is doing to retain staff, Jackson said, is listening. He pointed to forums the hospital system has createdr for staff to offer feedback and express concerns, including an open forum, called Creating Connections, for nurses and nursing support staff to connect with the chief nursing officer.

Jackson said the hospital system still relies at times on temporary staff hired on short-term contracts to supplement existing staff, when needed.

In a follow-up email, an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson said the system brought on a new chief human resources executive in August, implemented new, bi-monthly recruitment events and recently hired seven additional recruiters.

Columbia St. Mary's also hired more nursing and nursing support staff in September and in October than in any previous month this year, the spokesperson said in the email.

“We’ve had five consecutive months of more additions to our teams than departures from our team," Jackson said on Tuesday at a panel discussion held by Wisconsin Health News.

Columbia St. Mary's is also placing more licensed practical nurses on medical-surgical units in the hospital to provide support to registered nurses and help lighten their workload, the spokesperson said.

Jackson said there have been operational improvements over the last year.

Last year, Columbia St. Mary's was cited for not having enough staff to take care of patients in the emergency department, after inspectors found that most patients whose records were reviewed spent hours in the waiting room that June and July without being seen or checked on, even some who were in severe pain or distress.

In August 2022, before Jackson arrived, Ascension Wisconsin switched to a different doctors' group for staffing its emergency department at Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee. When physicians from Emergency Medicine Specialists began to staff the emergency department, the time it took for patients to see providers was "cut in half," an Ascension spokesperson said in an email.

"Since then there has been continued and consistent improvement," the email said.

In October, Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee stuck to its goal of having no more than 1.5% of emergency department patients leave without being seen, according to an Ascension spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not answer how long, on average, patients are spending in the emergency department while waiting for beds to open up on hospital floors, a problem that can be exacerbated by a lack of floor nurses.

