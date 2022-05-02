U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Ascensus Launches New Brand Visual Identity

·3 min read

New Contemporary Logo Reflects Company's Innovation and Technology Focus

DRESHER, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—introduced a new brand visual identity for the company.

(PRNewsfoto/Ascensus)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascensus)

"Evolving and elevating our brand and its visual identity makes great sense—it better represents the nature of our abilities, talent, and expertise across our combined organization, and more effectively conveys the innovative, high-performing, and technology-enabled company we represent," said Ascensus President and CEO David Musto.

The new brand identity combines sophisticated typography, a brighter and more dynamic color palette, and a new "pinnacle" symbol that reflects the company's continuous reach for new heights in client outcomes, innovation, and expertise.

Carl Negin, chief marketing officer for Ascensus, said introducing the new brand identity reflects the next chapter for Ascensus—the leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings in the U.S.—rather than a new beginning.

"Ascensus has undergone a significant transformation over the last several years—building on more than four decades of experience and expertise, we've dramatically expanded our size, reach, and investment in enhanced capabilities, technology, and user experiences," noted Negin. "Coming on the heels of our recent combination with Newport and PAi, this is exactly the right time to shine a new and more contemporary light on our strengths and focus as a company."

Negin said the new visual identities would be phased in over the next several months as Ascensus and Newport work to combine their organizations following the completion of their merger on April 8, and featured in web properties, social media, industry engagement, promotions, signage, and sponsorships.

The company said each affiliated line of business across Ascensus, Newport, and FuturePlan by Ascensus would retain its unique business name but will now also feature the new Ascensus logo to reinforce its relationship to the unified company.

Ascensus now serves more than 15 million savers across America and offers industry-leading expertise in tax-advantaged savings, non-qualified and qualified retirement plan solutions, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

About Ascensus

Ascensus and its affiliated companies help millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is a leading recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States.

On April 8, 2022, Newport merged with Ascensus. Newport is a leading retirement services provider that helps employers—and the advisors who serve them—prepare employees for a more financially secure retirement through non-qualified and qualified retirement plan solutions, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The unified company, operating as Ascensus, has more than $745 billion in assets under administration, serves more than 15 million savers across the U.S., and employs more than 5,500 associates.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascensus-launches-new-brand-visual-identity-301537419.html

SOURCE Ascensus

