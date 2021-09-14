U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.57
    -28.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,559.58
    -310.05 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,036.71
    -68.87 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.61
    -20.18 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2840
    -0.0400 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.3650 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,424.08
    +1,749.99 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.89
    +23.16 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Ascensus Unveils Retirement Website and Mobile Enhancements That Offer Simple, Seamless, and Supportive User Experiences

·3 min read

Plan Sponsors and Participants Benefit from Continued Investments in Technology and Digital Initiatives Designed to Save Time and Improve Outcomes

DRESHER, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce a recent series of technology and digital updates designed to enhance and simplify retirement plan sponsor and participant user experiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Ascensus)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascensus)

Chief among these are participant website and mobile experiences that have been redesigned based on the latest feedback and user experience principles. Updates include more intuitive designs that are in line with Ascensus' approach of keeping retirement plan engagement simple, seamless, and supportive for all users. The enhancements include a dashboard redesign, behavioral interventions, and experimentation to drive positive saver outcomes.

The participant dashboard redesign, which ensures important account information is prominently displayed and easy to understand, has received high marks, with four out of five savers preferring the new design over those of other financial websites. Ascensus' mobile app now provides personalized, context-sensitive interventions that have successfully deflected 30% of participants who intended to decrease their savings rate. And through A/B testing and using behavioral economics principles, Ascensus was able to increase the number of savers who increased their savings rate by 50% over control.

"Ascensus is committed to investing in technology that delivers fresh, simple, and efficient experiences to plan sponsors and participants," states Kevin Cox, president of Ascensus Retirement. "As a company that is constantly on the move, we'll continue to evolve our online experiences based on user feedback and data-driven insights with the goal of delivering better outcomes for the plan sponsors and participants we service."

In addition to the participant website and mobile redesign initiatives, Ascensus has also recently unveiled several other experience enhancements as a result of technology-related investments, including:

  • Payroll: Ascensus has introduced several features to make payroll processing more seamless and intuitive for plan sponsors, including a wizard that assists with uploading files, the ability to track contributions and clearly see remaining steps in the process, and an option to update banking information within the payroll experience. These enhancements have been well received by plan sponsors who handle their own payroll processing.

For plan sponsors who do not want to facilitate their own payroll processing, Ascensus continues to integrate with additional payroll vendors to offer more options, including Payroll 360. Ascensus has integrated with more than 100 payroll providers and is currently working on expanding a number of those into Payroll 360 integrations.

  • Compliance: Our year-end compliance testing package has been refreshed with a clean, intuitive design to help plan sponsors ensure their plan operations and documents are current and compliant. Plan-level alerts are now available to assist with ineligible contributions and offer tips and best practices. The new experience features dynamic content and interactive digital links, with more enhancements on the horizon.

  • Managed Accounts: We've expanded our strategic relationships to provide managed account optionality for institutional partners and advisors looking to deliver personalized account management services to their clients and savers.

"Our technology-driven investments demonstrate Ascensus' commitment to providing enhancements to better support plan sponsors and participants," adds Cox. "Since our independent service model allows for more choice and flexibility, our partners can leverage these enhancements to facilitate solutions that connect with their clients."

"We'll continue to develop our purpose-driven technology to make it easier for employers of all sizes to offer retirement plan benefits to their employees while also helping more savers save more," concludes Cox.

About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascensus-unveils-retirement-website-and-mobile-enhancements-that-offer-simple-seamless-and-supportive-user-experiences-301376582.html

SOURCE Ascensus

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Could Easily Take On More Debt

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • How to Calculate Your Tangible Net Worth (Formula)

    Your tangible net worth is the sum of all your assets you can physically touch, minus your liabilities. Here's how to calculate it.

  • Morning Brief: U.S. and China relations take center stage

    Javier E. David breaks down Tuesday's Morning Brief, which details the relationship between the U.S. and China as tensions could be flaring up between the two countries after the pandemic wanes down and puts the U.S. and China relationship in full focus within the market.

  • Hut 8 Announces Certification as Authorized MicroBT Repair Centre for Canada

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.