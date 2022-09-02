U.S. markets closed

Ascent Aerospace to Exhibit at IMTS in September

·2 min read

MACOMB, Mich., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, will be an exhibitor at the International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, IL at McCormick Place from September 12-17, 2022. As the largest show in the Western hemisphere, and this year being co-located with Hannover Messe, it will be the event of the year with over 2,000 booths and 9 application focused pavilions to cater to each and every industry need.

Parallel kinematic machining robot
Parallel kinematic machining robot

Ascent Aerospace will be at IMTS

This year at IMTS, Ascent will be showcasing a parallel kinematic machine (PKM) that has extreme accuracy, flexible mounting options and is customizable to meet specific machining applications for any industry.  As an expert in automated solutions and factory integration, Ascent Aerospace can incorporate robots, like this PKM, into new or existing systems to meet specific customer needs and industry requirements. With unmatched expertise, Ascent creates flexible and scalable applications to propel production for customers in the right direction to reduce cycle times or recurring costs while increasing overall quality and a safer work environment for all.

Visit Ascent Aerospace in Level 3 of the North building at booth 236367 to define the best solution to drive your manufacturing excellence.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of turnkey production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries.  Our unique offering consists of a variety of products and solutions to resolve challenging aerostructure assembly requirements, from wing components and fuselage structures to final assembly lines.  As the industry's largest tooling and automation group, Ascent produces a full suite of composite tooling, including layup molds, mandrels, bond tools, and trim and drill fixtures, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace.  In addition, Ascent offers automated, high-precision drilling and fastening systems, having installed more than 2,200 systems globally.  As an assembly line integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process design and engineering through build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost-effective solution. This strategy has allowed Ascent Aerospace to develop long-term, strategic alliances with the world's foremost manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact
Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager
Marisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com
Tel: +1-586-464-4122
www.ascentaerospace.com

Ascent Aerospace (PRNewsfoto/Ascent Aerospace)
Ascent Aerospace (PRNewsfoto/Ascent Aerospace)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascent-aerospace-to-exhibit-at-imts-in-september-301617322.html

SOURCE Ascent Aerospace

