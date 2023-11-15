Advertisement
Ascent Bridge First Half 2024 Earnings: S$0.033 loss per share (vs S$0.053 loss in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Ascent Bridge (SGX:AWG) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$2.22m (up 331% from 1H 2023).

  • Net loss: S$2.90m (loss narrowed by 37% from 1H 2023).

  • S$0.033 loss per share (improved from S$0.053 loss in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ascent Bridge shares are down 4.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ascent Bridge (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

