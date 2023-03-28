U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.54
    -14.99 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,434.12
    +2.04 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,664.56
    -104.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.19
    +0.52 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.04
    +0.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    +12.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9300
    -0.6250 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,939.65
    -397.46 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.28
    +347.60 (+143.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.55
    +9.78 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Ascent Cloud Announces the Spring 2023 Release of its Suite of Sales Performance Management Solutions

Ascent Cloud LLC; Geopointe; LevelEleven
·3 min read
Ascent Cloud LLC; Geopointe; LevelEleven
Ascent Cloud LLC; Geopointe; LevelEleven

Ascent Cloud customers will be able to plan, execute, and measure theirgo-to-market strategies more effectively with these enhancements.

DETROIT, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Spring 2023 Release of its industry-leading suite of Sales Performance Management solutions, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

Territory Planner customers will be able to further refine their territory models with robust data filtering and the ability to lock data points when there are exceptions to territory rules such as holdover accounts. Enhancements have also been made to the Territory Optimizer to better support US counties and large enterprise datasets.

Geopointe customers will benefit from a variety of user experience enhancements, including a modernized Thematic Maps design for easier data configuration and visualizing insights from CRM data. Geopointe’s industry-leading Shape Library has also been enhanced with support for Canadian FSAs and Unique Zip Codes to represent PO boxes, campuses, large buildings, and government agencies.

LevelEleven customers will benefit from enhancements to Coaching, including a streamlined user experience to drive better 1-on-1 conversations and improve team productivity. Coaching notifications now provide additional insight into other LevelEleven actions and keep team members aligned throughout their CRM. Other enhancements to LevelEleven include a new tab for Badges and increased administrative control for Contests.

For more information on the latest updates, view the Ascent Cloud Spring 2023 Release blog.

Comments on the News

“We are excited to provide our customers with enhancements to our end-to-end suite of sales performance management solutions,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These enhancements enable our customers to increase productivity and do more with less, which is more important than ever in 2023.”

About Ascent Cloud

With its suite of industry-leading sales performance management solutions, Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between CRM data and the insights that sellers and sales leaders need. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower modern sales teams with solutions to plan, execute, and measure their go-to-market strategies via Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

Territory Planner is a territory planning solution that empowers modern sales teams with the ability to build, balance, and optimize their sales territories. With Territory Planner, sales leaders are able to ensure that territories are equitable and optimized to fit their go-to-market strategy.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams are able to efficiently execute with territory management, routing, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate, engage, and coach their teams to better outcomes.

Additional Resources

Ascent Cloud, Territory Planner, Geopointe, LevelEleven and related logos are trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.

Media Contact:
Steve Gravel
Ascent Cloud
(800) 932-3779
steve.gravel@ascentcloud.io


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsOn New Y

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • New Shell CEO Faces Big Dilemma: Should the Company Pump More Oil?

    Wael Sawan says he knows some people are going to be unhappy when he completes his business plan for the energy giant.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Billionaire Zhao and Binance Are in Big Trouble

    The CFTC has just filed a lawsuit against Zhao and his firm Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly letting U.S. residents buy and sell crypto derivatives while the firm is not registered.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state's lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. Minnesota sued Juul in 2019, accusing the San Francisco-based company of unlawfully targeting young people with its products to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. Ellison has declined to put a dollar figure on how much money the state is seeking in damages and civil penalties.

  • How to use your HSA as a retirement plan

    Here’s how your HSA can give your retirement savings a boost.