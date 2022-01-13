U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,721.84
    -4.51 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,437.70
    +147.38 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,098.79
    -89.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.14
    +7.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    -0.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    +0.0110 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1180
    -0.5480 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,251.41
    -314.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.90
    -10.66 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.11
    -3.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to Geopointe on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Geopointe LLC
·3 min read

Geopointe customers will be able to use enhanced geolocation and territory management functionality as well as deeper integration with LevelEleven

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud announced that it has updated its Geopointe application on the Salesforce AppExchange with powerful new enhancements to plan and manage their territories. One notable enhancement is the deeper integration with LevelEleven, customers can now map LevelEleven data as Metric Layers to for real-time geographic insights into sales team performance. This seamless integration with LevelEleven also allows users to take actions from the map such as starting a coaching session with a rep or sending a splash to recognize a team member. In addition, the Route Planner add-on has been enhanced to streamline administration and complex route optimization. With a single click, users are able to optimize routes weeks in advance or schedule batch jobs to optimize routes on a recurring basis.

Built natively on the Salesforce Platform, Geopointe is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000016ZHeEAM.

For more information on this Geopointe release, register for the Release Webinar on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Comments on the News

  • “With this latest release of Geopointe, we are excited to empower our customers with the ability to coach and motivate their teams directly from the map with our LevelEleven integration,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These updates further our mission to align people to outcomes, whether that includes territory optimization, route planning, or real-time insights from the map.”

About Geopointe by Ascent Cloud
Geopointe location-enables your CRM data to help you geographically visualize your accounts, contacts, opportunities, and more. Sales teams increase their efficiency and streamline processes through features such as geographic analysis, routing and optimization, territory management, and more. For more information visit geopointe.com.

Ascent Cloud builds and deploys SaaS solutions that help align sales people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams.

For more information visit geopointe.com or ascentcloud.io.

About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Geopointe, the Geopointe logo, Geopointe, the Geopointe logo, Ascent Cloud, and the Ascent Cloud logo are trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.


CONTACT: Media Contact: Allison Reck Ascent Cloud (313) 662-2008 allie.reck@ascentcloud.io


Recommended Stories

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • Jeld-Wen to add hundreds to local workforce with new Statesville manufacturing facility

    The facility is over 100,000 square feet and was announced last year. It is expected to employ 235 people within five years.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Inside the Athenex-ImmunityBio deal — and the California company's employment plans

    A relationship that began at American Pharmaceutical Partners, which had a longtime plant on Grand Island, led the immunotherapy and cell therapy company to Dunkirk.

  • Blackstone Tells U.S. Staff to Get Boosters or Stay Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining Wall Street firms stepping up pressure on their workforces in recent days to get jabs and take more tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additio

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Retiring early this year? Look through Affordable Care Act plans now before the deadline Saturday

    Healthcare is one of the largest expenses in retirement, and one of the biggest risks for people who retire before age 65. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before the open enrollment period ends on Jan. 15, peruse Affordable Care Act plans to see which will be best for you in early retirement – even if you don’t need to enroll right now. Nearly 14 million people have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, either on the federal exchange, in their state’s exchange or on HealthCare.gov, during this enrollment period, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

    How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Here's What We Like About Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lowe's...

  • One of the World’s Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever

    Multinational producers have exited Canada’s oil sands region, but local companies have stepped in. So long as existing oil fields—no matter their carbon footprint—remain profitable, they are likely to remain in production long after big-name companies walk away.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO on making EVs: 'We'd never compromise'

    “It needs to be a true, perfect Rolls-Royce, and then number two comes electrification,” Müller-Ötvös says about the Spectre EV. “We'd never compromise the experience of what a Rolls-Royce stands for, just for the pure sake that we have a different drivetrain."

  • Steak and eggs are a lot more expensive: Grocery prices soar at fastest pace in 13 years

    If that ribeye steak or carton of eggs looks a lot more expensive than they did last year, it's because they are. The prices of groceries jumped 6.5% in 2021 to mark the biggest increase in 13 years.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.