Ascent Integration to Exhibit at WindEnergy 2022

·2 min read

MACOMB, Mich., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Integration, a business unit of Ascent Aerospace, will be exhibiting at the upcoming WindEnergy event in Hamburg, Germany from September 27-30. WindEnergy Hamburg is the global on and offshore event of the year with over 1,400 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors from over 100 countries.

Visit Ascent Integration in Hall B5, Booth 534 at the WindEnergy Event

This semi-annual event will provide a unique opportunity for professionals to get a closer look into the latest products and technologies whirling around the wind and energy sector. There will be sessions reviewing key market trends in the industry as well as networking events and panels to encourage experienced minds to collaborate on key topics.

As a provider of tailor-made, turn-key solutions, Ascent Integration works with wind and energy customers to take new products, innovations and technologies and implement them in industry-proven solutions to maximize manufacturing processes. Come experience the whole world of wind energy and visit Ascent Integration in Hall B5, Stand 534 at the WindEnergy event in Hamburg.

To learn more about the Ascent Aerospace, the Ascent Integration team as well as our European footprint, visit https://ascentaerospace.com/products/integration/integration-europe/.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense, and space industries. As the industry's largest tooling group, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace.  As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost effective solution. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact
Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager
Marisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com 
Tel: +1-586-464-4122
www.ascentaerospace.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascent-integration-to-exhibit-at-windenergy-2022-301628914.html

SOURCE Ascent Aerospace

