U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,758.79
    -3.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.49
    -3.60 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    -22.60 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.58 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3920
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,344.14
    +95.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    728.63
    +11.43 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

·12 min read

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Net production averaged 2.0 bcfe per day for the quarter, a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2021

  • Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $5.32 per mcfe, a $0.37 premium to NYMEX pricing

  • Generated Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $280 million and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $282 million for the quarter

  • Incurred $199 million of D&C costs and $31 million of acquisition and leasehold costs during the quarter

  • Executed a $300 million hedge restructuring in April that materially increased the weighted average strike price of our natural gas swaps for the remainder of 2022

  • Reaffirmed our borrowing base at $1.85 billion in April

(1)

A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.



OKLAHOMA CITY, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its first quarter 2022 operating and financial results. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors.

Ascent Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC)
Ascent Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC)

Commenting on first quarter performance, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "The team had a strong start to the year, with production averaging 2.0 bcfe/d while generating $280 million of Adjusted EBITDAX during the first quarter. The business continues to be anchored by our strong operational execution, which is now being further propelled by a structural shift in natural gas fundamentals. We believe that, taken together, these key attributes make a compelling case for Ascent's long-term value proposition."

Fisher continued, "The hedge restructuring is another avenue that allows us to accelerate balance sheet improvement. As we move forward, we will continue to evaluate opportunities that allow us to create value through our best-in-class operational execution and capital efficiency while maintaining our commitment to responsible operations in order to maximize returns and improve our financial metrics."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First quarter 2022 net production averaged 1,955 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,821 mmcf per day of natural gas, 6,933 bbls per day of oil and 15,456 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

First quarter 2022 price realizations, including the impact of settled derivatives, were $3.23 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled derivatives, price realizations were $5.32 per mcfe in the first quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, Ascent reported a net loss of $1.6 billion, Adjusted Net Income of $81 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $280 million. During the first quarter of 2022, the net loss was largely driven by a $1.6 billion unrealized commodity derivative fair value loss primarily due to an increase in the forward strip for natural gas. Ascent incurred $240 million of total capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2022 including $199 million for well costs, $31 million for acquisition and leasehold costs, and $10 million for capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Ascent had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.6 billion, with $460 million of borrowings and $169 million of letters of credit issued under the revolving credit facility. Liquidity as of March 31, 2022 was $1.2 billion, comprised of $1.2 billion of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility and $6 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.3x based on LQA Adjusted EBITDAX and 2.4x based on LTM Adjusted EBITDAX.

In April 2022, Ascent's borrowing base was reaffirmed at $1.85 billion pursuant to the regularly scheduled semiannual borrowing base redetermination under our credit agreement.

Operational Update

During the first quarter of 2022, Ascent operated four drilling rigs and two fracture stimulation crews. The Company spud 17 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 19 wells, and turned in line 10 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 15,500 feet. As of March 31, 2022, Ascent had 677 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Well costs averaged approximately $636 per lateral foot during the first quarter of 2022, in line with internal expectations. We employed two fracture stimulation crews during the first quarter, which will accelerate turn-in-line activity in the second and third quarters. However, this level of activity on the completion side resulted in increased costs and lower efficiencies as the second crew was not deployed on a continuous basis. The Company continues to execute at a high level, but additional inflationary pressures are becoming more prevalent, including commodity prices and labor. We are actively evaluating this situation for potential impacts to both our capital budget and development plan.

Hedging Update

Subsequent to quarter end, Ascent executed on $300 million of hedge restructurings to increase the weighted average strike price from $2.75 to $3.57 per mmbtu on certain existing natural gas swap contracts in place for the remainder of 2022, with no change to volumes hedged. This restructuring is expected to substantially increase 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Free Cash Flow while reducing our year-end 2022 leverage ratio.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021






Revenues:





Natural gas


$ 812,878


$ 430,198

Oil


54,366


41,958

NGL


69,497


55,532

Commodity derivative loss


(1,995,560)


(98,670)

Total Revenues


(1,058,819)


429,018

Operating Expenses:





Lease operating expenses


27,827


21,154

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses


231,125


220,671

Taxes other than income


10,522


9,040

Exploration expenses


18,409


18,493

General and administrative expenses


19,843


16,569

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


152,279


139,456

Total Operating Expenses


460,005


425,383

Income (Loss) from Operations


(1,518,824)


3,635

Other Income (Expense):





Interest expense, net


(44,965)


(41,457)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


(7,980)


(5,446)

Other income


682


348

Total Other Expense


(52,263)


(46,555)

Net Loss


$ (1,571,087)


$ (42,920)

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)




March 31,


December 31,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021






Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,054


$ 5,674

Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales


399,306


453,464

Accounts receivable – joint interest and other


7,908


8,309

Short-term derivative assets


221


6,866

Other current assets


10,650


9,012

Total Current Assets


424,139


483,325

Property and Equipment:





Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting


9,605,634


9,383,879

Other property and equipment


37,061


36,318

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization


(3,377,960)


(3,225,844)

Property and Equipment, net


6,264,735


6,194,353

Other Assets:





Long-term derivative assets


1,517


522

Other long-term assets


38,431


46,241

Total Assets


$ 6,728,822


$ 6,724,441






Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 59,805


$ 86,812

Accrued interest


51,654


45,929

Short-term derivative liabilities


1,913,870


648,873

Other current liabilities


515,643


517,953

Total Current Liabilities


2,540,972


1,299,567

Long-Term Liabilities:





Long-term debt, net


2,556,825


2,588,248

Long-term derivative liabilities


791,034


435,022

Other long-term liabilities


113,395


104,796

Total Long-Term Liabilities


3,461,254


3,128,066

Member's Equity


726,596


2,296,808

Total Liabilities and Member's Equity


$ 6,728,822


$ 6,724,441

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net loss


$ (1,571,087)


$ (42,920)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization


152,279


139,456

Change in fair value of commodity derivatives


1,628,397


77,659

Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives


(1,738)


(139)

Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties


17,858


17,394

Non-cash interest expense


4,859


4,686

Stock-based compensation


875


1,083

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


7,980


5,446

Other



3,463

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


42,607


4,218

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


282,030


210,346

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Drilling and completion costs


(208,610)


(110,551)

Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties


(37,235)


(20,601)

Additions to other property and equipment


(589)


(93)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


(246,434)


(131,245)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from credit facility borrowings


845,000


325,000

Repayment of credit facility borrowings


(880,000)


(390,000)

Repayment of long-term debt



(12,781)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs



(447)

Commodity derivative settlements



(3,456)

Other


(216)


(226)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities


(35,216)


(81,910)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents


380


(2,809)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period


5,674


8,843

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period


$ 6,054


$ 6,034

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022


2021






Net Production Volumes:





Natural gas (mmcf)


163,886


143,967

Oil (mbbls)


624


840

NGL (mbbls)


1,391


2,028

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)


175,980


161,171






Average Daily Net Production Volumes:





Natural gas (mmcf/d)


1,821


1,600

Oil (mbbls/d)


7


9

NGL (mbbls/d)


15


23

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)


1,955


1,791

% Natural Gas


93 %


89 %

% Liquids


7 %


11 %






Average Sales Prices:





Natural gas ($/mcf)


$ 4.96


$ 2.99

Oil ($/bbl)


$ 87.13


$ 49.95

NGL ($/bbl)


$ 49.96


$ 27.38






Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)


$ 5.32


$ 3.27

Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)


(2.09)


(0.13)

Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)


$ 3.23


$ 3.14

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021






Capital Expenditures Incurred:





Drilling and completion costs incurred


$ 198,378


$ 126,491

Acquisition and leasehold costs incurred


31,236


8,402

Capitalized interest incurred


9,999


13,303

Total Capital Expenditures Incurred


$ 239,613


$ 148,196

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021






Net Loss (GAAP)


$ (1,571,087)


$ (42,920)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to Adjusted Net Income:





Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties


17,858


17,394

Change in fair value of commodity derivatives


1,628,397


77,659

Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives


(1,738)


(139)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


7,980


5,446

Stock-based compensation


875


1,083

Other


(1,784)


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)


$ 80,501


$ 58,523

(a)

As shown above and on the following pages, Ascent uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Quarter Annualized ("LQA") Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measures) as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of its assets. Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to our investors and lenders, as discussed below. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent, are not measures of performance as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.



Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures provide no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures and working capital movement. Non-GAAP measures do not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, exploration expenses and other commitments and obligations. However, Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because these measures:







are widely used by investors in the natural gas and oil industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;







are more comparable to estimates used by analysts;







help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Ascent's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure;







excludes one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated; and

Recommended Stories

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cash Flows are set to Improve which may lead to Improved Sentiment

    Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has remained under pressure since the company reported first-quarter results. It appears that these results have resulted in capitulation by investors who have been frustrated by Amazon’s low margins over the last few years. However, there are a few reasons for optimism regarding the longer-term outlook.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles as Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock has resumed trading after formally releasing the earnings that had been released early by Bloomberg. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 highest-yielding dividend aristocrats for 2022. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click 5 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats for 2022. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents that have raised their dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years. In the volatile macro backdrop, dividend stocks have […]

  • Why GoodRx Stock Got Hammered Today

    The stock market is in free fall right now, but it's far worse for shares of prescription-drug discounter GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX). The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed yesterday. While Q1 results exceeded management's guidance, the company's forward guidance -- or lack thereof -- sparked major concerns from investors today.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Looking for Bargains? 2 Oversold Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    This first half of 2022 has seen a serious selloff in the stock market, with the NASDAQ falling 25%, and the S&P 500 down 16%. Rapid losses of this magnitude are sure to leave some otherwise sound stocks in oversold territory, with prices down despite a solid base for future gains. And retail investors will need some signal to recognize these stocks. Enter the corporate insiders. Company officers, operating inside their firms, have a clearer view to the factors that are going to impact share pri

  • Forget Caesars and MGM. The Las Vegas Strip Has a Secret Leader.

    One company -- a name you don't know -- actually dominates the Las Vegas Strip. Investors should take notice.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Jumped, Then Fell After Earnings

    Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the more volatile stocks in the market on Tuesday morning. After initially rising by more than 11%, Lemonade quickly gave its gains back and then some. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Lemonade's stock was actually down by about 2%.