ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED 2022 GUIDANCE

·13 min read

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Averaged net production of 2.0 bcfe per day for the quarter, while exiting June at 2.2 bcfe per day

  • Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $7.58 per mcfe, a $0.41 premium to NYMEX pricing

  • Generated Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $477 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $257 million for the quarter

  • Incurred $236 million of D&C costs and $24 million of acquisition and leasehold costs during the quarter

  • Generated $160 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) during the quarter

  • Received MiQ Grade "A" certification on substantially all of our production in the Utica Shale

  • Extended our Credit Facility through June of 2027, while increasing the borrowing base and elected commitments to $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively

  • Closed on the previously announced $270 million bolt-on acquisition in early August ($27 million deposit paid during the second quarter)

  • Issued our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report and remain committed to reducing our environmental impact while delivering clean, affordable and responsibly sourced natural gas to the North American market

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure.  See the Non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results and issued updated full-year 2022 guidance.  Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, August 11, 2022.  For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors.

Ascent Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC)
Commenting on the quarter, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "The second quarter was one of exceptional execution for Ascent. While production for the quarter averaged 2.0 bcfe/d, we brought online 31 wells, with nearly half of those in the month of June, and exited the quarter at 2.2 bcfe/d. The business continues to be anchored by our strong operational execution and continued improvements to our balance sheet."

Fisher continued, "We have elected to accelerate some activity from 2023 into the back half of this year in order to take advantage of service availability and a supportive macro backdrop. As a result of this change, and the continued inflationary headwinds, we are increasing our capital budget for the year while also revising our 2022 production guidance higher. We believe this change strikes the appropriate balance, allowing us to sell incremental unhedged volumes while de-risking our 2023 development plan. The prospects for the standalone business are stronger than ever as we remain well positioned to capitalize on the current macro environment."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 net production averaged 1,971 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,828 mmcf per day of natural gas, 8,330 bbls per day of oil and 15,473 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

Second quarter 2022 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $4.21 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $7.58 per mcfe in the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2022, Ascent reported net income of $285 million, Adjusted Net Income of $277 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $477 million. Ascent incurred $272 million of total capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2022 including $236 million for well costs, $24 million for acquisition and leasehold costs, and $12 million for capitalized interest. The Company generated $160 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the three months ended June 30, 2022, despite a realized hedge loss of approximately $604 million.

Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results

Net production for the six months ended June 30, 2022 averaged 1,963 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,825 mmcf per day of natural gas, 7,635 bbls per day of oil and 15,464 bbls per day of NGLs.

Price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.72 per mcfe for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $6.46 per mcfe for the year-to-date period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Ascent reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, Adjusted Net Income of $358 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $757 million. Ascent incurred a total of $511 million of capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2022 including $434 million for well costs, $55 million for acquisition and leasehold costs, and $22 million for capitalized interest. The Company generated $158 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the six months ended June 30, 2022, despite a realized hedge loss of approximately $971 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, Ascent had total debt of approximately $3.0 billion, with $860 million of borrowings and $169 million of letters of credit issued under the Credit Facility. Liquidity as of June 30, 2022 was $978 million, comprised of $971 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility and $7 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.3x based on an LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis, and 1.5x on an LQA Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

In June, Ascent entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with a syndicate of banks to extend the maturity of the Credit Facility to June 2027 while increasing the borrowing base and elected commitment amount to $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. The Credit Facility will be governed by the lesser of the borrowing base and the elected commitment amount.

Operational Update

During the second quarter of 2022, we spud 22 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 22 wells, and turned in line 31 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 14,600 feet. As of June 30, 2022, Ascent had 708 gross operated producing Utica wells.

The large number of wells turned in line throughout the second quarter resulted in material production growth, as we exited the quarter at 2.2 bcfe/d. The Company continues to execute at a high level, but is experiencing many of the inflationary pressures impacting the industry and economy at large which, when coupled with the acceleration in activity, is driving the majority of the increase in our D&C capital guidance.

ESG Initiatives Update

The second quarter was again highlighted for Ascent by a number of key ESG accomplishments. As we continued to push for safe and environmentally friendly operatorship in the field, we were able to certify substantially all of our production by MiQ as Grade "A." Additionally, we entered into a multi-year agreement with Spire Marketing to provide responsibly sourced natural gas to their clients through North America and published our fourth annual ESG Report covering the 2021 calendar year.

Guidance Update

The Company has updated its full-year 2022 guidance to reflect current market conditions as well as the acceleration of activity into the back half of the year. A detailed summary including production, expense and operational counts is included in the table that follows:

Updated 2022 Guidance






Production



Total Production (mmcfe/d)


2,025 - 2,125

% Natural Gas


92% - 94%




Differentials



Natural Gas ($/mcf)


($0.15) - ($0.05)

Crude Oil ($/bbl)


($7.50) - ($7.00)

NGL (% of WTI)


40% - 45%




Operating Expenses



Total Operating Expense(a)


$1.40 - $1.45

G&A(b)


$0.08 - $0.09




Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm)(c)


$920 - $950

D&C


$825 - $850

Land


$95 - $100




Operations / Well Counts



Operated Rigs


3.75

Wells Spud


80 - 85

Wells TIL'd


85 - 90

Average Lateral Length of TILs


13,800'


(a) Includes GP&T, LOE, and Taxes Other than Income

(b) Excludes stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring legal benefit

(c) Excludes Capitalized Interest

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

Contact:

Chris Benton
Director – Finance and Investor Relations
405-252-7850
chris.benton@ascentresources.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent.  These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors.  Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties.  As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

 

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021


2022


2021










Revenues:









Natural gas


$   1,214,653


$       447,479


$   2,027,531


$       877,677

Oil


77,603


50,797


131,969


92,755

NGL


68,058


52,329


137,555


107,861

Commodity derivative loss


(584,421)


(665,763)


(2,579,981)


(764,433)

Total Revenues


775,893


(115,158)


(282,926)


313,860

Operating Expenses:









Lease operating expenses


21,786


19,184


47,193


38,224

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses


242,530


236,911


476,075


459,696

Taxes other than income


10,900


10,348


21,422


19,388

Exploration expenses


12,015


16,539


30,424


35,032

General and administrative expenses


7,257


12,523


27,100


29,092

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


149,771


147,763


302,050


287,219

Total Operating Expenses


444,259


443,268


904,264


868,651

Income (Loss) from Operations


331,634


(558,426)


(1,187,190)


(554,791)

Other Income (Expense):









Interest expense, net


(49,787)


(41,353)


(94,752)


(82,810)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


2,977


(13,338)


(5,003)


(18,784)

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt



(3,822)



(3,822)

Other income (expense)


103


(3)


785


345

Total Other Expense


(46,707)


(58,516)


(98,970)


(105,071)

Net Income (Loss)


$       284,927


$     (616,942)


$  (1,286,160)


$     (659,862)

 

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)




June 30,


December 31,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021






Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$           6,827


$           5,674

Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales


725,879


453,464

Accounts receivable – joint interest and other


12,510


8,309

Short-term derivative assets


2,340


6,866

Other current assets


9,639


9,012

Total Current Assets


757,195


483,325

Property and Equipment:





Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting


9,865,712


9,383,879

Other property and equipment


37,800


36,318

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization


(3,527,391)


(3,225,844)

Property and Equipment, net


6,376,121


6,194,353

Other Assets:





Long-term derivative assets


1,235


522

Other long-term assets


82,056


46,241

Total Assets


$    7,216,607


$    6,724,441






Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$         60,399


$         86,812

Accrued interest


42,628


45,929

Short-term derivative liabilities


1,410,519


648,873

Other current liabilities


645,707


517,953

Total Current Liabilities


2,159,253


1,299,567

Long-Term Liabilities:





Long-term debt, net


2,960,497


2,588,248

Long-term derivative liabilities


975,250


435,022

Other long-term liabilities


110,062


104,796

Total Long-Term Liabilities


4,045,809


3,128,066

Member's Equity


1,011,545


2,296,808

Total Liabilities and Member's Equity


$    7,216,607


$    6,724,441

 

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021


2022


2021










Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income (loss)


$       284,927


$     (616,942)


$  (1,286,160)


$     (659,862)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided
by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization


149,771


147,763


302,050


287,219

Loss on commodity derivatives


584,421


665,763


2,579,981


764,433

Cash settlements of commodity derivatives


(547,520)


(35,649)


(914,683)


(53,204)

Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties


11,649


15,987


29,507


33,381

Non-cash interest expense


4,981


4,672


8,102


9,219

Stock-based compensation


4,176


902


5,051


1,985

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


(2,977)


13,338


5,003


18,784

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt



3,810



3,810

Other


(28)


(27)


(28)


(20)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(232,110)


(15,713)


(189,503)


(11,495)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


257,290


183,904


539,320


394,250

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Drilling and completion costs


(218,220)


(129,882)


(426,830)


(240,433)

Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties


(33,765)


(18,536)


(71,000)


(39,137)

Deposits on natural gas and oil property acquisition


(27,000)



(27,000)


Additions to other property and equipment


(406)


(42)


(995)


(135)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


(279,391)


(148,460)


(525,825)


(279,705)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Proceeds from credit facility borrowings


1,235,000


385,000


2,080,000


710,000

Repayment of credit facility borrowings


(835,000)


(730,000)


(1,715,000)


(1,120,000)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



400,000



400,000

Repayment of long-term debt



(71,392)



(84,173)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs


(16,731)


(6,361)


(16,731)


(6,808)

Cash settlements of commodity derivatives


(56,035)


(5,354)


(56,035)


(8,810)

Cash paid to restructure commodity derivatives


(300,000)



(300,000)


Other


(4,360)


(3,353)


(4,576)


(3,579)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities


22,874


(31,460)


(12,342)


(113,370)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


773


3,984


1,153


1,175

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period


6,054


6,034


5,674


8,843

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period


$           6,827


$         10,018


$           6,827


$         10,018

 

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Net Production Volumes:









Natural gas (mmcf)


166,367


160,886


330,253


304,853

Oil (mbbls)


758


857


1,382


1,697

NGL (mbbls)


1,408


1,830


2,799


3,858

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)


179,359


177,014


355,339


338,185










Average Daily Net Production Volumes:









Natural gas (mmcf/d)


1,828


1,768


1,825


1,684

Oil (mbbls/d)


8


9


8


9

NGL (mbbls/d)


15


20


15


21

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)


1,971


1,945


1,963


1,868

% Natural Gas


92 %


91 %


93 %


90 %

% Liquids


8 %


9 %


7 %


10 %










Average Sales Prices:









Natural gas ($/mcf)


$        7.30


$        2.78


$        6.14


$        2.88

Oil ($/bbl)


$    102.34


$      59.27


$      95.48


$      54.66

NGL ($/bbl)


$      48.34


$      28.60


$      49.14


$      27.95










Natural...

