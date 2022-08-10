ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED 2022 GUIDANCE
Second Quarter Highlights:
Averaged net production of 2.0 bcfe per day for the quarter, while exiting June at 2.2 bcfe per day
Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $7.58 per mcfe, a $0.41 premium to NYMEX pricing
Generated Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $477 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $257 million for the quarter
Incurred $236 million of D&C costs and $24 million of acquisition and leasehold costs during the quarter
Generated $160 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) during the quarter
Received MiQ Grade "A" certification on substantially all of our production in the Utica Shale
Extended our Credit Facility through June of 2027, while increasing the borrowing base and elected commitments to $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively
Closed on the previously announced $270 million bolt-on acquisition in early August ($27 million deposit paid during the second quarter)
Issued our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report and remain committed to reducing our environmental impact while delivering clean, affordable and responsibly sourced natural gas to the North American market
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results and issued updated full-year 2022 guidance. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, August 11, 2022. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors.
Commenting on the quarter, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "The second quarter was one of exceptional execution for Ascent. While production for the quarter averaged 2.0 bcfe/d, we brought online 31 wells, with nearly half of those in the month of June, and exited the quarter at 2.2 bcfe/d. The business continues to be anchored by our strong operational execution and continued improvements to our balance sheet."
Fisher continued, "We have elected to accelerate some activity from 2023 into the back half of this year in order to take advantage of service availability and a supportive macro backdrop. As a result of this change, and the continued inflationary headwinds, we are increasing our capital budget for the year while also revising our 2022 production guidance higher. We believe this change strikes the appropriate balance, allowing us to sell incremental unhedged volumes while de-risking our 2023 development plan. The prospects for the standalone business are stronger than ever as we remain well positioned to capitalize on the current macro environment."
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Second quarter 2022 net production averaged 1,971 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,828 mmcf per day of natural gas, 8,330 bbls per day of oil and 15,473 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").
Second quarter 2022 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $4.21 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $7.58 per mcfe in the second quarter of 2022.
For the second quarter of 2022, Ascent reported net income of $285 million, Adjusted Net Income of $277 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $477 million. Ascent incurred $272 million of total capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2022 including $236 million for well costs, $24 million for acquisition and leasehold costs, and $12 million for capitalized interest. The Company generated $160 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the three months ended June 30, 2022, despite a realized hedge loss of approximately $604 million.
Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results
Net production for the six months ended June 30, 2022 averaged 1,963 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,825 mmcf per day of natural gas, 7,635 bbls per day of oil and 15,464 bbls per day of NGLs.
Price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.72 per mcfe for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $6.46 per mcfe for the year-to-date period.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Ascent reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, Adjusted Net Income of $358 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $757 million. Ascent incurred a total of $511 million of capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2022 including $434 million for well costs, $55 million for acquisition and leasehold costs, and $22 million for capitalized interest. The Company generated $158 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the six months ended June 30, 2022, despite a realized hedge loss of approximately $971 million.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2022, Ascent had total debt of approximately $3.0 billion, with $860 million of borrowings and $169 million of letters of credit issued under the Credit Facility. Liquidity as of June 30, 2022 was $978 million, comprised of $971 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility and $7 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.3x based on an LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis, and 1.5x on an LQA Adjusted EBITDAX basis.
In June, Ascent entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with a syndicate of banks to extend the maturity of the Credit Facility to June 2027 while increasing the borrowing base and elected commitment amount to $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. The Credit Facility will be governed by the lesser of the borrowing base and the elected commitment amount.
Operational Update
During the second quarter of 2022, we spud 22 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 22 wells, and turned in line 31 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 14,600 feet. As of June 30, 2022, Ascent had 708 gross operated producing Utica wells.
The large number of wells turned in line throughout the second quarter resulted in material production growth, as we exited the quarter at 2.2 bcfe/d. The Company continues to execute at a high level, but is experiencing many of the inflationary pressures impacting the industry and economy at large which, when coupled with the acceleration in activity, is driving the majority of the increase in our D&C capital guidance.
ESG Initiatives Update
The second quarter was again highlighted for Ascent by a number of key ESG accomplishments. As we continued to push for safe and environmentally friendly operatorship in the field, we were able to certify substantially all of our production by MiQ as Grade "A." Additionally, we entered into a multi-year agreement with Spire Marketing to provide responsibly sourced natural gas to their clients through North America and published our fourth annual ESG Report covering the 2021 calendar year.
Guidance Update
The Company has updated its full-year 2022 guidance to reflect current market conditions as well as the acceleration of activity into the back half of the year. A detailed summary including production, expense and operational counts is included in the table that follows:
Updated 2022 Guidance
Production
Total Production (mmcfe/d)
2,025 - 2,125
% Natural Gas
92% - 94%
Differentials
Natural Gas ($/mcf)
($0.15) - ($0.05)
Crude Oil ($/bbl)
($7.50) - ($7.00)
NGL (% of WTI)
40% - 45%
Operating Expenses
Total Operating Expense(a)
$1.40 - $1.45
G&A(b)
$0.08 - $0.09
Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm)(c)
$920 - $950
D&C
$825 - $850
Land
$95 - $100
Operations / Well Counts
Operated Rigs
3.75
Wells Spud
80 - 85
Wells TIL'd
85 - 90
Average Lateral Length of TILs
13,800'
(a) Includes GP&T, LOE, and Taxes Other than Income
(b) Excludes stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring legal benefit
(c) Excludes Capitalized Interest
About Ascent Resources
Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Natural gas
$ 1,214,653
$ 447,479
$ 2,027,531
$ 877,677
Oil
77,603
50,797
131,969
92,755
NGL
68,058
52,329
137,555
107,861
Commodity derivative loss
(584,421)
(665,763)
(2,579,981)
(764,433)
Total Revenues
775,893
(115,158)
(282,926)
313,860
Operating Expenses:
Lease operating expenses
21,786
19,184
47,193
38,224
Gathering, processing and transportation expenses
242,530
236,911
476,075
459,696
Taxes other than income
10,900
10,348
21,422
19,388
Exploration expenses
12,015
16,539
30,424
35,032
General and administrative expenses
7,257
12,523
27,100
29,092
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
149,771
147,763
302,050
287,219
Total Operating Expenses
444,259
443,268
904,264
868,651
Income (Loss) from Operations
331,634
(558,426)
(1,187,190)
(554,791)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest expense, net
(49,787)
(41,353)
(94,752)
(82,810)
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
2,977
(13,338)
(5,003)
(18,784)
Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt
—
(3,822)
—
(3,822)
Other income (expense)
103
(3)
785
345
Total Other Expense
(46,707)
(58,516)
(98,970)
(105,071)
Net Income (Loss)
$ 284,927
$ (616,942)
$ (1,286,160)
$ (659,862)
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,827
$ 5,674
Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales
725,879
453,464
Accounts receivable – joint interest and other
12,510
8,309
Short-term derivative assets
2,340
6,866
Other current assets
9,639
9,012
Total Current Assets
757,195
483,325
Property and Equipment:
Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting
9,865,712
9,383,879
Other property and equipment
37,800
36,318
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(3,527,391)
(3,225,844)
Property and Equipment, net
6,376,121
6,194,353
Other Assets:
Long-term derivative assets
1,235
522
Other long-term assets
82,056
46,241
Total Assets
$ 7,216,607
$ 6,724,441
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 60,399
$ 86,812
Accrued interest
42,628
45,929
Short-term derivative liabilities
1,410,519
648,873
Other current liabilities
645,707
517,953
Total Current Liabilities
2,159,253
1,299,567
Long-Term Liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
2,960,497
2,588,248
Long-term derivative liabilities
975,250
435,022
Other long-term liabilities
110,062
104,796
Total Long-Term Liabilities
4,045,809
3,128,066
Member's Equity
1,011,545
2,296,808
Total Liabilities and Member's Equity
$ 7,216,607
$ 6,724,441
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 284,927
$ (616,942)
$ (1,286,160)
$ (659,862)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
149,771
147,763
302,050
287,219
Loss on commodity derivatives
584,421
665,763
2,579,981
764,433
Cash settlements of commodity derivatives
(547,520)
(35,649)
(914,683)
(53,204)
Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties
11,649
15,987
29,507
33,381
Non-cash interest expense
4,981
4,672
8,102
9,219
Stock-based compensation
4,176
902
5,051
1,985
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
(2,977)
13,338
5,003
18,784
Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt
—
3,810
—
3,810
Other
(28)
(27)
(28)
(20)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(232,110)
(15,713)
(189,503)
(11,495)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
257,290
183,904
539,320
394,250
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Drilling and completion costs
(218,220)
(129,882)
(426,830)
(240,433)
Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties
(33,765)
(18,536)
(71,000)
(39,137)
Deposits on natural gas and oil property acquisition
(27,000)
—
(27,000)
—
Additions to other property and equipment
(406)
(42)
(995)
(135)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(279,391)
(148,460)
(525,825)
(279,705)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings
1,235,000
385,000
2,080,000
710,000
Repayment of credit facility borrowings
(835,000)
(730,000)
(1,715,000)
(1,120,000)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
400,000
—
400,000
Repayment of long-term debt
—
(71,392)
—
(84,173)
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
(16,731)
(6,361)
(16,731)
(6,808)
Cash settlements of commodity derivatives
(56,035)
(5,354)
(56,035)
(8,810)
Cash paid to restructure commodity derivatives
(300,000)
—
(300,000)
—
Other
(4,360)
(3,353)
(4,576)
(3,579)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
22,874
(31,460)
(12,342)
(113,370)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
773
3,984
1,153
1,175
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
6,054
6,034
5,674
8,843
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$ 6,827
$ 10,018
$ 6,827
$ 10,018
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Production Volumes:
Natural gas (mmcf)
166,367
160,886
330,253
304,853
Oil (mbbls)
758
857
1,382
1,697
NGL (mbbls)
1,408
1,830
2,799
3,858
Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)
179,359
177,014
355,339
338,185
Average Daily Net Production Volumes:
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
1,828
1,768
1,825
1,684
Oil (mbbls/d)
8
9
8
9
NGL (mbbls/d)
15
20
15
21
Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)
1,971
1,945
1,963
1,868
% Natural Gas
92 %
91 %
93 %
90 %
% Liquids
8 %
9 %
7 %
10 %
Average Sales Prices:
Natural gas ($/mcf)
$ 7.30
$ 2.78
$ 6.14
$ 2.88
Oil ($/bbl)
$ 102.34
$ 59.27
$ 95.48
$ 54.66
NGL ($/bbl)
$ 48.34
$ 28.60
$ 49.14
$ 27.95
Natural...