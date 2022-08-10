ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED 2022 GUIDANCE

Second Quarter Highlights:

Averaged net production of 2.0 bcfe per day for the quarter, while exiting June at 2.2 bcfe per day

Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $7.58 per mcfe, a $0.41 premium to NYMEX pricing

Generated Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $477 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $257 million for the quarter

Incurred $236 million of D&C costs and $24 million of acquisition and leasehold costs during the quarter

Generated $160 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) during the quarter

Received MiQ Grade "A" certification on substantially all of our production in the Utica Shale

Extended our Credit Facility through June of 2027, while increasing the borrowing base and elected commitments to $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively

Closed on the previously announced $270 million bolt-on acquisition in early August ($27 million deposit paid during the second quarter)

Issued our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report and remain committed to reducing our environmental impact while delivering clean, affordable and responsibly sourced natural gas to the North American market

A non-GAAP financial measure.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results and issued updated full-year 2022 guidance. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, August 11, 2022. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on the quarter, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "The second quarter was one of exceptional execution for Ascent. While production for the quarter averaged 2.0 bcfe/d, we brought online 31 wells, with nearly half of those in the month of June, and exited the quarter at 2.2 bcfe/d. The business continues to be anchored by our strong operational execution and continued improvements to our balance sheet."

Fisher continued, "We have elected to accelerate some activity from 2023 into the back half of this year in order to take advantage of service availability and a supportive macro backdrop. As a result of this change, and the continued inflationary headwinds, we are increasing our capital budget for the year while also revising our 2022 production guidance higher. We believe this change strikes the appropriate balance, allowing us to sell incremental unhedged volumes while de-risking our 2023 development plan. The prospects for the standalone business are stronger than ever as we remain well positioned to capitalize on the current macro environment."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 net production averaged 1,971 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,828 mmcf per day of natural gas, 8,330 bbls per day of oil and 15,473 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

Second quarter 2022 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $4.21 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $7.58 per mcfe in the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2022, Ascent reported net income of $285 million, Adjusted Net Income of $277 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $477 million. Ascent incurred $272 million of total capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2022 including $236 million for well costs, $24 million for acquisition and leasehold costs, and $12 million for capitalized interest. The Company generated $160 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the three months ended June 30, 2022, despite a realized hedge loss of approximately $604 million.

Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results

Net production for the six months ended June 30, 2022 averaged 1,963 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,825 mmcf per day of natural gas, 7,635 bbls per day of oil and 15,464 bbls per day of NGLs.

Price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.72 per mcfe for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $6.46 per mcfe for the year-to-date period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Ascent reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, Adjusted Net Income of $358 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $757 million. Ascent incurred a total of $511 million of capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2022 including $434 million for well costs, $55 million for acquisition and leasehold costs, and $22 million for capitalized interest. The Company generated $158 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the six months ended June 30, 2022, despite a realized hedge loss of approximately $971 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, Ascent had total debt of approximately $3.0 billion, with $860 million of borrowings and $169 million of letters of credit issued under the Credit Facility. Liquidity as of June 30, 2022 was $978 million, comprised of $971 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility and $7 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.3x based on an LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis, and 1.5x on an LQA Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

In June, Ascent entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with a syndicate of banks to extend the maturity of the Credit Facility to June 2027 while increasing the borrowing base and elected commitment amount to $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. The Credit Facility will be governed by the lesser of the borrowing base and the elected commitment amount.

Operational Update

During the second quarter of 2022, we spud 22 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 22 wells, and turned in line 31 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 14,600 feet. As of June 30, 2022, Ascent had 708 gross operated producing Utica wells.

The large number of wells turned in line throughout the second quarter resulted in material production growth, as we exited the quarter at 2.2 bcfe/d. The Company continues to execute at a high level, but is experiencing many of the inflationary pressures impacting the industry and economy at large which, when coupled with the acceleration in activity, is driving the majority of the increase in our D&C capital guidance.

ESG Initiatives Update

The second quarter was again highlighted for Ascent by a number of key ESG accomplishments. As we continued to push for safe and environmentally friendly operatorship in the field, we were able to certify substantially all of our production by MiQ as Grade "A." Additionally, we entered into a multi-year agreement with Spire Marketing to provide responsibly sourced natural gas to their clients through North America and published our fourth annual ESG Report covering the 2021 calendar year.

Guidance Update

The Company has updated its full-year 2022 guidance to reflect current market conditions as well as the acceleration of activity into the back half of the year. A detailed summary including production, expense and operational counts is included in the table that follows:

Updated 2022 Guidance









Production



Total Production (mmcfe/d)

2,025 - 2,125 % Natural Gas

92% - 94%





Differentials



Natural Gas ($/mcf)

($0.15) - ($0.05) Crude Oil ($/bbl)

($7.50) - ($7.00) NGL (% of WTI)

40% - 45%





Operating Expenses



Total Operating Expense(a)

$1.40 - $1.45 G&A(b)

$0.08 - $0.09





Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm)(c)

$920 - $950 D&C

$825 - $850 Land

$95 - $100





Operations / Well Counts



Operated Rigs

3.75 Wells Spud

80 - 85 Wells TIL'd

85 - 90 Average Lateral Length of TILs

13,800'



(a) Includes GP&T, LOE, and Taxes Other than Income (b) Excludes stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring legal benefit (c) Excludes Capitalized Interest

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenues:















Natural gas

$ 1,214,653

$ 447,479

$ 2,027,531

$ 877,677 Oil

77,603

50,797

131,969

92,755 NGL

68,058

52,329

137,555

107,861 Commodity derivative loss

(584,421)

(665,763)

(2,579,981)

(764,433) Total Revenues

775,893

(115,158)

(282,926)

313,860 Operating Expenses:















Lease operating expenses

21,786

19,184

47,193

38,224 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

242,530

236,911

476,075

459,696 Taxes other than income

10,900

10,348

21,422

19,388 Exploration expenses

12,015

16,539

30,424

35,032 General and administrative expenses

7,257

12,523

27,100

29,092 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

149,771

147,763

302,050

287,219 Total Operating Expenses

444,259

443,268

904,264

868,651 Income (Loss) from Operations

331,634

(558,426)

(1,187,190)

(554,791) Other Income (Expense):















Interest expense, net

(49,787)

(41,353)

(94,752)

(82,810) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,977

(13,338)

(5,003)

(18,784) Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

(3,822)

—

(3,822) Other income (expense)

103

(3)

785

345 Total Other Expense

(46,707)

(58,516)

(98,970)

(105,071) Net Income (Loss)

$ 284,927

$ (616,942)

$ (1,286,160)

$ (659,862)

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2022

2021









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,827

$ 5,674 Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

725,879

453,464 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

12,510

8,309 Short-term derivative assets

2,340

6,866 Other current assets

9,639

9,012 Total Current Assets

757,195

483,325 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

9,865,712

9,383,879 Other property and equipment

37,800

36,318 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(3,527,391)

(3,225,844) Property and Equipment, net

6,376,121

6,194,353 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

1,235

522 Other long-term assets

82,056

46,241 Total Assets

$ 7,216,607

$ 6,724,441









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 60,399

$ 86,812 Accrued interest

42,628

45,929 Short-term derivative liabilities

1,410,519

648,873 Other current liabilities

645,707

517,953 Total Current Liabilities

2,159,253

1,299,567 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,960,497

2,588,248 Long-term derivative liabilities

975,250

435,022 Other long-term liabilities

110,062

104,796 Total Long-Term Liabilities

4,045,809

3,128,066 Member's Equity

1,011,545

2,296,808 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,216,607

$ 6,724,441

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 284,927

$ (616,942)

$ (1,286,160)

$ (659,862) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided

by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization

149,771

147,763

302,050

287,219 Loss on commodity derivatives

584,421

665,763

2,579,981

764,433 Cash settlements of commodity derivatives

(547,520)

(35,649)

(914,683)

(53,204) Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

11,649

15,987

29,507

33,381 Non-cash interest expense

4,981

4,672

8,102

9,219 Stock-based compensation

4,176

902

5,051

1,985 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(2,977)

13,338

5,003

18,784 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

3,810

—

3,810 Other

(28)

(27)

(28)

(20) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(232,110)

(15,713)

(189,503)

(11,495) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

257,290

183,904

539,320

394,250 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Drilling and completion costs

(218,220)

(129,882)

(426,830)

(240,433) Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties

(33,765)

(18,536)

(71,000)

(39,137) Deposits on natural gas and oil property acquisition

(27,000)

—

(27,000)

— Additions to other property and equipment

(406)

(42)

(995)

(135) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(279,391)

(148,460)

(525,825)

(279,705) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

1,235,000

385,000

2,080,000

710,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(835,000)

(730,000)

(1,715,000)

(1,120,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

400,000

—

400,000 Repayment of long-term debt

—

(71,392)

—

(84,173) Cash paid for debt issuance costs

(16,731)

(6,361)

(16,731)

(6,808) Cash settlements of commodity derivatives

(56,035)

(5,354)

(56,035)

(8,810) Cash paid to restructure commodity derivatives

(300,000)

—

(300,000)

— Other

(4,360)

(3,353)

(4,576)

(3,579) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

22,874

(31,460)

(12,342)

(113,370) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

773

3,984

1,153

1,175 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

6,054

6,034

5,674

8,843 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 6,827

$ 10,018

$ 6,827

$ 10,018