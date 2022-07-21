U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.50
    -18.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,932.00
    -75.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,537.00
    -103.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.40
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.26
    -0.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.50
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.1260 (-4.15%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.77 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1989
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2430
    -0.1240 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,127.73
    -164.09 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.12
    +16.15 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Ascentage Pharma Announces Clinical Trial Application for Olverembatinib (HQP1351) Approved in Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASPHF

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, MD, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that the Phase Ib study of Ascentage Pharma's novel drug candidate, olverembatinib (HQP1351), for the treatment of patients with refractory chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) or Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) has been approved by Health Canada, making it Ascentage Pharma's first clinical study in the country.

Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascentage Pharma)
Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascentage Pharma)

This open-label, multicenter, randomized, global Phase Ib study is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK) and determine the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) of olverembatinib in patients with CML in chronic-phase (CP), accelerated-phase (AP), or blast-phase (BP) or with Ph+ ALL, who are resistant or intolerant to at least two tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

CML is a hematologic malignancy of the white blood cells. The commercialization of BCR-ABL TKIs has revamped the treatment of CML. However, acquired resistance to TKIs remains a major challenge in the treatment of CML. BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase mutations represent a key mechanism of acquired drug resistance. Currently, there is an urgent unmet medical need for a new generation of TKIs that can safely and effectively target the BCR-ABL mutation.

Olverembatinib is a novel, orally active, third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor developed by Ascentage Pharma for the treatment of patients with CML resistant to first- and second-generation TKIs. It can effectively target a spectrum of BCR-ABL mutants, including the T315I mutation. As the first approved third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor in China and the second globally, olverembatinib is a novel therapeutic with global "best-in-class" potentials. The clinical results of olverembatinib in hematologic malignancies have been selected for oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meetings for four consecutive years since 2018, and was nominated for "Best of ASH" in 2019. To date, olverembatinib has been granted three Orphan Drug Designations from the US FDA for the treatment of CML, ALL, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and an Orphan Designation by the EU, for the treatment of CML.

Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma, commented, "Overcoming drug resistance in the treatment of CML has long been an imperative for the global hematology community. This approval for the study of olverembatinib in Canada is indicative of the growing recognition of olverembatinib's potential efficacy and safety, and are the results of our continued global expansion. It is also an important milestone for the development and commercialization of this investigational drug. We will work full speed on the global clinical development of olverembatinib to allow more patients to benefit from this novel therapeutic as soon as possible."

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of eight clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 50 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, Europe, and China. Olverembatinib, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), was granted Priority Review status and a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and is already approved for the indication. In addition, olverembatinib was also granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and an Orphan Designation by the EU. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 15 ODDs, 2 FTDs, and 2 Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations from the FDA and 1 ODD from the EU for four of the company's investigational drug candidates. Ascentage Pharma has been designated for multiple Major National R&D Projects, including 5 National Major New Drug Discovery and Manufacturing projects, 1 New Drug Incubator status, 4 Innovative Drug Programs, and 1 Major Project for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships with numerous renowned biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research institutes such as UNITY Biotechnology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer. The company has built a talented team with global experience in discovering, developing, launching, and commercializing innovative drugs and is setting up world-class commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfil its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, Ascentage Pharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascentage-pharma-announces-clinical-trial-application-for-olverembatinib-hqp1351-approved-in-canada-301591485.html

SOURCE Ascentage Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Between the Fed's aggressive policy tightening to rein in inflation and deteriorating economic data, volatility has become a seemingly ever-present facet of the stock market. While the current economic landscape has spurred fear among investors, others view market volatility as a unique buying opportunity. Opportunity is the key word – and sometimes the hardest thing for investors to see. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often tur

  • How Amazon’s $3.9 billion wager on primary care could change your Prime membership

    The deal is the e-commerce giant’s biggest bet on healthcare to date, and it hints at a future in which primary care and streaming options will be bundled together.

  • Amazon looks to expand in the health space via One Medical merger

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses Amazon's acquisition of primary health care provider One Medical and the implications of the merger for patients and the industry.

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • Amazon to Buy One Medical Network of Health Clinics in Healthcare Expansion

    The deal for the operator of primary-care clinics will help the tech giant offer medical services to a large pool of employers and individuals and underscores its sweeping ambitions in healthcare.

  • Amazon's Acquisition Of One Medical Rattles Health Care Stocks

    Amazon's health care expansion plans, including its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, shook health care stocks.

  • X4 Pharmaceuticals lays off 20% of staff, stops work on cancer drugs

    The Boston biotech is concentrating its work into a handful of focus areas, including a drug intended to treat WHIM syndrome.

  • Rhythm Has Tripled In A Week And Quintupled Since May — Here's Why

    Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has announced a steady drumbeat of good news for its obesity treatment, leading RYTM stock to triple in a week.

  • The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation partly funded an Omicron variant study with a surprising conclusion about boosters

    A new study finds that current booster shots generate enough antibodies to protect against severe outcomes even from the new Omicron subvariants, like BA.5.

  • Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

    London nursery manager Maria Barry, 58, was horrified to discover chronic itching was a symptom of a rare form of cancer

  • Soligenix Shares Gain On HyBrytes Data From Blood Cancer Study

    Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) announced the results of its Phase 3 FLASH study evaluating HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) had been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology. "The peer-reviewed publication of these data in JAMA Dermatology is a testament and further validation to the importance of the findings for the scientific and CTCL disease communities," stated Ellen Kim, the Lead Principal Investigator for Phase 3 FLASH

  • Amazon to Buy One Medical for $3.49 Billion in All-Cash Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced it would buy primary-care company One Medical for $18 a share, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to muscle into the healthcare market.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock

  • EU drops nearly all of its order for Valneva COVID vaccine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission has dropped nearly all of its order of 60 million doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine from French firm Valneva, the EU executive said on Wednesday, in a move that all but wipes out the shot's value for the company. European countries are now well supplied with other vaccines, and vaccination programmes have slowed. Under the revised deal, European countries will now buy just 1.25 million doses from Valneva, to be delivered in August and September, with an option to buy another 1.25 million by the end of this year.

  • What to Know About Paxlovid, the Antiviral Drug That President Biden Is Taking for COVID

    President Biden is experiencing "very mild" COVID symptoms and is taking Paxlovid

  • Study: Vitamin B12 may help people who suffer from anxiety, depression

    A new study finds that the common vitamin supplement may help patients with anxiety and depression.

  • UnitedHealthcare launches network with a focus on Aurora, Froedtert, Children's

    UnitedHealthcare promises to reduce southeast Wisconsin employers’ health insurance rates by 8% to 13% — and trim employee out-of-pocket costs — if they enroll in a new network that includes Advocate Aurora, Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin.

  • Woman says she carried dead fetus for 2 weeks after Texas abortion ban

    Marlena Stell's happiness turned to heartbreak after she found out about nine and a half weeks into her pregnancy that she had suffered a miscarriage. After she was told last year that the fetus did not have a heartbeat and she no longer had a viable pregnancy, the Texas woman asked her doctor to perform a dilation and curettage, or D and C - a standard procedure to remove the fetus following a miscarriage, to help prevent infection or long-term health problems. Stell had the procedure after her

  • Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults Gets CDC Advisory Committee Recommendation

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee recommended using Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose primary series for individuals aged 18 and above. The committee will submit its recommendation to the Director of the CDC for review and endorsement. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the decision "expanded the options available" to U.S. adults for vaccinations. "If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technolo

  • FDA Clears Sorrento's STI-1558 Phase 1 Study To Treat COVID-19 Infection

    The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) Phase 1 study of its oral main viral protease (Mpro) inhibitor, STI-1558, in patients with impaired renal and hepatic function. The Phase 1 study will examine the PK in patients with moderate renal and hepatic impairment. Using a cross-over design, two doses of STI-1558 (300 mg and 600 mg) will be studied in 12 subjects across three cohorts. Related: FDA Gives Green Signal To Human Trial For Sorrento's STI-9167 Against Omicron. Th

  • Food expiration dates don't have much science behind them – a food safety researcher explains another way to know what's too old to eat

    Without obvious signs of contamination like the mold in this jam, consumers use expiration dates to decide whether to keep or throw away food. Ralf Geithe via iStock/Getty ImagesFlorida’s outbreak of listeria has so far led to at least one death, 22 hospitalizations and an ice cream recall since January. Humans get sick with listeria infections, or listeriosis, from eating soil-contaminated food, undercooked meat or dairy products that are raw, or unpasteurized. Listeria can cause convulsions, c