Ascentage Pharma to Present Latest Results from Three Preclinical Studies at 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

·5 min read

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that the latest results from three preclinical studies of the company's novel third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor olverembatinib (HQP1351) and two key assets of Ascentage Pharma's apoptosis-targeting pipeline, the Bcl-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) and the MDM2-p53 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115), have been selected for presentations at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2023). These results provide key findings that will support continued advances in the development of innovative therapeutics. Abstracts featuring these results have already been published in the AACR's official website.

Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascentage Pharma)
Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascentage Pharma)

The AACR annual meeting is one of the world's largest and longest-standing scientific gatherings in the field of cancer research. Covering some of the most cutting-edge advances in all the areas of oncology research and innovation, the annual event attracts tremendous interest from the global cancer research community. This year's AACR annual meeting will be held from April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, USA.

These three abstracts from Ascentage Pharma include:

Olverembatinib (HQP1351)
Olverembatinib (HQP1351) enhances antitumor effects of immunotherapy in renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

  • Abstract#: 5071

  • Track: Immunology

  • Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies 1

  • Session Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 1:30 PM-5:00 PM, EDT

Our results suggest that combining olverembatinib with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) confers synergistic antitumor effects in an RCC cancer mouse model by targeting tumor growth, angiogenesis, and immune regulation. This novel combination may provide an alternative approach to enhance treatment effects with CPIs in renal cancers.

Olverembatinib (HQP1351) plus Lisaftoclax (APG-2575)
Combination of olverembatinib (HQP1351) with BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) overcomes resistance in gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs)

  • Abstract#: 1631

  • Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

  • Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

  • Session Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 9:00 AM-12:30 PM, EDT

Our results demonstrate that olverembatinib and Bcl-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax have synergistic antitumor effects in imatinib-resistant GIST. Considering that the resistance mechanisms are similar for most tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), this novel dual approach may have the potential for treating patients with GISTs whose disease has progressed after treatment with imatinib or other TKIs.

Alrizomadlin (APG-115)
MDM2 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115) promotes antitumor activity of mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitors in uveal melanoma

  • Abstract#: 1632

  • Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

  • Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

  • Session Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 9:00 AM-12:30 PM, EDT

Our results demonstrate the potential utility of combining alrizomadlin with MAPK pathway inhibitors to treat patients with uveal melanoma.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of 9 clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 50 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, Europe, and China. Ascentage Pharma has been designated for multiple Major National R&D Projects, including five Major New Drug Projects, one New Drug Incubator status, four Innovative Drug Programs, and one Major Project for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Olverembatinib, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and the company's first approved product, has been granted Priority Review designations and a Breakthrough Therapy designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Furthermore, it has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and an Orphan Designation by the EMA of the EU. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 16 ODDs from the US FDA and 1 Orphan Designation from the EMA of the EU for 4 of the company's investigational drug candidates.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships with numerous renowned biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research institutes such as UNITY Biotechnology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, MSD, and AstraZeneca. The company has built a talented team with global experience in the discovery and development of innovative drugs and is setting up its world-class commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfil its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, Ascentage Pharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascentage-pharma-to-present-latest-results-from-three-preclinical-studies-at-2023-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-301772332.html

SOURCE Ascentage Pharma

