U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,644.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,822.25
    +13.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.00
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.79
    +0.09 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.30
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.22 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5650
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,591.35
    +672.62 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,304.00
    +9.41 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.12
    -26.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,801.64
    +262.91 (+0.89%)
     

Ascentage Pharma Releases Preclinical Data of Its Core Drug Candidates at AACR Annual Meeting 2021, with Results Signifying the Potential of Multiple Combination Therapies in Cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today presented the preclinical results of five of the company's novel drug candidates at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. These studies are from seven preclinical studies in various tumor types and have signified the therapeutic potential of multiple combination therapies in cancer.

Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/&#x004e9a;&#x0076db;&#x00533b;&#x00836f;)
Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/亚盛医药)

The AACR annual meeting is one of the world's largest and long-standing scientific gatherings in the field of cancer research. Covering some of the most cutting-edge advances in all the areas of oncology research and innovation, the annual event attracts tremendous interest from the global cancer research community.

Results from the seven preclinical studies selected for poster presentations at this year's AACR annual meeting include:

Candidate

Title

Abstract#

HQP1351

FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibition by olverembatinib (HQP1351) downregulates MCL-1 and synergizes with BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 in preclinical models of FLT3-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

1096

ATP-site inhibitor olverembatinib, HQP1351, enhanced the effect of allosteric inhibitor on the resistance conferred by the compound mutations of BCR-ABL

1463

APG-2575

BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 and homoharringtonine (HHT) synergistically induces apoptosis and inhibits tumor growth in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes (AML/MDS)

981

Inhibition of BCL-2 (by APG-2575) and CDK4/6 synergistically induces cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in ER⁺ breast cancer

976

APG-1387

Therapeutic potential of inhibitor of apoptosis protein (IAP) inhibitor APG-1387 combined with DR5 agonist monoclonal antibody (mAb) CTB-006 in preclinical models of solid tumors

1924

APG-1252

Targeting BCL-xL addiction with APG-1252 (pelcitoclax) to overcome apoptotic blockade in neuroendocrine neoplasm (NEN)

984

APG-2449

Focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor APG-2449 sensitizes ovarian tumors to chemotherapy via CD44 downregulation

968

"These results presented at this year's AACR Annual Meeting are a testament to our continuous effort to address existing unmet medical needs, and provide strong scientific rationale for further investigations of our core drug candidates in combinations with therapies of other mechanism of actions and targeted pathways," said Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma. "Combination therapy is playing an increasingly important role in cancer treatment. We will strive to make more progress of our core drug candidates and to hopefully bring these potential therapeutics to patients as early as possible."

FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibition by olverembatinib (HQP1351) downregulates MCL-1 and synergizes with BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 in preclinical models of FLT3-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

  • Abstract/Poster Number: 1096

  • Background

AML accounts for 80% of acute leukemias in adults. FLT3 gene mutations are observed in approximately 30% of patients with AML and augur a poor prognosis. Despite antitumor effects of selective FLT3 inhibitors, resistance to these agents continues to pose a formidable clinical challenge. The expression of pro-survival protein BCL-2 is frequently dysregulated, conferring resistance to FLT3 inhibitors, in AML. In this study, we explored the combination of clinical stage multikinase inhibitor HQP1351 (which also targets FLT3) and BCL-2-selective inhibitor APG-2575 in preclinical models of FLT3-mutant AML.

  • Conclusion

Taken together, our data suggest that FLT3 inhibition by HQP1351 downregulates MCL-1 and synergizes with BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 to potentiate cellular apoptosis in FLT3-mutant AML. The results provide scientific rationale for clinical development of HQP1351 combined with APG-2575 in patients with FLT3-ITD-mutant AML.

ATP-site inhibitor olverembatinib, HQP1351, enhanced the effect of allosteric inhibitor on the resistance conferred by the compound mutations of BCR-ABL

  • Abstract/Poster Number: 1463

  • Background

Treatment with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) directed against the ATP-binding site of BCR-ABL promotes recovery of Ph+ leukemia. However, emergence of gatekeeper mutation T315I and compound mutants confer resistance to these TKIs. The allosteric inhibitor, asciminib, effectively inhibits BCR-ABL kinase through binding to the myristoyl-binding site. Combining asciminib with ponatinib can overcome only a subset of the resistance caused by BCR-ABL compound mutants. Olverembatinib (HQP1351) is a new generation TKI targeting BCR-ABL and currently in development for r/r CML. The purpose of this study is to evaluate whether a novel combination of olverembatinib and asciminib, targeting both ATP pocket and allosteric region of BCR-ABL protein, can promote the inhibitory effect on the kinase harboring compound mutations.

  • Conclusion

Our results demonstrated that the combination of ATP binding site inhibitor olverembatinib and allosteric inhibitor have synergistic anti-tumor effect on tumor cells harboring single or compound mutations in BCR-ABL. This novel strategy may help to overcome the secondary compound mutations post the treatment with TKIs.

BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 and homoharringtonine (HHT) synergistically induces apoptosis and inhibits tumor growth in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes (AML/MDS)

  • Abstract/Poster Number: 981

  • Background

The AML treatment landscape has improved dramatically in the past decade, with improved objective response rates and overall survival after treatment with newly approved targeted therapies. BCL-2 inhibition combined with a hypomethylating agent or low-dose cytosine arabinoside (Ara-C) is also effective in previously untreated elderly patients who are not candidates for standard induction therapy. However, the effect of BCL-2 inhibition is commonly weakened when tumor cells upregulate antiapoptotic protein MCL-1 to escape apoptosis. Thus, combination therapy is introduced to suppress MCL-1 levels. HHT (omacetaxine mepesuccinate) has been widely used in Chinese patients with AML for 30 years. As an inhibitor of protein synthesis, HHT decreases MCL-1. This study investigated the effect of combining clinical stage BCL-2 selective inhibitor APG-2575 with HHT in AML and MDS cells, as well as murine xenograft tumor models.

  • Conclusion

In summary, APG-2575 synergizes with HHT to potentiate antitumor activity in preclinical models of AML/MDS. HHT suppresses MCL-1 protein, preventing or abolishing formation of MCL-1:BIM, MCL-1:PUMA, and MCL-1:BAK complexes, and hence allowing prodeath proteins to fully engage in tumor cell apoptosis induction. Our results provide scientific rationale for clinical development of APG-2575 plus HHT in patients with AML/MDS.

Inhibition of BCL-2 (by APG-2575) and CDK4/6 synergistically induces cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in ER breast cancer

  • Abstract/Poster Number: 976

  • Background

Estrogen receptor positive (ER⁺)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) tumors represent the most common subset (about 75%) of all breast cancer cases. Combination treatment with endocrine therapy and a CDK4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) is now the standard of care in early metastatic ER+ breast cancer. However, relapse or resistance to such combination therapy nearly inevitably occurs. Antiapoptotic protein BCL-2 is overexpressed in most cases of primary and metastatic ER+ breast cancer. We have shown that clinical-stage BCL-2 selective inhibitor APG-2575 enhances antitumor activity when combined with palbociclib in ER⁺ breast cancer xenograft models, including malignancies that are resistant to tamoxifen or progress after CDK4/6i treatment. We investigated mechanisms of action (MOAs) for synergistic effects of this combination.

  • Conclusion

Taken together, palbociclib drives breast cancer cells into a senescent state, and APG-2575 potentiates this antitumor effect by inducing cellular apoptosis. When combined with APG-2575, palbociclib inhibits MCL-1 expression and MCL-1:BIM complex formation as results of BCL-2 inhibition. Therefore, palbociclib reduces the threshold for apoptosis, while APG-2575 induces apoptosis by disrupting BCL-2:BIM complexes as well as enhancing expression of BIM and Noxa. Similar to palbociclib, APG-2575 also causes cell cycle arrest, and both agents collaboratively induce apoptosis in the combination setting. Our data reveal a viable MOA for synergistic effects, strengthening the scientific rationale for clinical development of the combination of the BCL-2 selective inhibitor APG-2575 and CDK4/6i palbociclib-based therapy in patients with ER+/HER2− breast cancer.

Therapeutic potential of inhibitor of apoptosis protein (IAP) inhibitor APG-1387 combined with DR5 agonist monoclonal antibody (mAb) CTB-006 in preclinical models of solid tumors

  • Abstract/Poster Number: 1924

  • Background

TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) receptor (DR4 or DR5) agonists are promising agents for cancer therapy because they induce apoptosis selectively in cancer cells. However, their clinical effect is hampered by either primary or acquired resistance in cancer cells. Second mitochondria-derived activator of caspase (Smac) mimetics that antagonize the IAPs potently sensitize cancer cells to TRAIL-induced apoptosis in a caspase-8-dependent manner. We evaluated antitumor effects of small-molecule IAP antagonist APG-1387combined with an agonist mouse mAb directed against TRAIL death receptor type 5 (DR5) termed CTB-006 in the preclinical setting. Both agents are in phase I/II clinical development for patients with solid tumors.

  • Conclusion

In summary, our results suggest great potential of combination therapy with APG-1387 and CTB-006 for solid tumor therapy and deserves further clinical investigation.

Targeting BCL-xL addiction with APG-1252 (pelcitoclax) to overcome apoptotic blockade in neuroendocrine neoplasm (NEN)

  • Abstract/Poster Number: 984

  • Background

Current targeted therapies such as VEGFR inhibitor sunitinib and mTOR inhibitor everolimus extend progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with Grade 1 (G1) and G2 neuroendocrine tumors (NET), but the objective response rate remains low. The median PFS in patients with advanced neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) receiving platinum-based therapy is only 3 to 4 months. Hence, more effective therapy is needed to improve clinical outcomes. This study explored if BCL-2 family antideath proteins play a role in NEN tumorigenesis and whether clinical-stage dual BCL-2/BCL-xL inhibitor APG-1252 might overcome intrinsic apoptotic blockade in NEN.

  • Conclusion

In summary, the results suggest that BCL-xL plays an important role in NEN. Cellular sensitivity to BCL-2/BCL-xL inhibitor APG-1252-M1 correlates with baseline BCL-xL complex levels. In NEN patient samples, MCL-1 was also highly expressed, implicating its potential negative regulatory effect on sensitivity to APG-1252. Concurrent expression of BCL-xL and MCL-1 proteins suggests that a combination treatment targeting both proteins might be more effective in NEN. Our findings inform development of a BCL-2/BCL-xL inhibitor for NEN therapy.

Focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor APG-2449 sensitizes ovarian tumors to chemotherapy via CD44 downregulation

  • Abstract/Poster Number: 968

  • Background

Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest malignancies in women, and up to 70% of patients with epithelial ovarian cancer have FAK overexpression, amplification, or activation. FAK plays an important role in cellular migration, growth factor signaling, cell cycle progression, cellular survival and chemoresistance. This biomarker is also significantly associated with higher tumor stage, metastasis, and shorter overall survival in patients with ovarian cancer. Inhibition of FAK is therefore emerging as a promising treatment target. APG-2449 is a clinical stage FAK/ALK/ROS1 multi-kinase inhibitor. In this study we investigated antitumor activity of APG-2449 combined with standard-of-care chemotherapeutics in ovarian cancer in the preclinical setting.

  • Conclusion

In summary, our data suggest that FAK inhibition by APG-2449 sensitizes ovarian tumors to chemotherapeutics in preclinical tumor models of ovarian cancer. The synergistic antitumor activity was mediated by downregulation of CD44⁺ or ALDH1⁺ cancer stem cell populations. These findings encourage clinical development of APG-2449 in combination with chemotherapies for treatment of ovarian cancer.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, CHB, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of eight clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 40 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, and China. Olverembatinib (HQP1351), the company's core drug candidate, developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and a New Drug Application (NDA) for olverembatinib has been submitted and subsequently granted Priority Review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in China. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of eleven ODDs from the US FDA for four of the company's investigational drug candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

SOURCE Ascentage Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Apollo SPAC Tied to Solar Lender Sinks to Palihapitiya’s Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Solar stocks swooned Monday, casting a pall on an Apollo-backed special purpose acquisition company and enabling clean-energy investors to buy in at the same price as Wall Street titans like venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.Apollo Capital Management-sponsored Spartan Acquisition Corp. II fell as much as 0.7% to $10, the price at which investors including Palihapitiya, Coatue Management and funds and accounts managed by BlacRock agreed to invest. That’s 40% below the SPAC’s intraday peak of $16.66 in late January, following an agreement to take solar lender Sunlight Financial LLC public via a reverse merger.As part of that deal, institutional investors committed to a $250 million private stock purchase at $10 a share. Franklin Templeton and Neuberger Berman also participated in the offering.READ MORE: Solar Stock Surge Fades on Search for Post-Lockdown Winners (1)Solar stocks were pummeled Monday, continuing their decline in spite of U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure-focused spending plan that includs green economy initiatives.JinkoSolar Holding Co. appeared to suffer the brunt of the selloff in the wake of a fourth-quarter earnings miss, and was down 7.4% around midday. The Invesco Solar ETF, fell as much as 3.5% to late-March lows. Stocks tracked by the ETF, such as SunPower Corp., First Solar Inc., SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Sunrun Inc. underperformed the broader market, falling at least 1.1% in New York compared with the S&P 500’s 0.2% decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After sanctions, Huawei turning to businesses less reliant on high-end U.S. tech

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority with a push to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure.

  • Tesla to Conquer Trillion-Dollar Energy Market, Canaccord Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is set to “attack and conquer” another trillion-dollar market as the company best known for its electric vehicles ramps up its focus on energy generation and storage, according to Canaccord Genuity.Analyst Jed Dorsheimer upgraded the stock to buy from hold and gave it one of the highest price targets on the Street, predicting the generation and storage unit could yield $8 billion of revenue by 2025.Tesla “is rapidly creating an Apple-esque ecosystem of energy products, harmonized in electrification, to become The Brand in energy storage,” Dorsheimer said in a note to clients Monday. His $1,071-a-share objective -- up from $419 previously -- suggests almost 60% upside for a stock that’s already gained nearly six-fold in the past year.The company’s shares traded nearly 2% higher at $690.23 in early morning trading in New York.Tesla is tapping all available resources to meet battery demand, including in-house production at its Fremont site, production with partner Panasonic Corp. in Nevada and supply agreements with LG Chem Ltd., the analyst said. As supply constraints ease, the company will be able to meet demand for its Powerwall home storage, often paired with solar installations, he said.Dorsheimer’s price target values Tesla’s stock and net debt at 63 times his estimate of the company’s earnings in 2024. That’s three times the average multiple of a group of competitors, he said.“While rich, we also believe Tesla holds a several-year lead and is now expanding aggressively into storage and thus feel our multiple is warranted,” the analyst wrote.He’s not the biggest bull on the stock: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla to hit $3,000 by 2025, the firm said last month.(Updates with Tesla shares at the open in 4th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Bitcoin Dominance at 2-Year Low as XRP, Binance’s BNB Rally

    Bitcoin prices have doubled this year, but several major altcoins have risen by many multiples.

  • Russia Tightens Its Grip On Europe's Natural Gas Markets

    The EU has aimed to reduce its dependence on Russia as a gas supplier, but despite its best efforts to diversify supply, Russia continues to have significant strategic advantages

  • Investors Dump Commodities as Supercycle Call Meets Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Net bullish wagers on rising commodity prices fell to the lowest since December last week, raising questions about the commodity supercycle.Money managers are trimming what had been the largest wager for rising commodity prices in at least a decade as stumbling economic reopening efforts force a reconsideration of the popular recovery trade. A recent bond rout raised worries over inflation and surging bulk shipping rates are seen capping any further upswing.There’s a sense that “we have yet to get rid of the coronavirus, with rising cases and extended lockdowns delaying the expected growth sprint,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities research at Saxo Bank. “The surge in Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and worries that China may tighten liquidity in order to curb inflation are also contributing factors.”Hedge funds’ net bullish positions on a basket of 20 commodities have decreased for six weeks in a row, according to the latest Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE data compiled by Bloomberg. That comes after money managers boosted the figure to the highest in data going back to 2011, while prices in the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index rose to nearly the highest in eight years in February.Commodities had seen a resurgence in interest early this year as major investment banks flagged the start of a new structural bull cycle -- with some even calling for a supercycle comparable to ones that peaked in the 1970s and early 2000s.The idea was that raw materials would benefit as the world emerged from the pandemic and fiscal stimulus programs would sustain a downtrend in the U.S. dollar, thereby making commodities priced in the greenback more attractive. While a return to normal is anticipated, hiccups in recent months surrounding economic reopening plans are clouding the near-term outlook. Meanwhile, the dollar came back from its lows this year alongside rising bond yields.In the last week, investor outflows were most pronounced for oil, with funds weighing whether demand will be strong enough to absorb returning supply in coming months. OPEC and its allies decided earlier this month to gradually ease unprecedented output curbs from May to July, while further out, the market may see more Iranian supply come back if it returns to a nuclear deal.Adding further pressure, volatility-targeted funds like commodity trading advisers underwent “widespread deleveraging” after global benchmark Brent futures’ briefly jumped above $71 a barrel following an attack on Saudi oil facilities in March, Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note Friday.Now, a squeeze on vessels to carry some commodities around the world is adding another risk for investors to consider. The cost of shipping unpacked commodities like grains and iron ore, known as dry bulk, is up more than 50% this year.The move up in shipping costs “makes it more expensive to move things around, which goes contrary to the idea of a supercycle,” Eddie Tofpik, head of technical analysis and senior markets analyst at ADM Investor Services International Ltd., said at an online event last month.Still, calls remain for commodities to continue their price rebound this year after this period of consolidation.“Commodities remain the best performing asset class of 2021,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Friday. “We view this consolidation as nothing more than a fleeting speed bump created by logistical bottlenecks in vaccine roll-outs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift slightly higher

    Stock futures opened in slightly positive territory Monday evening following a mild session of market moves earlier in the day, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing narrowly below record levels.

  • Big Oil’s Dwindling Reserves Are A Major Problem

    The oil reserves of international oil companies have collapsed over the last 5 years, and now the stability of the entire oil market is under threat

  • Student loan forgiveness: New Education Department data highlights benefits of cancellation

    The previously unpublished ED analysis, obtained by Yahoo Finance, reveals how many student loan borrowers would benefit from various levels of forgiveness, specifically borrowers in default.

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group

    China has imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants. The overhaul, in the works for several months, includes Ant turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by curtailing some of its freewheeling businesses. It comes two days after Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, of which Ant is an affiliate, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy".

  • How much money does Nigeria owe China?

    As trade and investment have grown between China and Nigeria, so has lending, leading to an increased focus on the balance of the bilateral relationship.

  • Gold slips as firmer U.S. yields dull appeal

    Gold fell on Monday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields dimmed bullion's appeal, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation and retail sales data for cues on economic health. Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,734.31 an ounce by 11:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT). U.S. gold futures eased 0.6% to $1,734.60.

  • GameStop Posts Longest Losing Streak in a Year as Shine Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. fell on Monday, wrapping up its longest losing streak in a year, amid growing skepticism over its long-term potential despite activist Ryan Cohen’s latest efforts to revitalize the company.Shares fell 11% in New York to close at $141.09, their lowest level in more than two weeks, as Reuters reported the video-game retailer is seeking a replacement for the current Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, without naming sources.GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the Reuters report.News of the potential change at the company’s helm followed a warning by Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst Edward Woo, who downgraded the retailer to sell from hold, raising questions about the company’s long-term prospect as it faces growing competition from the likes of Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp.GameStop’s Reddit-trading surge is likely to fade and shares will tumble in the long run “to match its current weak results and outlook,” he wrote.GameStop shares surged about 650% this year, pushing its market value to nearly $10 billion thanks in part to optimism over a Cohen-led overhaul. The activist investor has brought on a number of new executives and board members over the past few months as part of his turnaround.Still, trading in GameStop, as with most stocks favored by traders using social platforms like Reddit, has fizzled recently as investors turn their focus elsewhere. The company’s announcement earlier this month that it plans to offer as much as $1 billion in additional shares added to the selling pressure.Read more: Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’GameStop has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store, analysts said. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.The stock now has five sell-equivalent ratings, compared to two hold ratings and zero buys, data compiled by Bloomberg show. An average price target of $46.50 implies shares will lose two-thirds of their value in the coming year.(Close prices, updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs ahead of earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels. Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, technology and communication services shares were the top decliners, after the Russell 1000 Growth index outperformed the Russell 1000 Value index for the last two consecutive weeks.

  • Why Shares Of Alibaba Are Up By 8% Today?

    The stock managed to move away from yearly lows.

  • Ameriprise to Buy BMO Unit With $124 Billion in Client Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal agreed to sell its Europe, Middle East and Africa asset-management unit to Ameriprise Financial Inc. for 615 million pounds ($847 million), marking Chief Executive Officer Darryl White’s biggest move yet to trim the bank’s portfolio of non-core businesses.The sale includes the opportunity for some U.S. clients to move to Ameriprise’s Columbia Threadneedle Investments unit, subject to their consent, Toronto-based Bank of Montreal said in a statement Monday. The deal also will give Bank of Montreal’s North American wealth management clients access to a range of Columbia Threadneedle products.White, who took the reins of Canada’s fourth-largest lender in 2017, said in January that BMO was looking to “harvest investments” in businesses where the returns weren’t good enough or where the bank didn’t see a path to a leadership position, and then redeploy that capital toward better opportunities. Increased competition on fees and a shift to passively managed investments have hampered profitability in the fund industry, prompting banks including Societe Generale SA and Wells Fargo & Co. to sell their asset-management operations.Bloomberg News reported in October that BMO was exploring options for its asset-management operations, including seeking a buyer for parts of the business outside its home market.The unit Bank of Montreal is selling consists mostly of the F&C Asset Management Plc business, which the lender bought for about C$1.3 billion ($1 billion) in 2014, Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients. That acquisition, which predated White’s tenure as CEO, was a “questionable” deal and a “head scratcher at the time it was announced,” so reversing it is a positive move, Dechaine said.Bank of Montreal said the deal won’t have a “significant” effect on its future earnings run rate but will improve its efficiency ratio, return on equity and common equity tier 1 capital ratio. The sale price is about 0.7% of the unit’s assets under management, which Dechaine said was “on the low side,” reflecting the division’s low profitability.“A material boost to BMO’s capital ratios in exchange for a small hit to profits is a good trade-off, especially if BMO can redeploy the proceeds more efficiently down the road,” said Dechaine, who rates Bank of Montreal the equivalent of a buy.Bank of Montreal was little changed at C$114.97 at 9:52 a.m. in Toronto, while Minneapolis-based Ameriprise rose 0.2% to $241.15 in New York.Ameriprise said in a separate statement that the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, will give it an additional $124 billion of assets under management in Europe, bringing its total AUM to more than $1.2 trillion. The acquisition will accelerate Ameriprise’s strategy of growing its fee-based businesses and boost the overall contribution from wealth and asset management, the company said.Bank of Montreal has weathered the Covid-19 crisis with strong results from its capital-markets unit, which has benefited from a surge in volatility and trading. And while increased provisions to protect against the possibility of rising defaults have weighed on overall earnings, the lender’s North American personal and commercial banking business has been helped by rising deposits and shrinking costs.(Updates with analyst’s comments, shares starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Autodoc Said to Seek Up to $12 Billion Value in Frankfurt IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Autodoc could seek a valuation of as much as 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion) in an initial public offering in Frankfurt, according to people familiar with the matter.The German online car-parts dealer is close to appointing banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it proceeds with plans for a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.Discussions are ongoing and decisions on value and timing of the IPO could change depending on market conditions and investor appetite, according to the people. More banks could get added to the IPO roster, the people said.Representatives for Autodoc, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment.Berlin-based Autodoc sells around 2.5 million products for car repairs and maintenance, from brake to heating systems, according to its website. It is one of a number of German companies, ranging from language app Babbel to dating platform ParshipMeet, that are considering listings on the country’s stock exchange, Bloomberg News has reported.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Oil Giant Adnoc Considers Drilling, Fertilizer IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is accelerating plans to sell shares in some oil and gas businesses as the government seeks to deepen its financial markets and diversify its sources of funding.The state energy company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., is considering initial public offerings of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The deals could raise more than $1 billion each, according to the people.Petrostates in the Persian Gulf are trying to bolster their economies after they were hit last year by coronavirus lockdowns and the crash in oil prices. They also want to diversify from fossil fuels by using money raised from their oil assets to invest in other industries.Deliberations on the potential listings are ongoing and no final decisions have been made. Adnoc may retain the businesses or look at other ways of monetizing them, the people said.Both Adnoc Drilling and Fertiglobe, a venture with Amsterdam-based OCI NV, are based in Abu Dhabi. OCI confirmed that it and Adnoc are considering an IPO of Fertiglobe. Adnoc declined to comment.$20 Billion DriveIn recent years, international and local funds have invested more than $20 billion in Adnoc assets such as pipelines and property. Last June, the company sold leasing rights over natural-gas pipelines to a consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., in a deal worth $10.1 billion.Still, its sole IPO to date was the listing of its fuel-retailing unit, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for Distribution PJSC, in 2017.Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates and holds most of the country’s crude deposits. The UAE is the third biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.Neighboring Saudi Arabia -- the world’s biggest oil exporter -- has a similar strategy. It raised almost $30 billion from the IPO of state energy firm Saudi Aramco in late 2019. Last week, Aramco announced it was selling leasing rights in pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by U.S. investor EIG Global Energy Partners LLC.Reuters earlier reported the potential Adnoc IPOs.(Updates with OCI comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.