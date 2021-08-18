U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Ascentis Continues its Growth Through Acquisition of Michigan-Based Cincinnati Time Systems

·3 min read

The acquisition of CTS, reseller of the NOVAtime product from Ascentis, represents its fourth acquisition in three years and further strengthens its growing presence in the HCM market

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentis, a leading provider of full-suite HR technology centered around industry-leading workforce management solutions, today announced the acquisition of premier time and attendance solutions company, Cincinnati Time Systems. The acquisition demonstrates Ascentis' investment in providing the fastest and most accessible service and support experience in the HCM category. This marks the company's fourth acquisition in three years.

Ascentis is a leading provider of full-suite HR technology centered around industry-leading workforce management solutions.

"We are excited to have CTS join the Ascentis family," said Brian Provost, CEO of Ascentis. "CTS and Ascentis have partnered together for more than 20 years and have shared a passion and commitment for unparalleled client service and support. Together we will be able to provide an unmatched combination of world class service and full-suite technology that help keep complex work environments running smoothly."

Michigan-based CTS has been a key part of the local community for more than 70 years. Led by owner and president, Mark Dykstra, who purchased the company in 1993, CTS has a renowned reputation for its dedication to client service since the 1920s.

"We are thrilled to offer our Time and Attendance clients access to an expansion of the service and support they currently receive from CTS," said Mark Dykstra. "Clients now have access to a full suite of HR technology with the flexibility to integrate and deploy solutions and capabilities as their organizations continue to pursue improved business performance and compliance."

"CTS is a natural fit for the Ascentis brand and further solidifies our market presence in the Midwest, a region highly dependent on labor-driven workforces to support their economies. With access to services such as payroll, HRIS, talent and recruiting technology, clients will have the resources they need to help keep their organizations compliant, productive and profitable—effortlessly," continued Provost.

About Ascentis
With more than 4,700 clients, Ascentis' sole purpose is to enable workforce-reliant companies to streamline processes and remain compliant with full-suite HR technology centered around industry-leading workforce management solutions. Supported by an ongoing commitment to delivering an unsurpassed client-centric service model, Ascentis' workforce management, payroll, HRIS, recruiting and talent management modules work independently or together to meet the needs of each client. For more information, please visit www.ascentis.com.

About Cincinnati Time Systems
Founded in 1993, Cincinnati Time Systems is known for its excellent reputation in providing businesses and institutions with extensive expertise in time-based service offerings. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, it has served more than 30,000 clients across Michigan and the Midwest over the past 3 decades. For more information, please visit http://www.cintimesys.com/.

Media Contact:
Ascentis Marketing
866.616.2589
marketing@ascentis.com

