ASCIRA CEO Dr John Sachtouras wins a Triple Treat in the Globee® 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCIRA announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Dr John Sachtouras, a winner of not one, but three prestigious titles in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®.

John Sachtouras, Founder and CEO of ASCIRA Global
John Sachtouras, Founder and CEO of ASCIRA Global

The awards accorded to Dr Sactouras include

  • Gold Globee for Transformational Leader of the year
    (for receiving a doctorate degree for his dedicated business acumen)

  • Silver Globee for Rising Star of the year
    (for building a multimillion dollar company during COVID-19)

  • Silver Globee for Visionary Leader of the year
    (for building a multimillion dollar company during COVID-19)

CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. Chief Executive Officers, also known as CEOs lead the development of the organization's short- and long-term strategy. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide and from every industry are eligible to participate.

"I am extremely proud to win three Globees in this year's CEO World Awards," says Dr John Sachtouras. "Awards are always a great motivation to keep delivering your best to the company. A triple win also means that the responsibility and faith in me has increased triple fold. Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focussed. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2022 award winners.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners/

Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central, and South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the Globee® Awards recognition program. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

About ASCIRA
ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development programs online.

It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available.

ASCIRA provides system, training, and support that will show you the way, guide you step-by-step, and help you secure your future for many decades to come. For more information please visit: ASCIRA Global Official – The Company of the People.

Get more information, facts and figures about Ascira, click here for the Ascira overview.

About the Globee Awards 
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #ceoworldawards

Subscribe to the Globee weekly Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
Subscribe to Globee Awards YouTube channel
Follow Globee Awards on twitter
Follow Globee Awards on LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905955/Ascira_Global.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascira-ceo-dr-john-sachtouras-wins-a-triple-treat-in-the-globee-10th-annual-2022-ceo-world-awards-301631874.html

SOURCE ASCIRA Global

