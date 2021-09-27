U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

Ascira COO Belynda Lee Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2021 Stevie Awards For Women In Business

·3 min read

Women Around the World to Be Recognized During Virtual Event

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascira COO Belynda Lee has been named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman Executive of the Year- Consumer category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

ASCIRA COO Belynda Lee was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year category in the 18th Annual Women in Business® today. Belynda is a dynamic corporate executive with over three decades of experience in building strong international industry relationships with key corporate vendors and sales teams. She has an excellent reputation with high-profile, high-volume business associates. She has been involved in the building of billion-dollar companies like USANA Health Sciences and Elizabeth Arden.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Upon hearing the news, Belynda Lee said, "I am beyond elated for my second win within a year from Stevie Awards. To be recognized as the Women of the Year and then Female Executive of the Year from Stevie is a true honour. I have been striving to empower women to show that potential can be limitless however to get there, one must put in the hard work and learn how to think outside the box. I would like to thank my partners and my team for making my job easier and the results reachable. Always keep moving forward, remember if you are constantly moving you will never be left behind."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference."

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available. Always one step ahead in a competitive world, ASCIRA offers an exceptional skill set which include professional content providers, top authors, motivational speakers, experts and leaders from all over the world to empower people to attain their optimum potential and improve their quality of life. For anyone seeking to improve their business, super charge their career or develop their hobby, the ASCIRA team of experts is at their service, with just a click of the button.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:
Zenifer Khaleel
zenifer.khaleel@asciraglobal.com
+971-558-820-875

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascira-coo-belynda-lee-wins-bronze-stevie-award-in-2021-stevie-awards-for-women-in-business-301385166.html

SOURCE ASCIRA

