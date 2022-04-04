U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.75
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,916.25
    +52.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.90
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.69
    -0.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.28
    -0.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5870
    +0.0970 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,944.80
    -446.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.10
    +41.83 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.76
    +11.86 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Ascletis Announces Completion of First Sale of Its Ritonavir Tablets in Zhejiang Province

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 1672

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) today announces that the first sale of its ritonavir tablets in Zhejiang Province has been completed.

On April 3, 2022, Ascletis' distributor, Zhejiang Int'l Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang Int'l"), completed the first sale of Ascletis' ritonavir tablets in Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang Int'l is a major company engaged in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment in Zhejiang Province.

As a leading antiviral company in China, to date, Ascletis owns the only authorized ritonavir tablet in China, which has passed bioequivalence study. Ascletis' ritonavir tablet was approved in September 2021 by China National Medical Products Administration (国药准字 H20213698).

Ritonavir tablet is a pharmacokinetic booster of multiple oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases. Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 9) released on March 15, 2022 by the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China includes PF-07321332/ritonavir (Paxlovid) as an antiviral therapy for COVID-19.

Ascletis has further expanded its ritonavir tablet production capacity to approximately 530 million tablets per year to secure the supplies. Ascletis has submitted marketing authorization applications for ritonavir (100 mg film-coated tablet) in 12 European countries (Germany, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark) and Hong Kong, China.

Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, said, "It's a great pleasure that the first sale of Ascletis' ritonavir tablets in Zhejiang Province has been completed. Ascletis' antiviral pipeline includes two novel oral drug candidates against COVID-19, ASC10 (targeting RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp)) and ASC11 (targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro)), with global intellectual property. We hope to contribute to 'Healthy Zhejiang' and 'Healthy China' as well as the fights against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), a global platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of viral diseases, NASH/PBC, and cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors) to address unmet medical needs both in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis targets those therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective, and efficiently advances the developments of pipelines with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products and 20 robust R&D pipelines of drug candidates with global competitiveness, and is actively exploring new therapeutic areas.

1. Viral Diseases: (1) Hepatitis B Virus (functional cure): focus on breakthrough therapies for CHB functional cure with a subcutaneously-injected PD-L1 antibody – ASC22 and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (2) COVID-19 pipeline: currently includes (i) ritonavir oral tablet (100 mg), an authorized product, (ii) ASC10, an oral RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitor and (iii) ASC11, an oral 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) inhibitor. (3) HIV/AIDS: ASC22, an immune therapy to restore HIV-specific immune responses and eventually lead to a functional cure of HIV-infected patients. (4) Hepatitis C: successfully launched an all-oral regimen of combining ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® (RDV/DNV regimen).
2. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis/Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THRβ and FXR, three fixed-dose combinations for NASH and one PBC program targeting FXR.
3. Cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors): a pipeline of oral inhibitors targeting FASN, which plays a key role in cancer lipid metabolism, and a pipeline of oral PD-L1 small molecule next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors.
4. Exploratory Indications: Acne: Following NASH and recurrent GBM, the third indication for ASC40 has been approved to enter Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-completion-of-first-sale-of-its-ritonavir-tablets-in-zhejiang-province-301516533.html

SOURCE 歌礼制药有限公司 Ascletis Pharma Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both the common cold and Covid

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • New Study Completely Changes What We Currently Believe About Alcohol

    Previous studies have hinted at links between light alcohol consumption and benefits to people's heart health, and it's easy to run with any study that suggests that cracking open a cold one after work is actually good for you.However, the connection may not be as straightforward as it seems. A new study suggests that any seeming benefits may actually be due to other factors, and even moderate drinking could increase your chance of getting heart disease.In the study published in late March in th

  • How I Lost 25 Pounds and Got Into the Best Shape of My Life

    Tom Shaw shares with Men's Health how overhauling his nutrition and being consistent in his workout routine helped him burn fat and build muscle.

  • Cardiac complications after COVID infection or vaccination are rare but possible, the CDC says—but they’re much more likely after infection

    You're at lower risk for cardiac complications if you're vaccinated, the data shows.

  • If You Feel This in Your Legs, Call 911 Immediately

    When you worry about your heart health, chances are your risk of having a heart attack or stroke comes to mind first. But another form of cardiovascular disease can be just as deadly, and since it's not discussed as often, its symptoms can go unrecognized and untreated when they develop. Early indications of this third most common type of heart disease may appear subtle at first, but without timely intervention, life-threatening complications can ensue. One symptom that may manifest in your legs

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Studies Say

    The use of marijuana has become fairly mainstream, both as a recreational drug and for medical therapeutics. "As with nearly everything else about cannabis, how safe or dangerous it is remains hotly debated," says Peter Grinspoon, MD. "As a primary care doctor, I have to ask myself: is cannabis safer than the alternatives I would be prescribing? For example, if I'm treating a patient for chronic pain, is cannabis safer than opiates? Medication risks must be balanced against the safety concerns o

  • This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e

  • Fertility Doc Screw-Up Leads Woman to Abort at 6 Months, Suit Says

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/NY Fertility InstituteA woman who was almost six months pregnant had an abortion after she learned that her fertility doctor gave her a stranger’s embryo—some two decades after he allegedly did the same thing to another woman, according to a federal lawsuit.In the complaint filed this week in Manhattan, the woman and her husband say they could have terminated the pregnancy earlier but the clinic, New York Fertility Institute, kept giving

  • Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Customers Love These 3 Healthcare Companies

    Net Promoter Scores can provide insights into customer satisfaction, and possibly lead to market-beating returns.

  • These Popular Drinks May Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Suggests

    If you're grabbing a beverage on the go, unless you're specifically looking for organic or all-natural options, odds are you're going to end up drinking something with at least some ingredients you don't recognize. Some of those substances, however, could be putting your health at risk.Now, a new study suggests that ingesting artificial sweeteners often found in drinks like soda and energy drinks can leave you in greater danger of getting cancer.In the study, published in late March in the journ

  • A Physique Coach Shared the 5 Simple Things All Shredded Guys Do

    Physique coach Paul Revelia counts down the golden rules for getting lean, including how to approach your diet, and being accountable and consistent.

  • The #1 Best Supplement to Help Lower Blood Pressure, Says New Study

    If you have high blood pressure, it's likely you already know that exercising and eating a healthy diet will help even out your levels.But a new study in the journal Nutrients shows that one ingredient in particular can help significantly lower your blood pressure.According to the study, eating aged black garlic extract can help reduce blood pressure in people with high cholesterol. Aged black garlic is available in a supplement form.Results showed that at six weeks of taking aged black garlic,

  • UK hits record COVID-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected

    The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency.

  • Two Chinese mRNA Covid Vaccines Move Toward Clinical Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?A Chinese company said it’s received approval to start clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, while local media reported that another domestic com

  • 'Keep that cannabis in New Mexico, please!' Cannabis dispensary near El Paso sees long lines on first day

    A New Mexico cannabis dispensary sitting near the El Paso border saw steady business on the first day of legal sales to adults age 21 and over.

  • The real problem with U.S. marijuana regulation 'not from federal illegality,' WeedMaps CEO says

    While the passage of the MORE Act would certainly expand cannabis markets in the U.S., Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals thinks that a bigger obstacle lies in the 37 states where the substance is already legal for adult use.

  • NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

    A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."