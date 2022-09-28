U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,650.50
    -10.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,128.00
    -75.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,294.50
    -39.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.40
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    -0.54 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.40
    -3.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.27
    -0.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9563
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0671
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5590
    -0.2320 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,983.69
    -810.82 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.42
    -23.72 (-5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,293.64
    -278.23 (-1.05%)
     

Ascletis Announces Dosing of the First Patient in the Phase IIb Expansion Cohort of ASC22 (Envafolimab) for Chronic Hepatitis B Functional Cure

·5 min read

-- After the pre-Phase III clinical trial meeting with Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in June 2022, the pathway to the registration, including patient population, dose, treatment duration, etc. of ASC22 (Envafolimab) for functional cure of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) has been agreed

-- The Phase IIb Expansion Cohort will enroll 50 CHB patients with baseline HBsAg100 IU/mL who will be treated with 1.0 mg/kg ASC22 or placebo (with the ratio of 4:1) in combination with Nucleot(s)ide analogues (NAs) for 24-week treatment plus 24-week follow-up

-- The objective of this Expansion Cohort study is to confirm whether the rate of functional cure is similar to the data presented at oral session of the International Liver Congress™ 2022 (ILC 2022) held by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in June 2022, which showed that 42.9% (3/7) of patients with baseline HBsAg ≤100 IU/mL obtained functional cure. The enrollment of 50 CHB patients is expected to be completed in early 2023  

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX:1672, "Ascletis") today announces dosing of the first patient in the Phase IIb Expansion Cohort (the "Expansion Cohort") of subcutaneously administered PD-L1 antibody ASC22 (Envafolimab) for functional cure of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

After the pre-Phase III clinical trial meeting with Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in June 2022, the pathway to the registration, including patient population, dose, treatment duration, etc. of ASC22 (Envafolimab) for functional cure of CHB has been agreed.

The Expansion Cohort will enroll 50 CHB patients with baseline hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) ≤100 IU/mL who will be treated with 1.0 mg/kg ASC22 or placebo (with the ration of 4:1) in combination with Nucleot(s)ide analogues (NAs) for 24-week treatment plus 24-week follow-up. The objective is to confirm whether the functional cure rate of ASC22 is similar to the data presented at oral session of the International Liver Congress™ 2022 (ILC 2022) held by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in June 2022, which showed that 42.9% (3/7) of patients with baseline HBsAg≤100 IU/mL obtained functional cure. The enrollment of 50 CHB patients of the Expansion Cohort is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Prior to the initiation of the Expansion Cohort, Ascletis has completed a randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled and multi-center Phase IIb clinical trial in China which evaluated the safety and efficacy of treating 149 patients with CHB for 24-week treatment plus 24-week follow-up of 1 mg/kg or 2.5 mg/kg ASC22 or matching placebo given once every two weeks (Q2W) in combination with NAs (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04465890).

CHB remains to be a significantly unmet medical need globally, with approximately 86 million people in China and 1.59 million people in the U.S. infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV) [1]. NAs inhibit only reverse transcription of HBV RNA into HBV DNA and do not inhibit the transcription of HBV cccDNA into HBV RNA, thus have no inhibitory effect on HBsAg.

ASC22 (Envafolimab) is the most advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy in the world for CHB functional cure, i.e. HBsAg loss, through blocking PD-1/PD-L1 pathway. Ascletis presented the latest Phase IIb clinical trial results of ASC22 in patients with CHB at oral session of EASL ILC 2022 in June 2022, which showed that 42.9% (3/7) patients with baseline HBsAg≤100 IU/mL obtained sustained HBsAg loss and no rebound has occurred up to now since the last dosing of ASC22 (Envafolimab), indicating a potential functional cure of CHB. For tumor indications, Envafolimab has been approved for treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) advanced solid tumors by China NMPA in November 2021.

"We are very encouraged by the exciting progress which ASC22 (Envafolimab) has made for CHB functional cure during the past few months. ASC22 (Envafolimab) has preliminarily demonstrated the potential of functional cure of CHB from our results presented at EASL ILC 2022. There is a huge CHB patient population base in China with baseline HBsAg≤100 IU/mL[2]. While pursuing ASC22 (Envafolimab) as monotherapy for CHB patients with baseline HBsAg≤100 IU/mL, we are also engaging with global partners in discussion on combo therapies targeting patient population with baseline HBsAg>100 IU/mL, so as to benefit a broader spectrum of CHB patient population." said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis.

[1]Lim J K, Nguyen M H, Kim W R, et al. Prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection in the United States [J]. The American journal of gastroenterology 2020, 115(9): 1429-38.

[2] Jiang Haiyang, Gu Shengwang, Liu Huan, et al. Consideration on improving functional cure significantly based on the results of long-term follow-up of 1783 patients with chronic hepatitis B(in Chinese) [J] Liver, 2020, 25 (2): 4

About ASC22 (KN035) 

Ascletis Pharma Inc (1672.HK) retains the global and exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ASC22 on viral indications. Progress has been made from clinical trials of ASC22 including:

1) Chronic hepatitis B (CHB) functional cure: first patient dosed in Phase IIb Expansion Cohort. Interim results from the China Phase IIb clinical trial showed 1mg/kg of ASC22 plus NAs for 24-week treatment were well-tolerated in CHB patients. 42.9% of patients with baseline HBsAg≤100 IU/mL obtained sustained HBsAg loss, which indicates the potential of functional cure. The abstract has been selected to oral presentation at EASL ILC 2022.

2) HIV functional cure: Phase II clinical trial of ASC22 as monotherapy has completed first subject dosing in China. The Phase I/II clinical trial in the U.S. has obtained IND clearance from U.S. FDA. Clinical trial of ASC22 in combination with Chidamide, initiated by Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center (investigator initiated trial), has completed patient enrollment.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 20 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (HBV functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-dosing-of-the-first-patient-in-the-phase-iib-expansion-cohort-of-asc22-envafolimab-for-chronic-hepatitis-b-functional-cure-301634508.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Is Bouncing Back Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were bouncing back on Tuesday, rising 7.1% as of 12:50 p.m. ET after jumping as much as 14.7% earlier in the day. The gain came after an analyst's downgrade caused the stock to plunge last week.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Ocular Therapeutix's Wet AMD Candidate Shows Sustained, Comparable Clinical Activity Vs. Eylea

    Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) announced interim 7-month data from its U.S. Phase 1 trial evaluating OTX-TKI for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases. Interim data showed that the single OTX-TKI implant was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. No drug-related ocular or systemic serious adverse events (SAEs) were observed. After the mandated aflibercept injection, one SAE of endophthalmitis was observed in the OTK-TKI arm. Single OT

  • Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Triumphed On Tuesday

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a commercial-stage biotech specializing in treatments for cystic fibrosis, saw its share price rise on Tuesday thanks to news about one of its pipeline programs.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Pharmaceutical Makers Eisai and Biogen Claim Success in Latest Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

    The late-stage trial found the experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in patients by 27%.

  • Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Medicare Plan

    With the Annual Enrollment Period Coming Up, Author and Medicare Expert Ari Parker Shares His Top Tips for Navigating Medicare Decisions

  • Spectrum (SPPI) Down as FDA Panel Votes Against NSCLC Drug

    The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes against Spectrum's (SPPI) poziotinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. Stock down.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Arcutis Shares Gain On Positive Phase 3 Data On Roflumilast Foam In Scalp, Body Psoriasis

    Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) announced topline results from the ARRECTOR Pivotal Phase 3 trial of roflumilast foam 0.3% for treating adults and adolescents with scalp and body psoriasis. The study met its co-primary endpoints of Scalp-Investigator Global Assessment (S-IGA) Success, Body-Investigator Global Assessment (B-IGA) Success, and all secondary endpoints. About 67.3% of individuals treated with roflumilast foam achieved S-IGA Success compared to 28.1% of individuals treated

  • Intercept (ICPT) Stock Gains 13% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Intercept (ICPT) gains 13% in the past three months on positive regulatory and pipeline updates.

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

    Encompass Health (EHC) unveils plans to fortify its U.S. presence via building a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida.

  • Woman leaves TikTok speechless with post-jaw-surgery transformation: 'I didn't expect that'

    Jax went viral for her TikTok showcasing her before-and-after appearances during jaw surgery.

  • Atea (AVIR) Dengue Candidate Gets Fast Track Designation

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) obtains Fast Track Designation in the United States for AT-752 for the treatment of dengue virus infection.

  • Three easy ways to stabilise blood sugar levels

    The recent findings of scientists from China, that drinking at least four cups of tea a day may reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 17 per cent, is welcome news for any tea drinkers among the estimated seven million people in the UK with prediabetes. But if you aren’t a tea drinker there are other simple dietary changes you can make to help regulate your blood sugar levels. Here are three…

  • Pulse Biosciences Lead Therapeutic System Scores FDA Approval For Sebaceous Hyperplasia

    The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Pulse Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: PLSE) CellFX System, expanding the indication for use to include the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I-III. Sebaceous hyperplasia is a very common non-contagious skin condition. It causes small bumps on the skin. These bumps are often skin-colored and can be smooth, slightly uneven, and coarse. This specific indication clearance enhances the CellFX System's general indication FDA c

  • Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett Reveals Uterine and Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

    Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. In an interview with People, the actress says doctors in July discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary. Barrett is currently undergoing “aggressive” chemotherapy (while simultaneously shooting Chicago Med) ahead of an eventual hysterectomy. (A […]

  • Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year

    For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people. “That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League.

  • Avidity shares fall 23% after announcing partial clinical hold for myotonic dystrophy trial

    Shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc. tumbled 23.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on new enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial trial evaluating a new treatment for myotonic dystrophy type 1, a progressive neuromuscular disease. Avidity said the partial hold is the result of a serious adverse event reported in one patient. The adverse event "driving the partial hold is currently undisclosed, but we think it i