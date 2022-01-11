U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,666.50
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,963.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,632.25
    +24.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.10
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    +0.36 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3000
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,635.22
    -91.66 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.28
    -65.95 (-6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.08
    -145.48 (-0.51%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Ascletis Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase II Clinical Trial of ASC42, An In-House Developed, Best-in-Class FXR Agonist for Chronic Hepatitis B Indication

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

--ASC42 is a Novel anti-viral candidate for HBV functional cure through inhibiting the transcription of HBV cccDNA into HBV RNA and reducing the HBV cccDNA stability

--Combination of anti-viral candidate ASC42 with immunotherapy such as ASC22 (subcutaneously injected PD-L1 antibody) may offer an opportunity for synergistic effect, leading to high rate of HBV functional cure

--ASC42 is a best-in-class FXR agonist with no pruritus observed and LDL-C remained within normal range at the human therapeutic dose of 15 mg

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) today announces the dosing of the first patient in the Phase II clinical trial of ASC42 for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) indication.

The Phase II clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05107778) is a multi-center, randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study in China to evaluate safety and efficacy of ASC42 tablets in combination with Entecavir and pegylated interferon-α-2a (PEG-IFN-α-2a) in subjects with CHB. About 45 CHB patients will be enrolled and receive ASC42 tablets (10mg or 15mg) or matching placebo orally once daily in combination with Entecavir (0.5mg, orally once daily) and PEG-IFN-α-2a (180μg, subcutaneous injection once a week) for 12 weeks, and serum hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) pregenomic RNA (pgRNA) change from baseline will be measured during 12-week intervention period and 24-week follow-up period.

ASC42 is an in-house developed, selective, potent farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist with best-in-class potential. The U.S. Phase I trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04679129) of ASC42 indicated that there was no pruritus observed and LDC-C values remained within normal range during 14-day treatment of the once-daily human therapeutic dose of 15 mg while FXR target engagement biomarker Fibroblast Growth Factor 19 (FGF19) increased 1,780% and 7α-hydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one (C4) decreased 91% on Day 14.

As an FXR agonist, ASC42 has unique mechanism of action against HBV: ASC42 inhibits the transcription of HBV covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA) into HBV RNA, which in turn inhibits the translation of HBV RNA into HBsAg. ASC42 may also reduce HBV cccDNA stability. Both in vitro primary human hepatocyte (PHH) cells and in vivo AAV/HBV mouse studies demonstrated that ASC42 significantly inhibited serum HBsAg and pgRNA, indicating that ASC42 has therapeutic potential to functionally cure CHB.

CHB remains to be a significant worldwide unmet medical need, with approximately 86 million persons in China and 1.59 million persons in the U.S. infected with HBV. Nucleot(s)ide analogues (NAs) inhibit only reverse transcription of HBV RNA into HBV DNA and do not inhibit the transcription of HBV cccDNA into HBV RNA, thus have no inhibitory effect on HBsAg.

"In vitro studies demonstrated that FXR agonists inhibited HBV mRNA, DNA and protein production, reduced cccDNA pool size and repressed RNA transcription and viral secretion. It is of great significance to explore an FXR agonist to achieve HBV functional cure based on the novel mechanism of action and we are expecting to see the achievement," said by Professor Jinlin Hou, MD, principal investigator of ASC42 Phase II study for CHB indication, Director of the Hepatology Unit and Department of Infectious Diseases, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University.

Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis stated, "Ascletis is a global leading company in anti-viral drug development. In addition to ASC42 as an anti-viral candidate for HBV functional cure, we have ASC22, a subcutaneously injected PD-L1 antibody for HBV functional cure through immune modulation, which has shown promising interim data in the Phase IIb trial with 19% of patients whose baseline HBsAg≤500 IU/mL achieving HBsAg loss and no rebound after the last dosing of ASC22. ASC22 as an immunotherapy may play a fundamental role in HBV functional cure, and we are on track to advance the registration trial of ASC22 as planned. Meanwhile, the combination of ASC22 with a novel anti-viral agent such as ASC42 or siRNA may further improve the rate of functional cure."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), a global platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of viral diseases, NASH/PBC, and cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors) to address unmet medical needs both in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis targets those therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective, and efficiently advances the developments of pipelines with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products and 20 robust R&D pipelines of drug candidates with global competitiveness, and is actively exploring new therapeutic areas.

1. Viral Diseases: (1) Hepatitis B Virus (functional cure): focus on breakthrough therapies for CHB functional cure with a subcutaneously-injected PD-L1 antibody – ASC22 and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (2) COVID-19 pipeline: currently includes (i) ritonavir oral tablet (100 mg), an authorized product, (ii) ASC10, an oral RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitor and (iii) ASC11, an oral 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) inhibitor. (3) HIV/AIDS: ASC22, an immune therapy to restore HIV-specific immune responses and eventually lead to a functional cure of HIV-infected patients. (4) Hepatitis C: successfully launched an all-oral regimen of combining ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® (RDV/DNV regimen).

2. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis/Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THRβ and FXR, three fixed-dose combinations for NASH and one PBC program targeting FXR.

3. Cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors): a pipeline of oral inhibitors targeting FASN, which plays a key role in cancer lipid metabolism, and a pipeline of oral PD-L1 small molecule next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors.

4. Exploratory Indications: Acne: Following NASH and recurrent GBM, the third indication for ASC40 has been approved to enter Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-the-phase-ii-clinical-trial-of-asc42-an-in-house-developed-best-in-class-fxr-agonist-for-chronic-hepatitis-b-indication-301457250.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Jumped 6.5% Higher Today

    Monday was an up day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), one of the more volatile coronavirus stocks on the scene. Its shares rose by 6.5% on the back of some regulatory news in a major overseas market. On Monday morning, Novavax and manufacturer Serum Institute of India announced that an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission had been filed with the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's coronavirus vaccine.

  • Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it could have a COVID-19 booster vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant ready by the fall. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, Moderna's stock price was up more than 8%. CEO Stéphane Bancel said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for its omicron-specific booster shot.

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday. But Beam stock fell in response.

  • Ocugen's stock gains 8% on promising COVID-19 booster data from partner Bharat Biotech

    Shares of Ocugen Inc. were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody ti

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Moderna CEO Resets Flu-Vaccine Expectations

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that the company’s experimental flu vaccine was not intended to be better than the best vaccines now on the market.

  • CureVac Outlines Upcoming Catalysts For Vaccine Programs

    Ahead of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) outlined the timeline for its vaccine programs. CureVac's preclinical second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, against SARS-CoV-2 is under development in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK). The company expects to start a Phase 1 trial assessing CV2CoV in Q1 2022. Related: CureVac's COVID-19 Vax Shows Comparable Antibody Levels To Pfizer/BioNTech's Shot In Animal Study. Additionally, the company expects

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Drinking This Makes You 3 Times More Likely to Get Dementia, Study Says

    We all do, or at least try to do, little daily things that are good for our body and mind—especially at the start of a new year. Whether that means taking the stairs instead of the escalator, swapping white bread for whole wheat, or drawing ourselves a long evening bath to soak in, it feels good to make healthy choices throughout the day. But it turns out one thing you may have been doing might not be so good for you after all—in fact, it could lead to dementia down the line.Dementia, defined by

  • Supreme Court issues revised transcript of Gorsuch remark about flu deaths

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued a revised transcript of oral arguments over a Biden administration vaccine rule that clarified a statement Justice Neil Gorsuch made about the number of annual flu deaths.The original, uncorrected transcript quotes Gorsuch as saying he believes the flu kills "hundreds of thousands of people every year."This erroneous transcription prompted legions of tweets and at least one media report that tut-tutted Gorsuch...

  • What to Know About Scleroderma, the Autoimmune Disease Bob Saget Fought for Before His Death

    The Full House star, who died Sunday night at 65, worked for years to support the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister Gay died from the disease

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • Why Molecular Partners Stock Crushed the Market Today

    The world is anxiously waiting for more-effective weapons against the coronavirus, so it was little wonder that the stock of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ: MOLN) shot more than 30% higher on Monday. The German biotech, along with its partner Novartis (NYSE: NVS), had some potentially excellent news to report about their pipeline drug targeting the still-raging disease. Molecular Partners and Novartis announced that the initial part of a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating intravenous dosing of that drug, ensovibep, met its primary endpoint of viral load reduction.

  • Maryland Man Receives Pig Heart Transplant in Medical First

    University of Maryland School of Medicine/ReutersThe first-ever successful transplant of a porcine heart into a human’s chest cavity took place last week in a Maryland hospital. Three days after the grueling seven-hour operation, the patient, David Bennett Sr., is reportedly as happy as a pig in mud.“It’s working and it looks normal,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, who performed the operation, told The New York Times. “We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been do

  • The world’s largest condom manufacturer has had a surprisingly bad pandemic

    Karex, the world's biggest condom manufacturer, expected double-digit growth during the pandemic. Instead, its sales dropped 40%.