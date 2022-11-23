U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,146.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,774.00
    +19.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.29
    -1.66 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.23 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -0.66 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1933
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4520
    +0.2750 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,564.91
    +778.08 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.59
    +20.03 (+5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.62
    +23.78 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Ascletis Announces IND Approval of Oral 3CLpro Inhibitor ASC11 for COVID-19 by U.S. FDA

·3 min read

--The Phase I clinical trial will consist of 3 cohorts in healthy subjects, including single- and multiple-dose escalation studies and food effect study. The objective of Phase I trial is to find a right dose to move into the pivotal Phase II/III in COVID-19 patients

--In antiviral cellular assays with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 demonstrated much higher potency against SARS-CoV-2 than other 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) inhibitors including Nirmatrelvir, S-217622, PBI-0451 and EDP-235

--Ascletis has filed global patent applications for ASC11 and related compounds and their use in viral disease

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of ASC11, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) for COVID-19.

U.S. FDA has approved to study safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ASC11 at various doses in healthy subjects co-dosed with 100 mg ritonavir tablets. Both ASC11 and ritonavir tablets are manufactured by Ascletis.

The Phase I clinical trial will consist of 3 cohorts in healthy subjects, including single- and multiple-dose escalation studies and food effect study. The objective of Phase I trial is to find a right dose to move into the pivotal Phase II/III in COVID-19 patients.

In antiviral cellular assays with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 demonstrated much higher potency against SARS-CoV-2 than other 3CLpro inhibitors including Nirmatrelvir, S-217622, PBI-0451 and EDP-235. ASC11 remains potent antiviral activity against various popular Omicron variants such as BA.1 and BA.5. In the animal model with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 also showed potent antiviral activity.

ASC11 is an in-house discovered oral small molecule drug candidate using various proprietary technologies including molecular docking. Ascletis has filed global patent applications for ASC11 and related compounds and their use in viral disease.

"In addition to safety data, this Phase I trial will confirm whether ASC11 needs to be boosted with ritonavir or not," said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "We are excited that our proprietary COVID-19 pipeline, including ASC10 (RdRp inhibitor) and ASC11 (3CLpro inhibitor), have all entered into clinical development in the U.S., which marks a great recognition to our in-house R&D capabilities. As COVID-19 pandemic causes persistent huge social and economic implications globally, Ascletis is dedicated to leveraging our global clinical development expertise in viral diseases to fight against the pandemic."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 22 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (HBV functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-ind-approval-of-oral-3clpro-inhibitor-asc11-for-covid-19-by-us-fda-301686068.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cancer Drugmaker Mirati Draws Fresh Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates on its drug pipeline, people with knowledge of the matter said. The stock rose as much as 16% on the news. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Tu

  • Philips Flags Two Additional Issues With Reworked, Placed Ventilators

    Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) flagged further problems with some ventilator machines it had previously replaced. A Philips spokesperson said only Trilogy 100/200 ventilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified that the new silicone sound abatement foam, installed in the reworked ventilators to replace the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam, may potentially separate from the plastic backing and could potentially block the air inlet and thus lower th

  • My 3 Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2023

    Biotech stocks, on balance, had a year to forget in 2022. An unsavory mix of profit-taking, clinical setbacks, a stricter Food and Drug Administration (FDA), geopolitcal unrest, rising interest rates, and good old fashioned risk aversion sent key indicators like the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF spiraling downward this year. Hammering this point home, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF plummeted by a staggering 53% -- from its prior three-year high -- through the first 11 months of 2022.

  • 10-Year Phase 3 Trial Shows CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy Extends Lives In Head & Neck Cancer Patients

    CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) said that its 10-year Phase 3 trial showed that Multikine immunotherapy significantly extended the lives of patients with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). The company says that current drug therapies for SCCHN from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMS) are approved as a last resort. The Multikine treated study population showed the following advantages over control: A median overall survi

  • Why Shares of MacroGenics Were Dropping Tuesday

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were down more than 18% in early trading on Tuesday. Last week, the company's shares rose when it got word that a $60 million milestone payment was coming its way after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. MacroGenics developed the drug, but it was purchased by Provention Bio in 2018.

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • Alexion's new U.S. head is looking for 'the next generation of medicines to unpack'

    A little more than a year since its acquisition by AstraZeneca plc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is operating in "the best of both worlds" as the official rare disease unit of the U.K. pharma giant.

  • Prothena (PRTA) Earns Milestone Payment From Novo Nordisk

    Prothena (PRTA) earns a $40 million milestone payment from Novo Nordisk following the progress of NNC6019 in a phase II study for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gains 24.2% YTD: What's in Store for 2023?

    Biotech giant Bristol Myers (BMY) outperforms the industry and the S&P 500 Index as Eliquis and Opdivo maintain momentum despite generic competition for Revlimid.

  • After Disappointing Confirmatory Study, GSK To Withdraw Approved Blood Cancer Drug In US

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) has initiated the withdrawal process of the U.S. marketing authorization for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) following the FDA request. This request was based on the previously announced outcome of the DREAMM-3 Phase 3 confirmatory trial, which did not meet the requirements of the FDA Accelerated Approval regulations. Blenrep is a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies. Also see

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Covid Rounds The Corner Into An Endemic?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • 10 Antivax Lies to Watch Out for This Holiday

    For many people, family gatherings at the holidays mean suffering through painful conversations with antivax relatives. While there may be little sense in trying to change anyone’s mind, here are some common antivax talking points about the covid-19 vaccines to be aware of.

  • Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

    After having pancreatic cancer twice, Charles Czajkowski is dedicating the rest of his life to raising awareness of the early symptoms

  • Who Needs Medigap Insurance?

    Medigap is private insurance that covers expenses that Medicare doesn’t pay. Find out if you need a Medicare supplement and if Medigap is worth it.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Surging To A Fresh High On Its Imago Buyout Plans?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company announced its acquisition of Imago, a bone marrow diseases company? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • ‘Good’ cholesterol may not protect against heart disease, study finds

    For decades doctors have been telling their patients that high levels of HDL, otherwise known as “good cholesterol,” could protect them from heart disease.

  • Jail Is a Death Sentence for a Growing Number of Americans

    Matthew Shelton was contending with diabetes and periodic substance abuse when he moved in with his sister outside Houston in order to get his life together. Three months later, facing an old criminal charge of driving while intoxicated, he turned himself in to the Harris County Jail one day in March with a supply of the insulin he relied on to stay alive. After two days, he told his family that no one was allowing him access to the insulin: He was trying to manage his illness by discarding the

  • Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says

    “Serious long-term complications may be caused by the coronavirus, even months after recovery from the infection,” according to the study

  • Japan Approves First Homegrown Covid-19 Antiviral Pill

    The treatment, called Xocova, is made by Shionogi & Co., which plans to seek approval from the FDA for its pill in the U.S.

  • Confused about COVID boosters? Here’s what the science and the experts say about the new generation of shots.

    Less than 11% of Americans have opted to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot ahead of another pandemic winter and holiday season.