U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,561.25
    +117.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Ascletis Announces the Latest Results of the Preclinical Studies of Two Novel Anti-Cancer Drug Candidates, ASC61 and ASC60, to be presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 1672

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX:1672) today announces that the latest preclinical research results of the company's two novel anti-cancer drug candidates, ASC61, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor and ASC60, an oral fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor have been selected for presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 (the "2022 AACR Annual Meeting"), and the abstracts have already been published on AACR's official website.

The AACR annual meeting is one of the world's largest and long-standing scientific gatherings in the field of cancer research. Covering some of the most cutting-edge advances in all areas of oncology research and innovation, the annual event attracts tremendous interest from the global cancer research community. The AACR annual meeting for this year will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8 to 13, 2022 CDT.

The abstracts selected for poster presentations at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting are as follows:

1 ASC61

Abstract Title: In vivo efficacy evaluation of ASC61, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, in two tumor mouse models

  • Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

  • Abstract Number: 5529

  • Session Category: Immunology

  • Session Title: Preclinical Immunotherapy

  • Presentation time: April 8, 2022, 12:00PM1:00 PM CDT

  • Presenter/Authors: Jinzi J. Wu, Handan He. Ascletis BioScience Co., Ltd.

ASC61 is an oral potent and highly selective PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor and blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interaction through inducing PD-L1 dimerization and internalization. Preclinical studies showed that ASC61 demonstrated significant antitumor efficacies and were well-tolerated in both syngeneic and humanized tumor mouse models. ASC61 was found to have favorably comparable antitumor activities as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PD-L1 therapeutic monoclonal antibody (mAb), Atezolizumab. The Phase I study of ASC61 in advanced solid tumors has received the U.S. IND approval by FDA, and the first patient is planned to be enrolled in the second quarter of 2022.

2 ASC60

Abstract Title: Efficacy of ASC60, an oral fatty acid synthase inhibitor, in two tumor mouse models

  • Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

  • Abstract Number: 5466

  • Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

  • Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents

  • Presentation time: April 8, 2022, 12:00PM1:00 PM CDT

  • Presenter/Authors: Jinzi J. Wu, Handan He. Ascletis BioScience Co., Ltd.

ASC60 is a potent, selective and safe oral small molecule inhibitor of FASN. ASC60 can disrupt metabolism and tumor-associated signal transduction in tumor cells through inhibition of de novo lipogenesis (DNL). Preclinical studies showed that ASC60 could suppress tumor growth and enhance the antitumor activities of mPD-1 antibody in tumor mouse models. The application of the Phase I study of ASC60 in patients with advanced solid tumors has been submitted to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA).

"It is our great pleasure to have the research results of our drug candidates selected by the AACR annual meeting," said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "ASC61, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and ASC60, an oral FASN inhibitor, have better patient compliance and are easier to be combined with other oral anti-tumor drugs. These studies deepened our understanding of our drug candidates' mechanism of actions and anti-tumor activities in animal models as well as advanced our clinical development of Company's oncology pipelines. As we are advancing the Phase III clinical trial of ASC40, another FASN inhibitor, in combination with Bevacizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), we are exploring opportunities for all-oral combinations between ASC61 and ASC40 (or ASC60) as well as other oral anti-tumor drugs from our business partners."

About Ascletis
Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), a global platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of viral diseases, NASH/PBC, and cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors) to address unmet medical needs both in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis targets those therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective, and efficiently advances the developments of pipelines with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products and 20 robust R&D pipelines of drug candidates with global competitiveness, and is actively exploring new therapeutic areas.

1. Viral Diseases: (1) Hepatitis B Virus (functional cure): focus on breakthrough therapies for CHB functional cure with a subcutaneously-injected PD-L1 antibody – ASC22 and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (2) COVID-19 pipeline: currently includes (i) ritonavir oral tablet (100 mg), an authorized product, (ii) ASC10, an oral RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitor and (iii) ASC11, an oral 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) inhibitor. (3) HIV/AIDS: ASC22, an immune therapy to restore HIV-specific immune responses and eventually lead to a functional cure of HIV-infected patients. (4) Hepatitis C: successfully launched an all-oral regimen of combining ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® (RDV/DNV regimen).
2. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis/Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THRβ and FXR, three fixed-dose combinations for NASH and one PBC program targeting FXR.
3. Cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors): a pipeline of oral inhibitors targeting FASN, which plays a key role in cancer lipid metabolism, and a pipeline of oral PD-L1 small molecule next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors.
4. Exploratory Indications: Acne: Following NASH and recurrent GBM, the third indication for ASC40 has been approved to enter Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-the-latest-results-of-the-preclinical-studies-of-two-novel-anti-cancer-drug-candidates-asc61-and-asc60-to-be-presented-at-aacr-annual-meeting-2022-301511325.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Nio Stock Is Down 10% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. As a whole, the company performed well in the quarter, but investors appeared to be disappointed with management's estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries. Nio's management said that the company will deliver between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter, compared to Wall Street's consensus estimate of 28,000 for the quarter.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • Decriminalization Buzz is Moving Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), but The Company may have some Significant Issues

    Hopes on cannabis decriminalization have rallied the market for companies like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), which gained 14% on the news. This comes after news that the U.S. House is cooking up the "Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment" bill, which also needs to pass in the Senate in order to be successful. A similar bill in 2020 failed in the Senate, however this time the Senate is controlled by the Democrats that support the bill.

  • BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya's recent discussions with investors about the U.S. Semiconductors sector have "overwhelmingly" been focused more on cycle worries such as peaking demand and rising Capex than company fundamentals. Arya coined a FANG equivalent, "MANGO," or Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NAS

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItBiden Says Putin Can’t Remain in Power After Ukraine WarChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Mi

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • 2 Important Things Smart Investors Should Know About Upstart

    Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) life as a public entity got off to a strong start with a successful initial public offering in December 2020. As Upstart's stock corrects itself, investors who missed the boat earlier might be eager to get on board. Upstart is an AI-powered loan platform that enables consumers to get credit based on more than just a FICO score.

  • Russian general who said Ukraine invasion would be over in hours is reported killed

    A Russian general who boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours has been killed, it was reported on Friday.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances: Here's how to be ready

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build a new social media platform

    Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open source algorithm and one that would prioritize free speech, and where propaganda was minimal. Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late. His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted "no".

  • Intel Just Left an Exclusive Club. Meet the 8 Stocks in the S&P 500 That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows.

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • 3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know

    Savvy investors have undoubtedly been following the rise of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Starting in a college dorm room, the company formerly known as Facebook has grown to reach billions of daily active users. It's uncertain how big an effect changes in privacy controls had on the decision to invest in the metaverse.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • Weekend reads: the slowing housing market and inverted yield curve signal a coming recession

    Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts a 25% decline in U.S. home sales. On March 24, the yield on five-year U.S. Treasury notes was 2.40% and the yield on seven-year notes was 2.43%. Both were higher than the 2.38% yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

  • Why Southwestern Energy, Tellurian, and NextDecade Were Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of natural gas-focused companies Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) were all screaming higher on Friday, up 14.7%, 19.3%, and 32%, respectively, as of 3:47 p.m. ET. All three companies are involved in the liquified natural gas space, and President Joe Biden and European leaders announced a new natural gas deal on Friday to help ween Europe off of Russian supplies. On Friday, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal in principle to help Europe diversify its supplies of natural gas, which is primarily used for electricity and heating.