U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.75
    -27.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,178.00
    -198.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,604.00
    -96.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.00
    -15.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.29
    -0.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +1.23 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3900
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,990.86
    +1,528.79 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.96
    -3.89 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,239.92
    -258.28 (-0.91%)
     

Ascletis Announces Results of the Phase IIa trial of ASC22 (Envafolimab) in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B to be Presented in Oral Parallel Session at The Liver Meeting® 2021 by American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) announces today that the results of Phase IIa trial of subcutaneously administered PD-L1 antibody ASC22 (Envafolimab) in patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) will be presented in oral parallel session at The Liver Meeting® 2021 by American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The Liver Meeting® by AASLD is one of the world's premier meetings on liver disease and will be held during Nov.12-15 this year.

"We are excited that the abstract of Phase IIa trial of ASC22 in patients with CHB has been selected for oral presentation at The Liver Meeting®," said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "We believe that this first-in-class immunotherapy with the positive Phase IIa data and its advantage in safety and convenience has great potential to functionally cure CHB."

The abstract of Ascletis to be presented at The Liver Meeting® 2021 by AASLD is as follow:

A PHASE IIa TRIAL OF SUBCUTANEOUSLY ADMINISTERED PD-L1 ANTIBODY ASC22 (ENVAFOLIMAB) IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC HEPATITIS B

  • Presentation Type: Oral, Parallel Session

  • Publication Number: 91

  • Session Title: Parallel 13: Novel HBV Therapies and Approaches

  • Presenting AuthorProf. Guiqiang Wang, MD, Peking University First Hospital

  • Session Broadcast Date and Time: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:00 AM-11：30 AM EST

  • Highlights:
    -     ASC22 (Envafolimab) is a subcutaneously administered monoclonal antibody against PD-L1 and blockade of PD-1/PD-L1 pathway can restore HBV specific T-cell function which may lead to a functional cure of CHB.
    -     The Phase IIa clinical trial was a single dose escalation study of three subcutaneously administered doses (0.3, 1.0 and 2.5 mg/kg, three patients per dose) with 12-week follow-up to explore the safety and preliminary efficacy of ASC22 in CHB patients that were all on nucleoside analogs treatments.
    -     The data indicated that there was a trend of dose-dependent HBsAg reduction after single dose administration of 0.3, 1.0 or 2.5 mg/kg ASC22 during 12-week follow-up.
    -     Among three patients receiving 2.5 mg/kg dose, one patient achieved a maximum HBsAg reduction of 1.2 log10 IU/mL during the 12-week follow-up.
    - ASC22 is safe and well tolerated at all three dose levels with only grade 1 adverse effects.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK). Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of NASH, cancer lipid metabolism and oral checkpoint inhibitors, and viral diseases to address unmet medical needs both in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis has developed into a fully integrated platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Ascletis has three marketed products and a robust R&D pipeline of drug candidates.

1. NASH: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THRβ and FXR, and three fixed-dose combinations. 2. Cancer lipid metabolism and oral checkpoint inhibitors: a pipeline of oral inhibitors targeting FASN, which plays a key role in cancer lipid metabolism, and a pipeline of oral PD-L1 small molecule next generation checkpoint inhibitors. 3. Viral diseases: (1) Hepatitis B: focus on breakthrough therapies for CHB functional cure with a subcutaneously-injected PD-L1 antibody – ASC22 and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (2) Hepatitis C: successfully launched an all-oral regimen of combining ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® (RDV/DNV regimen). (3) HIV/AIDS: ASC22, an immune therapy to restore HIV-specific immune responses and eventually lead to a functional cure of HIV-infected patients. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-results-of-the-phase-iia-trial-of-asc22-envafolimab-in-patients-with-chronic-hepatitis-b-to-be-presented-in-oral-parallel-session-at-the-liver-meeting-2021-by-american-association-for-the-study-of-liver-disea-301396930.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Walk against hate' held in Boca Raton

    The Anti-Defamation League in Boca Raton held their 10th annual walk on Sunday.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe, aims to increase production instead

    Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said Monday.

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

    NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. All patients had been following customary treatment guidance

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Coronavirus: Doctor quotes Yogi Berra to urge everyone to 'let the data sort itself out'

    One doctor quoted legendary baseball philosopher Yogi Berra to urge everyone to slow down in the booster shot debate and other open questions.

  • UPDATE 4-Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

    Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could help change clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home. The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalization and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released earlier this month.

  • Repare Therapeutics Reveals Early Efficacy Data From Lead Program In Solid Tumor Setting

    Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 monotherapy data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500 for solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations. Data were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. In the study, the data cutoff on August 15 included 101 patients. While RP-3500 looked safe and well-tolerated, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to

  • BBC Host Julia Bradbury Posts Topless Selfie Before Mastectomy

    A few weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Bradbury said she is ready to "say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me"

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Merck seeks FDA emergency use authorization for antiviral COVID pill

    Merck said Monday it submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir, its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment.Why it matters: An oral antiviral drug designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be a key tool to combat the pandemic, and Merck's drug, which it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could be the first one authorized in the United States.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free