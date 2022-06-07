U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,097.75
    -22.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,748.00
    -164.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,512.50
    -92.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.20
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.35
    +0.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    -3.0380 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -24.79 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8390
    +0.9380 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,527.83
    -1,671.87 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.31
    -38.25 (-5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,057.88
    +141.99 (+0.51%)
     

ASCO 2022 | The First Dataset of Olverembatinib (HQP1351) in Patients with GIST Demonstrates Therapeutic Potential with a Clinical Benefit Rate of 83.3%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASPHF

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that it has released the latest results from a Phase Ib/II study of the third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who were resistant to or failed prior TKI treatment, in a Poster Discussion session at the 58th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascentage Pharma)
Ascentage Pharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascentage Pharma)

Entering the fifth consecutive year in which its abstracts were selected for presentations by the ASCO Annual Meeting, Ascentage Pharma showcased results from multiple clinical trials of its five drug candidates, including the first dataset of olverembatinib in patients with GIST demonstrating a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 83.3% in the subgroup with TKI-resistant succinate dehydrogenase- (SDH-) deficient GIST.

Although the introduction of TKIs has transformed the management of GIST, TKI-resistant, locally advanced/metastatic GIST remains a major clinical challenge, particularly for patients with SDH-deficient GIST, which is not sensitive to existing TKIs and lacks standard-of-care treatment options.

Olverembatinib is a novel drug developed by Ascentage Pharma and recently received approval in China for the treatment of adult patients with TKI-resistant chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase CML (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation, making olverembatinib the first and only approved third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor in China. While being clinically developed and applied for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, olverembatinib is also being investigated in preclinical and clinical studies for the treatment of GIST, and has already demonstrated promising antitumor activity in multiple preclinical models of GIST.

Prof. Baibo Qiu of Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center who is the principal investigator of this study, said, "Olverembatinib is a novel third-generation TKI with potent inhibitory activity against a range of kinases, including ABL, KIT, PDGFR, FGFR, b-RAF, DDR1, and FLT3, and has shown antitumor activity in multiple preclinical models of GIST. In this Phase Ib/II clinical study being conducted in China, olverembatinib has demonstrated preliminary efficacy in patients with TKI-resistant GIST, especially in the SDH-deficient subgroup. These data signal olverembatinib's potential as a treatment option for patients with SDH-deficient GIST who currently lack standard of care treatment and suggest it could bring a major breakthrough to this therapeutic area."

Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma, commented, "In the past few years, olverembatinib has amassed a wealth of data demonstrating its therapeutic utility in a number of hematologic malignancies such as CML. These clinical data presented at this year's ASCO meeting show that olverembatinib also has clinical potential for the treatment of GIST, thus suggesting a wide therapeutic window for the drug candidate as a multi-kinase inhibitor. Furthermore, we are proud to be able to present clinical development progress for a number of Ascentage Pharma's drug candidates, which highlight our capabilities in global innovation. Honoring our mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world, we are now accelerating our clinical programs to bring more safe and effective therapeutics to patients in need."

The highlights of this abstract on olverembatinib are as follows:

Promising antitumor activity of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor- (TKI-) resistant succinate dehydrogenase- (SDH-) deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Abstract: #11513

  • This is an open-label, multicenter Phase Ib/II study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and antitumor activity of olverembatinib in Chinese patients with locally advanced or metastatic GIST whose disease was resistant or failed to respond to imatinib or other TKIs.

  • As of January 30, 2022, 39 patients had been enrolled. Olverembatinib was administered orally once every other day (QOD) in 28-day repeated cycles. After 3 patients were treated with 20 mg, other patients were randomly allocated in a 1:1:1 ratio to 30, 40, and 50 mg regimens.

  • Efficacy Results:

  • A total of 36 (92.3%) patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events, most of which were mild or moderate. Common treatment-related adverse events (≥ 20%) included increased leukocyte (59.0%) and neutrophil (46.2%) counts, anemia (20.5%), constipation or asthenia (35.9% each), hyperuricemia (25.6%), hypoalbuminemia (23.1%), and elevated aspartate aminotransferase (AST) or alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (20.5% each).

  • Conclusions: olverembatinib was well tolerated and showed antitumor activity in patients with TKI-resistant SDH-deficient GIST. These promising findings warrant further investigation.

Appendix: A list of Ascentage Pharma's abstracts selected by this year's ASCO Annual Meeting

Drug Candidate

Abstract Title

Abstract #

Format

olverembatinibHQP1351

Promising antitumor activity of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients (pts) with tyrosine kinase inhibitor- (TKI-) resistant succinate dehydrogenase- (SDH-) deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

#11513

Poster discussion

Lisaftoclax (APG-2575)

A phase Ib/II study of lisaftoclax (APG-2575), a novel BCL-2 inhibitor (BCL-2i), in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (R/R CLL/SLL).

#7543

Poster presentation

Phase Ib/II study of BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) safety and tolerability when administered alone or combined with a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitor in patients with estrogen receptor-positive (ER⁺) breast cancer or advanced solid tumors.

#TPS1122

Poster presentation

Alrizomadlin (APG-115)

Newly updated activity results of alrizomadlin (APG-115), a novel MDM2/p53 inhibitor, plus pembrolizumab: Phase 2 study in adults and children with various solid tumors.

#9517

Poster discussion

APG-2449

First-in-human phase I results of APG-2449, a novel FAK and third-generation ALK/ ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in patients (pts) with second-generation TKI-resistant ALK/ROS1 non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or mesothelioma.

#9071

Poster presentation

Pelcitoclax (APG-1252)

Updated study results of pelcitoclax (APG-1252) in combination with osimertinib in patients (pts) with EGFR-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

#9116

Poster presentation

First-in-human study of pelcitoclax (APG-1252) in combination with paclitaxel in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory small-cell lung cancer (R/R SCLC).

e20612

Publication-Only

About Olverembatinib (HQP1351)

Developed by Ascentage Pharma with support from the National Major New Drug Discovery and Manufacturing program, the orally active, third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor olverembatinib is the first China-approved third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Olverembatinib can effectively target a spectrum of BCR-ABL mutants, including the T315I mutation. Meanwhile, olverembatinib is being investigated for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) in China.

The clinical results of olverembatinib in hematologic malignancies have been selected for oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meetings for four consecutive years since 2018, and was nominated for "Best of ASH" in 2019. Olverembatinib has already entered a Phase Ib study in the US and has been granted 3 Orphan Drug Designations (ODDs) and 1 Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the FDA, and 1 Orphan Designation by the EU.

In July 2021, Ascentage Pharma and Innovent Biologics (1801.HK) reached the agreement regarding the joint development and commercialization of olverembatinib in the oncology field in China.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of eight clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and

dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 50 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, Europe, and China. Olverembatinib, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), was granted Priority Review status and a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and is already approved for the indication. In addition, olverembatinib was also granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and an Orphan Designation by the EU. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 15 ODDs, 2 FTDs, and 2 Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations from the FDA and 1 ODD from the EU for four of the company's investigational drug candidates. Ascentage Pharma has been designated for multiple Major National R&D Projects, including 5 National Major New Drug Discovery and Manufacturing projects, 1 New Drug Incubator status, 4 Innovative Drug Programs, and 1 Major Project for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships with numerous renowned biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research institutes such as UNITY Biotechnology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer. The company has built a talented team with global experience in discovering, developing, launching, and commercializing innovative drugs and is setting up world-class commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfil its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, Ascentage Pharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asco-2022--the-first-dataset-of-olverembatinib-hqp1351-in-patients-with-gist-demonstrates-therapeutic-potential-with-a-clinical-benefit-rate-of-83-3-301562391.html

SOURCE Ascentage Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Posts Adagrasib Data In Lung Cancer Patients With CNS Metastases

    Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) announced the results of a prospective analysis from the Phase 1b cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study of intracranial (IC) responses of adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with active and untreated central nervous system (CNS) metastases. With a median follow-up of 6.6 months (data cutoff date December 2021), 25 patients with active, untreated CNS metastases were enrolled in the study and treated with adagrasib 600 mg BID. Of the radi

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Tuesday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • How Newcomer Arcellx Is Looking To Rival Johnson & Johnson In Cancer

    Newcomer Arcellx could rival Johnson & Johnson in multiple myeloma, an analyst said as the biotech popped to a two-month high.

  • J&J gives notice to terminate Emergent manufacturing deal for COVID vaccine

    The termination notice comes about a week after J&J had initially informed Emergent of its intent to end the pact based on the contract manufacturer's breaches, including failure to supply COVID-19 vaccine drug substance, J&J said. Emergent said earlier on Monday that J&J breached an agreement by failing to buy the minimum quantity of COVID-19 vaccines made by the company.

  • If You Have This Seafood in Your Freezer, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

    When listeria contaminates food, the consequences can be severe. Earlier this year, a listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads led to the deaths of at least two people and sickened 17 others across 13 states. That's why it's important to take food recall news seriously, especially when it's tied to a potentially lethal contaminant such as listeria. Read on to learn more about the latest product to be recalled, and what to do if you have it at home right now.READ THIS NEXT: If You Have An

  • New data sets stage for broader use of AstraZeneca breast cancer drug

    AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy, according to data presented on Sunday. The data, unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, could open a large, new multibillion-dollar patient population for the drug that won U.S. approval in late 2019 as a third-line treatment for the 15% of breast cancer patients with HER2-positive disease. The ongoing phase III trial involves over 550 patients with so-called HER2-low breast cancer - most with tumours that were hormone-sensitive - whose disease had spread and had undergone at least one round of chemotherapy.

  • Seeking a primary-care doctor in Bloomington? Few taking new patients and the wait is long

    Family doctor shortage means patients wait months for an appointment in the Bloomington area through IU Health and other providers.

  • First possible monkeypox case reported in DC

    The first possible monkeypox case in Washington, D.C., has been identified in a resident who recently traveled to Europe. DC Health said the resident was confirmed to be positive for orthopox, the family of viruses that monkeypox falls within, on Saturday. Samples have been collected and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Your Heart

    According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US. While lifestyle factors may impact heart disease, genetics also play a significant role. "If you adjust your lifestyle and get active and strict with what you eat, you can lower bad cholesterol by about 25% to 30%," says Luke Laffin, MD. "But the rest is genetically driven. And we can't reverse risk factors such as genetics, family history and aging." Here is the blood type most commonly associated with heart problems.

  • 10 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 biggest hospital companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to 5 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World. The healthcare sector is growing faster than the overall global economy, with healthcare making 10% of the global […]

  • Researchers: Breast cancer drug could help more patients

    For the first time, a drug targeting a protein that drives breast cancer growth has been shown to work against tumors with very low levels of the protein. Until now, breast cancers have been categorized as either HER2-positive — the cancer cells have more of the protein than normal — or HER2-negative. Doctors reporting the advance Sunday said it will make “HER2-low” a new category for guiding breast cancer treatment.

  • COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does it matter anymore?

    COVID-19 cases have risen in the U.S. to around 100,000 per day, and the real number could be as much as five times that, given many go unreported. But the situation is far different from the early months of the pandemic. There are now vaccines and booster shots, and new treatments that dramatically cut the…

  • Abortion-Rights Protesters Release Banner During Game at Dodgers Stadium

    Abortion-rights activists released a banner during a Mets game at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, on the afternoon of June 5.This footage, uploaded by the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group shows a large green banner with the words “Overturn Roe? Hell no!” written in white.The protests follow the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico last month which indicated the court had voted to strike down the Roe v Wade decision, which has ensured federal abortion protections since 1973.In a press release, the activist group said it was calling on people to “wear green and raise hell” to stop the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v Wade. Credit: RiseUp4AbortionRights.org via Storyful