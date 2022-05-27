ASCO | OriCell Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting Detailing Results from Phase I POLARIS Study of OriCAR-017

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OriCell Therapeutics Co., Ltd (OriCell), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel oncology cell therapies for the unmet medical needs in in hematology and oncology, today announced that an abstract detailing data from a Phase I study(POLARIS) evaluating OriCAR-017 in patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma will be presented an oral session at the upcoming 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting on Sunday, June 5th.

About POLARIS Study

This is a Phase I first-in-human study of OriCAR-017 in patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT05016778).

POLARIS study enrolled adults with measurable MM, R/R or intolerant to established MM therapies, prior BCMA-targeted therapy allowed. OriCAR-017 was administered by a single infusion at 3 dose cohorts to 9 patients. In all patients, majority of AEs were transient, manageable, and reversible. CRS only in Grade 1or2. No DLT, Neurotoxicities been observed. No death due to AE. Responses were durable and deepened overtime with 100% ORR and 100% MRD negative rate, including BCMA CAR-T relapsed patients, all patients are progression free and followed without additional therapy at the cutoff date. Updated data will be oral presented at the upcoming 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, in McCormick Place, Chicago, IL on June 3-7, 2022.

Details for the abstract as below:

Abstract ID: 8004

Abstract Title: Phase I open-label single arm study of GPRC5D CAR T-cells (OriCAR-017) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (POLARIS)

Session Type/Title: Oral Abstract Session/ Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Link：https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/207298

About OriCAR Technology Platform

An autologous GPRC5D-directed CAR T cell with a memory and anti-exhaustion T cells phenotype on the basis of the standard second generation CAR T cell, which improves the expansion and durability of CAR-T post-transfusion.

About OriCell Therapeutics

Founded in 2015, OriCell Therapeutics aims to develop novel immuno-therapies to satisfy the globally unmet clinical needs. OriCell have constructed 4 major patented technology platforms: Ori®Ab antibody discovery technology platform, Ori®CAR CAR-T technology platform with high memory and high vitality, Ori®TIL stable and controllable cell culture platform for efficient expansion, and Ori®UCAR general-purpose, convenient and efficient CAR-T technology platform.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

