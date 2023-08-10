Is Ascom Holding AG (VTX:ASCN) Trading At A 32% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ascom Holding is CHF17.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Ascom Holding is estimated to be 32% undervalued based on current share price of CHF11.84

Analyst price target for ASCN is CHF14.43 which is 17% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Ascom Holding AG (VTX:ASCN) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF29.8m CHF30.0m CHF30.2m CHF30.3m CHF30.4m CHF30.4m CHF30.5m CHF30.5m CHF30.5m CHF30.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.38% Est @ 0.27% Est @ 0.19% Est @ 0.14% Est @ 0.10% Est @ 0.07% Est @ 0.05% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.9% CHF28.4 CHF27.3 CHF26.1 CHF25.0 CHF23.9 CHF22.8 CHF21.8 CHF20.8 CHF19.9 CHF18.9

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF235m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF31m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.9%– 0.01%) = CHF625m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF625m÷ ( 1 + 4.9%)10= CHF388m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF623m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF11.8, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ascom Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.976. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ascom Holding

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Ascom Holding, we've compiled three important elements you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Ascom Holding (1 is concerning!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does ASCN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

