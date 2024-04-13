Ascom Holding AG (VTX:ASCN) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Ascom Holding AG (VTX:ASCN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Ascom Holding's shares on or after the 18th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF00.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF0.30 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ascom Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of CHF08.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Ascom Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ascom Holding is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Ascom Holding's earnings are down 4.0% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ascom Holding's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Ascom Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Ascom Holding from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Ascom Holding's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ascom Holding that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

