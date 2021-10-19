U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

Ascot Vale Accountant EW Partners Celebrates 40 Years of Service

EW Partners - Accountants and Tax Advisors
·4 min read

Ascot Vale, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EW Partners - Accountants and Tax Advisors is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 40 years of providing accounting and tax services to Ascot Vale and neighbouring areas. They would like to stress that they remain committed to offering customised advice and services to their clients, with a special focus on small and medium size businesses. The firm has grown and advanced through the commitment of their team of innovative and hard working accountants who have a vision of ensuring client satisfaction, through expert advice and modern technology.

Edward Wang, a Partner at the accounting firm, says, “We enable you to make an informed decision about your financial and business affairs. Our team of experienced and dedicated staff are committed to providing timely, accurate and thorough advice. We service clients from a range of different industries, so we understand the importance of providing tailored advice to meet the specific and unique circumstances of each client. If you are looking for experienced and reliable accounting professionals in Ascot Vale, make an appointment with one of our friendly accountants today. We will look after all your financial and business needs.”

Edward Wang, Partner at EW Partners accountants and tax advisors
Edward Wang, Partner at EW Partners accountants and tax advisors

They offer accounting services, taxation advice, guidance on superannuation and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF), business advice and ASIC compliance services. They offer accounting services for various business entities, including sole traders, trusts, companies, SMSFs, and partnerships. Their accounting services include: advice on the structuring and restructuring of various entities; preparation of cashflow and budgeting reports; advice on commercial software packaging; preparation of annual financial reports; advice on day to day bookkeeping issues; and preparation of special periodic financial reports.

With their taxation services, they help clients on all taxation matters and liaise with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). They will help in identifying and managing tax issues before they become a burden or a problem for the business. They fully understand a business’ tax obligations and will make sure that their clients will comply with the ATO requirement by the required date.

As an AFSL representative, they will offer a range of services and advice on personal and SMSFs. For this, they offer a number of services, such as: the establishment of an SMSF; record keeping; preparation of annual financial reports and income tax returns; SMSF administration; preparation and updates of minutes of meetings and trust deeds of companies and trusts; calculation of annual minimum and maximum pension entitlements; completion of annual audits; preparation of actuarial certificates; preparation of Business Activity Statements and Instalment Activity Statements; and winding up. They want to point out that an SMSF offers various advantages, including: investment flexibility; ability to borrow to invest; tax effective planning; investment control; asset protection; administration cost minimisation; and the ability to pass on wealth to children.

With regards to business advice, their goal is to help clients in managing their business and give advice that help them make better business decisions. Their business services include: advice on business structures for the most effective tax solutions; assistance for businesses with ATO benchmarks; business succession planning and advice; cashflow and budgeting; startup advice; review of business operations; and implementation and setup of accounting system packages.

As a registered Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) agent, they can help clients in maintaining compliance with ASIC requirements. ASIC compliance services include: business name registration; offer of registered office facilities; maintenance of the corporate register; preparation of documents for companies incorporation; preparation of minutes and company resolutions; preparation and lodgement of the required documents with ASIC; and assistance with annual ASIC review.

Founded in 1982 as J. Palmisano Accountants and Advisors and later renamed as EW Partners, they have more than 40 years of experience in providing accounting and tax services. EW Partners provides services to all of Moonee Valley and Melbourne. They are able to offer the best and most cost competitive tax, accounting and business services through their team of specialised and experience advisers and their highly intelligent accounting and tax experts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kfmbw7rLccM&ab_channel=ASICConnect

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided by EW Partners can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about EW Partners - Accountants and Tax Advisors, contact the company here:

EW Partners - Accountants and Tax Advisors
Edward Wang
(03) 9370 1231
info@ewpartners.com.au
209 Union Rd, Ascot Vale VIC 3032

CONTACT: Edward Wang


