Asda co-owner threatened with contempt charge over claims he ‘misled’ Parliament

Asda owner Mohsin Issa has been warned that he risks being found in contempt after he was accused of ‘misleading’ Parliament.

Claims against the billionaire retail tycoon have been made after he submitted evidence to the Business and Trade Committee, which reportedly contained inaccuracies.

Labour’s Liam Byrne, chair of the committee, said he was “taken aback” to read in the Evening Standard last month that Mr Issa’s evidence to MPs – which was submitted after a fraught hearing before MPs – was flawed.

A spokesman for Asda said the incorrect information was provided to the committee in “error”.

“All group companies are UK registered and pay tax in the UK in accordance with UK tax legislation.”

In a letter sent to Mr Issa on November 13, Mr Byrne said: “I am disappointed to have to point out to you that submitting inaccurate information to a select committee is tantamount to misleading the House of Commons and this is prima facie a contempt of Parliament, which is a very serious matter.

“I should add that any contempt of Parliament is significantly compounded by the fact that you have seen fit not to inform the committee itself of the errors in your letter – leaving us to find out about this matter from a newspaper report.”

Mr Byrne also reiterated concerns over the complexity of Asda’s business structure, which is part of the Issa’s empire alongside petrol station operator EG Group.

He said Mr Issa must provide further clarity on Asda’s ownership before the end of the month.

An Asda spokesman said: “We have received the committee’s letter dated 13th November and are responding to them.”

The criticism is the latest development in an ongoing push by MPs to draw information out of the Issa brothers, who bought Asda in 2021 in a £6.8bn debt-fuelled deal.

Asda was forced to submit further information after Mr Issa’s appearance before MPs in July.

He was asked to answer questions by the committee as part of a wider review of food and fuel prices across supermarkets.

However, he was accused of stonewalling and wasting time during the session after he was repeatedly asked why regulators had found Asda’s fuel margin targets were three times higher than in 2019.

Questions also centred on Asda’s holding companies after the Issa brothers appeared to receive a £1.8bn dividend last year.

Mr Issa later claimed the payment was made to settle intercompany loans and denied that dividends had been paid out.

He said it was not uncommon for a business of Asda’s size to have such a complex structure.

Typically, for a non-member to be found in contempt of parliament, an MP must raise concerns with the House of Commons Speaker.

The case can then be referred to the Select Committee on Standards and Privileges which would report its recommendations to the House to debate.

The punishment for contempt is usually a reprimand before the House, however in reality it is very rare for cases involving non-members to reach the standard for contempt.

