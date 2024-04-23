UK Grocer Asda Seeks to Tackle Debt Wall With New Loan, Bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan and Kat Hidalgo
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Asda Group Ltd. is planning a bond and loan issuance to help refinance the debt pile that supported its acquisition by gas-station entrepreneurs Mohsin and Zuber Issa, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Britain’s third-largest supermarket chain is looking to raise £1.75 billion ($2.16 billion) through the bond sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the plans. Separately, it is also marketing a €1.05 billion ($1.1 billion) term loan, according to an announcement seen by Bloomberg.

A spokesman for Asda declined to comment.

Asda is looking to refinance debt after the two Issa brothers teamed up with private equity firm TDR Capital LLP in 2020 to purchase a majority stake from Walmart Inc. in a high-profile deal that valued the storied group at £6.8 billion. A sharp increase in rates has since increased scrutiny of such leveraged acquisitions.

Last year, Asda said it would buy EG Group’s UK and Ireland gas-station business — another part of the Issa brothers’ empire. In a separate development, TDR is closing in on a deal to buy Zuber Issa’s stake in Asda, Bloomberg reported last week.

Monday’s announcement also stated that proceeds from the euro term loan, £1.75 billion of senior secured debt and cash from its balance sheet will be used to refinance a “majority of existing 2026 maturities”.

The company’s outstanding £2.25 billion February 2026 bonds rose further to a cash price of 96.8 pence on the pound on Tuesday morning, its highest level since October 2021, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

Read more: Asda Buys EG Gas Stations in UK, Building Convenience Empire

Asda will hold an investor call on Tuesday, April 23, to discuss the term loan and a deal could come as early as next week.

(Adds outstanding bond price and chart, further detail on refinancing plans)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Sovereign Fund Ramped Up ETF Purchases to Lift Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s sovereign wealth fund likely bought at least $43 billion of onshore exchange-traded funds in the first quarter, Bloomberg’s analysis shows, shedding light on the extent of state rescue to stem a market tailspin. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 Mill

  • UBS Lifts Chinese Stocks to Overweight in Rare Upgrade Call

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG raised its recommendation on a key Chinese stock index to overweight in a rare upgrade call this year, underscoring the tentative optimism that the market is finally on the mend.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionBillionaire Pinaults Fight

  • Is Verizon a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

    A 17-year payout-raising streak and a dividend yield above 6% make this a hard stock to ignore right now.

  • Zuckerberg wants more companies to build Meta-powered headsets

    Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will open up its Quest operating system so that third-party companies can build new headsets.

  • 2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks With More Than 20% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Find out why analysts are fired up about these stocks to see if they could be right for you.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 1 Move to Avoid at All Costs Right Now

    The stock market isn't as daunting as it might seem right now.

  • Anglo American Cuts Diamond Output Goal Amid Slow Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc has cut its diamond production target for the year as the industry continues to struggle with too much inventory after a disastrous 2023.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rac

  • Strong Earnings Will Give S&P 500 a Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Robust earnings from Corporate America will pull the S&P 500 Index out of its latest morass, despite rising concerns about a significant jump in bond yields, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for

  • German business activity returns to growth in April, PMI survey shows

    Germany's private sector unexpectedly returned to growth in April, driven by a solid rise in activity in the country’s service sector, a preliminary survey showed on Tuesday. The composite PMI index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy. "Factoring in the PMI numbers into our GDP Nowcast, we estimate that GDP may expand by 0.2% in the second quarter, following an estimated 0.1% growth in the first quarter," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

  • This Is Hands Down My Pick for the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stock Right Now. (Hint: It's Not Nvidia.)

    The "Magnificent Seven" garner a lot of hype in artificial intelligence (AI). But one company sticks out thanks to savvy investments and strong financials.