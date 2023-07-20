Asda promises to cut food prices hours after billionaire boss is grilled by MPs

MPs accused Mohsin Issa of ‘wasting time’ during a parliamentary committee session focused on Asda’s fuel pricing

Asda has pledged to cut the price of more than 200 own-brand groceries just hours after its billionaire co-owner was grilled by MPs over petrol costs.

The grocer said it was reducing prices on items including fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meats and ready meals by an average of 9pc.

Kris Comerford, chief commercial officer of Asda, said: “We know that families are continuing to feel the pinch financially – especially as they head into the summer holidays – and are looking for help to make their grocery budget stretch further.

“Whenever there is an opportunity to help them make their money go further by lowering prices we will continue to do so.”

It comes after Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa was yesterday criticised for an “extraordinary” performance before MPs who accused him of “wasting time” in a parliamentary committee session.

He was asked to appear before MPs to answer questions over why drivers were overcharged at the pumps at Asda’s forecourts.

Billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa have faced criticism over their business’ pricing strategy - Jon Super

The session followed an investigation by the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) which found drivers paid £900m more than they should have on fuel across Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s as well as at Esso, Shell and BP.

Asda was accused of having played a key role in causing higher prices by the competition watchdog, which claimed it changed its pricing policy to boost its margins following the Issa brothers’ takeover.

The CMA’s Dan Turnbull yesterday said Asda had told the regulator it had kept its pricing policy unchanged. However, he said: “We found that between 2021 and 2023 they [Asda] significantly increased their internal fuel margin targets on a pence per litre basis, and indeed by 2023 those pence per litre targets were three times what they’d been in 2019.”

Mr Issa bought the supermarket chain with his brother, Zuber, from Walmart in 2021 for £6.8bn in a debt-fuelled deal.

Mr Turnbull said the CMA had also found that Asda deliberately made a decision to feather prices on fuel, a process whereby prices are lowered more slowly than the pace of wholesale costs.

Mr Issa was repeatedly asked whether Asda had increased its profit margin on fuel to which he answered that the pricing policy had not changed.

Darren Jones MP, chairman of the Business & Trade Committee, yesterday said: “What we’ve heard today is prices are up at Asda, tax is down, pay is down, money is being taken through a very complicated set of business structures and offshore companies, and you’ve not answered any of our questions.”

The latest price cut at Asda comes amid fierce scrutiny of the grocery market. Asda said on Thursday its latest income tracker had revealed that four in 10 of its shoppers were not making enough money to cover their bills.

Morrisons previously suggested it was taking more of a margin on fuel in order to offer lower prices on its groceries, as shoppers face rising cost-of-living pressures.

Kantar figures earlier this week suggested that food price inflation was starting to ease, down for the fourth consecutive month, although it was still running at 14.9pc.

Kantar said this lower level of inflation was partly down to more promotions for shoppers. However it also said it was also due to the sharp rises last summer.

Fraser McKevitt said: “Prices were rising quickly last summer so this latest slowdown is partially down to current figures being compared with those higher rates one year ago.”

