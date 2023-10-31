Asda vows to cut prices as billionaire Issa brothers raise $500m to pay down debt

asda supermarket

Asda has vowed to lower prices for shoppers as its billionaire owners said they were raising up to $500m (£412m) to help pay down their petrol station empire’s debt pile.

The supermarket said its prices would be available to “hundreds more communities” after it completed a £2bn deal to acquire the UK and Ireland operations of EG Group, the forecourts giant. Both Asda and EG Group are owned by the Issa brothers, Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

EG Group is planning to use proceeds from the £2bn deal to pay down some of its loans that are due to be repaid by 2025.

It said it would also raise up to $500m from a loan which will be added onto existing terms with repayments due by February 2028.

The Issa brothers are under pressure to reduce their debt piles at both EG Group and Asda as rising interest rates pile further costs onto loans.

EG Group’s total debt stood at around $9.6bn at the end of 2022. It said the latest refinancing would help it reduce this to $4.2bn, with its debt pile already having been cut following a sale and leaseback deal in the US earlier this year.

As part of the deal completed on Tuesday, Asda will take control of 356 of EG’s petrol stations as well as the convenience stores attached to them. It will also own the Leon fast food chain, and franchise agreements with Greggs, Burger King and Subway will be transferred over.

The supermarket is planning to roll out the Asda Express brand across the petrol stations.

Lord Stuart Rose, who is chairman of both EG Group and Asda, said: “The transaction is an important milestone for both companies.

“EG Group can focus on international growth underpinned by its strengthened balance sheet, whilst Asda can accelerate its convenience roll-out on proven, well-invested sites.

“As families continue to face into cost of living challenges, bringing Asda’s long-standing value in groceries and fuel to even more communities is a win for UK consumers.”

Lord Rose previously argued that debt would come down over time, saying in May: “We believe this is a fully sustainable financial position to be in the capital structure.”

Mohsin Issa, who co-owns both businesses, said the tie-up would lead to lower fuel prices for motorists and would improve the quality of food at Asda.

EG Group said on Tuesday the value of the deal had fallen, with it retaining certain food brands which had previously been part of the transfer, including bakery business Cooplands and franchise agreements for Starbucks and KFC.

This is understood to have followed discussions with all the brand partners, resulting in some reviewing their UK strategies which ultimately led them to stick with EG.

Asda said it paid £2bn for the EG operations, rather than the £2.3bn that the pair had agreed in May this year.

