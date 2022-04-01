U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +10.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,707.00
    +89.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.00
    +33.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.50
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.47
    +0.19 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.90
    -11.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1075
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3290
    +0.6410 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,128.66
    -2,267.69 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.05
    -46.21 (-4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,573.95
    -247.48 (-0.89%)
     

ASEAN Automotive Bearings Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1614.8 Million by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Booming Automotive sector in South-East Asia Steer Automotive Bearings Market Past US$ 964.8 Mn: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of automotive bearings are set to be valued at over US$ 964.8 Mn in 2022, with a stable long-term projection, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). A new report estimates the ASEAN Automotive Bearings Market to expand at over 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

According to Future Market Insights, the ongoing growth in the automotive sector in ASEAN region is expected to create opportunity for the automotive bearing manufacturers in the region. As per the Automotive federation of ASEAN overall sales of motor vehicle were 3.4 Mn in year 2019, The number will increase in the coming years due to population growth and economic development which has created huge opportunity for automotive bearings demand.

ASEAN Automotive Bearings Market Analysis (2021A)

US$ 925.5 Mn

ASEAN Automotive Bearings Market Analysis Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 964.8 Mn

ASEAN Automotive Bearings Market Analysis Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 1,614.8 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

5.3%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

66.1%


Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights at
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14434

The demand for automotive bearings in the ASEAN market was negatively impacted in FY 2020 due to global COVID -19 outbreak, which also led to shut down of production industries. Distribution of various products and industrial goods were hampered, including production and sales of automotive bearings.

This highly impacted the automotive industry and the production of motor vehicle was down by 20% in FY 2020. However, in last quarter of 2020 effect of COVID faded and industries started to get back on track. The demand for automotive bearings in ASEAN region is therefore expected to pick up at a steady pace in the coming years.

Prominent players operating in the market are involved in technological innovations. The market has seen various innovative products in recent past which has fueled the demand of the bearings. Also Introduction of Electro mobility has boosted the demand. Rising vehicle sales in the region has created huge opportunity for aftermarket sales. Thus the automotive bearings market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in upcoming period.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14434

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Mn Units for Volume

Key countries Covered

ASEAN

Key Countries Covered

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Rest of ASEAN

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type , By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, By Country

Key Companies Profiled


• Schaeffler AG

• JTEKT Corporation

• AB SKF

• Minebea Mitsumi Inc.

• NSK Ltd

• NTN Bearing Corporation

• The Timken Company

• Saint-Gobain

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

• Fersa Group

• CandU Group Ltd

• Metro Bearing and Automotive Limited

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization and Pricing

Available upon Request

Key Takeaways from Automotive Bearings Market Study

  • By application, automotive bearings for transmission system are projected to hold more than 1/4th value share of the ASEAN market in 2022.

  • By product type, the roller bearings segment is set to hold more than half of the market share on value basis by the end of forecast period.

  • Thailand will remain the primary market, backed by rising demand from automotive industry in the country. It is expected to account for over 30.2% of the demand registered in ASEAN in 2022.

  • By vehicle type, passenger car segment is expected to hold significant market share & grow at high growth rate of 5.0% CAGR in forecasted period.

  • Sales of automotive bearings in ASEAN is expected to reach 1.6 Bn in 2032.

“Expansion of automotive production will encourage automotive bearing manufacturers in ASEAN to focus on product launches. Besides this, they are expected to strengthen their aftersales services to gain competitive edge,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14434

Who is winning?

The Automotive Bearings market is highly consolidated with having key players accounting for around more than 75% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks in order to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, AB SKF, Minebea Mitsumi Inc., NSK Ltd, NTN Bearing Corporation, The Timken Company, Saint-Gobain, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Fersa Group, C&U Group Ltd, and Metro Bearing and Automotive Limited.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Automotive Roller Bearing Market - Automotive roller bearings are used for supporting rotating shafts in mechanical equipment. Automotive roller bearings are simple tools which can be precision manufactured in mass production quantities.

Automotive Wheel Bearings Market - The purpose of bearings is to enable rotational or linear movement and to reduce unnecessary friction between two mating parts. Bearings are used in various assemblies in automobiles. Wheel bearings are specifically used in the Wheel Hub Assembly.

Automotive Engine Bearings Market - In an automobile internal combustion engine, the engine bearing is usually a journal or a plain bearing on which the crankshaft rotates. The function of a bearing is to hold the crankshaft in place and to prevent the dislodging of connecting rod from the crankshaft.

Camshaft Bearings Market - With the need for smooth closing and opening of engine valves synchronized with crankshaft rotation, it is equally vital to achieve appropriate functioning of camshaft. As camshaft bearings assist in seamless camshaft functioning.

Railway Bearing Market - Bearings are mechanical elements that control the motion of the components they are attached to, allowing only the desired motion. In the operation of locomotives, due to the high torque involved, there is always a risk of a component moving away from its axis of rotation, the whole system.

Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market - Automotive connecting rod bearing also known as rod-end bearing makes an important part for an engine assembly. Being a two piece band it provides the rotatory motion when the two parts i.e. connecting rods and the bearings are connected.

EV Sensors Market - According to research, the EV sensors market is projected to witness growth of over 9% to 11% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

EV Tires Market - According to assessment, sales of EV tires are projected to increase at 12% -14% CAGR over the next ten years (2021-2031). Increased average vehicle life, higher kilometers driven per year, growing concern for maintenance and safety, technological developments leading to longer tire life, and other factors are boosting the EV tires market.

Motor Gear Unit Market - According to latest study, motor gear unit market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. In the short term, demand for motor gear unit will rebound steadily, with positive long-run outlook.

Wiper Blade Market - Assessment on the wiper blade market reveals that the industry is expected to progress at around 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increased demand for vehicles and the introduction of rear wipers in new range of vehicles is projected to boost the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asean-automotive-bearings-market


Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.