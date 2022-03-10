ASEAN Automotive Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in ASEAN automotive composites market to 2026 by by application (exterior, interior, power train systems, under body systems, electrical and electronics, and others), material type (SFT (short fiber thermoplastic), LFT (long fiber thermoplastic), SMC (sheet molding compound), BMC (bulk molding compound), and GMT (glass mat thermoplastic), and other), fiber composites type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and natural fiber), resin type (PP (polypropylene), PA (polyamide), PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate), polyester, vinyl ester and others), resin group (thermoplastic, thermoset), and country (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others).

The future of the ASEAN automotive composites market is attractive with opportunities in exterior, interior, power train systems, under body systems, and electrical & electronics applications. The ASEAN automotive composites market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight parts with high performance benefits in the automotive industry.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing focus on bio-based composites materials.



The study includes trends and forecast for the ASEAN automotive composites market by application, material type, fiber composites type, resin type, resin group, and country as follows:



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Exterior

• Interior

• Power train system

• Under body system

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others



By Material Types [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• SFT (Short Fiber Thermoplastic)

• LFT (Long Fiber Thermoplastic)

• SMC (Sheet Molding Compound)

• BMC (Bulk Molding Compound)

• GMT (Glass Mat Thermoplastic)

• Others



By Fiber Composites Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Natural Fiber



By Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• PP (Polypropylene)

• PA (Polyamide)

• PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate)

• Polyester

• Vinyl ester

• Others



By Resin Group [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Thermoplastic composites

• Thermoset composites



By Country [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Malaysia

• Thailand

• Vietnam

• Indonesia

• Others

In this market, SFT (short fiber thermoplastic), LFT (long fiber thermoplastic), SMC (sheet molding compound), BMC (bulk molding compound), and GMT (glass mat thermoplastic) are the major material types used in different end use industries. The analyst forecast that SFT will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it offers corrosion resistance, insulation properties, low susceptibility to moisture and high mechanical properties.



Within the ASEAN automotive composites market, power train system industry will remain the largest application and under body system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for composite components in automotive industry.



Thailand is expected to remain the largest country by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.



Some of the major ASEAN automotive composites manufacturers profiled in this report include Hanwha, Quadrant Plastic Composites, Polynt-Reichhold, SABIC, Polyone, and Cytec Solvay.



Features of the ASEAN Automotive Composites Market

• Market Size Estimates: ASEAN automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: ASEAN automotive composites market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and countries.

• Segmentation Analysis:ASEAN automotive composites market size by various segments, such as application, material type, fiber composites type, resin type, resin group, and country in terms of value and volume

• Country Analysis: ASEAN automotive composites market breakdown by Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, material type, fiber composites type, resin type, resin group, and countries for the ASEAN automotive composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ASEAN automotive composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the ASEAN automotive composites market by application (exterior, interior, power train systems, under body systems, electrical and electronics, and others), material type (SFT (short fiber thermoplastic), LFT (long fiber thermoplastic), SMC (sheet molding compound), BMC (bulk molding compound), and GMT (glass mat thermoplastic), and other), fiber composites type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and natural fiber), resin type (PP (polypropylene), PA (polyamide), PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate), polyester, vinyl ester and others), resin type (PP, PA, PBT, polyester, vinyl ester and others), resin group (thermoplastic, thermoset), and country (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which countries will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the LFT market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the ASEAN automotive composites market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this ASEAN automotive composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the ASEAN automotive composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the ASEAN automotive composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the ASEAN automotive composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the ASEAN automotive composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the ASEAN automotive composites market?

