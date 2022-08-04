U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,747.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,259.50
    -12.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.08
    +0.42 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    +13.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.95 (-8.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3790
    +0.5480 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,878.20
    -337.28 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.65
    +0.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.68
    -19.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Asean Cleaning Services Market is Anticipated to Grow at An Impressive CAGR in the Forecast Period

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type By Cleaning Type By End User By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ASEAN cleaning services market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. For industrial, commercial, or residential users, cleaning services include window cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and floor cleaning.

The market is driven by increased concerns regarding hygiene and cleanliness on health and hygiene of a working individual and the launch of cleaning services on the online sales channel. Growing dual-income households and the expansion of the commercial and real estate sector in developing countries are influencing the market demand positively.

Also, the introduction of garbage management options by the leading authorities and the massive use of mobile applications in smart cities are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Report Scope

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type:

  • Commercial Cleaning

  • Window Cleaning

  • Vacuuming

  • Floorcare

  • Others

  • Residential Cleaning

  • Maid Services

  • Carpet & Upholstery

  • Appliances

  • Other

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Cleaning Type:

  • General Cleaning

  • Weekly Cleaning

  • Deep Cleaning

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By End User:

  • Commercial

  • Residential

  • Industrial

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Country


Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on ASEAN Cleaning Services Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. ASEAN Cleaning Services Market Outlook

7. ASEAN: Country Analysis

8. Market Trends & Developments

9. Market Dynamics

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • P Dussmann Vietnam Co, Ltd

  • Aeon Delight Co, Ltd

  • ATALIAN Global Services

  • PT Hygienis Environmental Service

  • Builwork Company Limited

  • DomesticONE

  • ISS A/S

  • KMAC International Pte Ltd

  • Hiremop Pte Ltd

  • PT Karya Trustindo Utama

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5952p

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.55% and 34.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • More Governments Are Warming to Rare Earths Funding, Lynas Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. said more developed nations could invest in new capacity for the critical minerals, after the US government agreed $120 million of funding for the company’s planned facility there.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGovernments in Western Europe, the US, and Japan are newly focused on creating mor

  • Carmakers start to see weaker demand amid inflation squeeze

    Carmakers are reporting lower demand in Europe and North America amid what analysts say is growing evidence that consumers are balking at higher prices and keeping their cash for necessities. Waiting times on new orders are becoming shorter as order books thin out. "New incoming orders are falling," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said in an earnings call on Wednesday, pointing in particular to Europe.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Fertilizer Stocks: Nutrien Cuts Earnings Guidance, But NTR Rises

    Fertilizer stock earnings, including Wednesday's report from Nutrien, have been a mixed bag, but the industry outlook remains bright.

  • Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden

    With crude prices falling back towards $90 per barrel, Biden’s special advisor for global energy security Hochstein notes that crude prices need to fall further, calling on OPEC and U.S. producers to raise production

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Three More Energy Companies Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, Shares Rise

    Starbucks' (SBUX) third-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from higher U.S. comparable sales.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • APA Charts Don't Show Much Energy Ahead of Earnings

    APA Corp. is scheduled to release second-quarter results after the close of trading here on Wednesday. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators of the oil and gas producer for any clues we can glean. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been relatively steady the past five months.

  • Toyota Profit Takes Hit From Supply-Chain Troubles, Higher Costs

    Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday maintained its full-year outlook for production and operating profit, despite rising raw material costs and production cuts that weighed on earnings in the first three months of its fiscal year. Toyota said it expected production to speed up in the second half of the fiscal year. A strengthening dollar and euro will offset rising raw material costs, allowing the company to maintain its operating profit forecast of ¥2.4 trillion, equivalent to $17.9 billion, Toyota said.

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Airlines Set to Save Billions With Fuel Hedges Amid $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines with oil hedges are set to save billions of dollars on their fuel bills this year, the first such gains since the industry was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeBoth Southwest Airlines Co. and Air France-KLM said they stand to gain about $1 billion each from their hedging

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.